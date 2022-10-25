ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Samurai Sword-Wielding Robber Disguised As Clown Nabbed In Monroe County: Report

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04JTe3_0im0l7Nd00
A clown wielding a samurai sword robbed a Monroe County gas station, state police say. William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was charged with the crime. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/ Inset: Pennsylvania State Police

The man who robbed a Monroe County convenience store wearing a clown mask and wielding a samurai sword is in police custody, court records show.

William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville was arrested Saturday, Oct. 22 by state police acting on a tip from a local resident, according to a report by LehighValleyLive.com.

As Daily Voice has reported, state police said a man disguised as a clown broke into the back of the Uni-Mart convenience store on PA 115 in Chestnut Hill Township just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Brandishing a katana, the robber forced employees to open the register and emptied the till, according to Trooper Anthony Petroski. He ran through the wooded area at the back of the building and fled the scene, officials added.

Clancy was arraigned Sunday morning and remains in Monroe County Prison after failing to post $75,000 bail, according to court filings.

The accused thief is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 4, records show.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Man accused of pointing gun at staff for not having car done

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers have a 55-year-old man in custody for allegedly pointing a loaded pistol at car service employees. State troopers say they responded to Pocono Auto Service in the 5000 block of Milford Road in Monroe County for a report of a man pointing a firearm at workers on […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Monroe County Bank Robber Learns His Fate

A New York man convicted of robbing a Monroe County bank last September will spend five years in prison, authorities have announced. Federal officials say Michael Muse, 44, of Brooklyn, walked into the ESSA Bank on Milford Road in Middle Smithfield Township on Sept. 16, 2021 and stole about $9,000 at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Friend-Turned-Foe Stabs 27-Year-Old Woman In Hillside Liquor Store: Police

A 23-year-old woman stabbed her 27-year-old friend-turned-foe multiple times inside of a North Jersey liquor store Friday, Oct. 28, the victim's dad told police. The victim was at Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street in Hillside when she began arguing with Daja Harris, who was there with two other females and two other males waiting outside around 9 p.m., Hillside police said.
HILLSIDE, NJ
Daily Voice

Cops Find 13 Credit Cards Owned By 5 Different People On Sussex County Man Stopped On Rt. 206

A Sussex County man stopped for a Route 206 traffic violation was later arrested for having 13 credit cards belonging to five different people, authorities said. Dominick J. Fernandez was charged with credit card theft, possession of a prescription drug, open container of alcohol, fictitious registration, and several other motor vehicle offenses, Byram Township Police said in a release on Friday, Oct. 28.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Couple arrested for allegedly selling sugar to drug investigators

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Police have a man in custody they say sold their confidential informant sugar instead of methamphetamine or fentanyl. Police say they were conducting an investigation into online drug distributors on October 20. During the investigation, officers said they set up a controlled purchase of drugs over Facebook with […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27 News

5 armed men arrested near Pennsylvania high school

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are releasing new information about the arrests of five armed men near a Luzerne County high school. Concerns are running high within the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. Several gang members were arrested on school property Wednesday where police say they were trespassing with weapons and a loaded handgun. “We believe […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Three Seriously Hurt In Allentown Shooting

A woman and two men were hospitalized with serious injuries in an Allentown shooting overnight, authorities said. Gunfire broke out inside of a commercial building on the 900 block of N. 4th Street around 1:05 a.m., police said. Officers found three adult victims, who were transported to the hospital with...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Paterson Man, 38, Gunned Down

A 38-year-old Paterson man was shot and killed on a city street Saturday morning. Responding officers found him with a single gunshot wound outside an Elm Street home near Mill Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. Oct. 29, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrests Made In Killing Of NJ Hoops Star Letrell Duncan

A 22-year-old man and teen boy have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old North Jersey basketball standout Letrell Duncan, authorities said. Duncan, 16, of East Orange, was walking with friends when he was approached by two young men on Monday, Oct. 3, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
PennLive.com

Armed gang members arrested near Pa. school

Several men were arraigned on Wednesday after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car parked near a high school in Luzerne County, according to a story from WNEP. Ariansy Osiro Paredes, Hector Vasquez Colon, Danny Salazar Parra, Jesus Gonzalez, and Nick Liquey were all taken into...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspect accused of breaking in through kid’s window to assault mom

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say broke into a Luzerne County child’s room while they were in bed to assault her mother and mother’s friend. On October 26 around 11:30 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of Main Street […]
DURYEA, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
392K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy