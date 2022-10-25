Samurai Sword-Wielding Robber Disguised As Clown Nabbed In Monroe County: Report

A clown wielding a samurai sword robbed a Monroe County gas station, state police say. William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was charged with the crime. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/ Inset: Pennsylvania State Police

The man who robbed a Monroe County convenience store wearing a clown mask and wielding a samurai sword is in police custody, court records show.

William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville was arrested Saturday, Oct. 22 by state police acting on a tip from a local resident, according to a report by LehighValleyLive.com.

As Daily Voice has reported, state police said a man disguised as a clown broke into the back of the Uni-Mart convenience store on PA 115 in Chestnut Hill Township just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Brandishing a katana, the robber forced employees to open the register and emptied the till, according to Trooper Anthony Petroski. He ran through the wooded area at the back of the building and fled the scene, officials added.

Clancy was arraigned Sunday morning and remains in Monroe County Prison after failing to post $75,000 bail, according to court filings.

The accused thief is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 4, records show.

