Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.Rooted ExpeditionsSanger, TX
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Dallas Love Field shooting suspect indicted for aggravated assault against a public servant
The Dallas County grand jury today returned a single-count indictment accusing 37-year old Portia Odufuwa of aggravated assault against a public servant for a shooting at Dallas Love Field
fox4news.com
Retired Haltom City police corporal killed in Azle house fire remembered as a dedicated community servant
AZLE, Texas - Family members grieving the loss of a retired Haltom City police corporal who died in a fire at his home over the weekend. "We just want the public to know what a committed officer he was." A dedicated community servant, Haltom City Police corporal Tony Miller, 62,...
dallasexpress.com
Nailed by Police: Highland Park Suspect Arrested
Highland Park residents have been raising concerns about roofing nails being intentionally left in the streets of the neighborhood these past weeks. Hundreds of nails were found on Lomo Alto Drive between Mockingbird Lane and Beverly Drive which resident Jodi Shays and her neighbors spent hours picking up, she told Fox 4.
dallasexpress.com
Suspect Arrested After Terroristic Threats Against Local School
Police last week arrested a Fort Worth man accused of making terroristic threats after he allegedly threatened to murder his ex-girlfriend’s children at a Euless elementary school. According to authorities, Jerrekus Pendleton, 34, had gotten into a car accident with his girlfriend’s car and claimed she owed him money...
Suspects detained as Forney police investigate shooting incident
FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department confirms multiple suspects have been detained in connection with a shooting investigation Tuesday evening. Police responded to the incident involving reported shots fired in the 200 block of Farm-to-Market (FM) 548, near Jack's Quick Stop and Taco Case. Responding officers located a...
klif.com
Mansfield ISD Board Member Facing Domestic Assault Charge
MANSFIELD (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Mansfield ISD Board Secretary is facing an assault bodily injury family violence charge after being arrested last week. Mansfield Police said officers took Bianca Benavides Anderson into custody while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. last Saturday.
dallasexpress.com
Local Teen Allegedly Brings Firearm, Drugs to School
An Arlington high school student was arrested by the Arlington Police Department Friday morning. Dominic Redic, 18, was arrested at Sam Houston High School after staff alerted school resource officers to what they had allegedly found during an administrative search, according to police. “On Friday morning, staff at Sam Houston...
Mansfield ISD board secretary arrested on assault, family violence charge
MANSFIELD, Texas — Mansfield ISD's board secretary was arrested last week, and the district's board of trustees is in the process of addressing the issue. According to police, Mansfield officers arrested Bianca Benavides Anderson while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. on Oct. 22.
Dallas officer hospitalized after suspect slams hotel room door on hand, police say
DALLAS — A Dallas officer was hospitalized Wednesday after a suspect slammed a hotel room door on his hand, police said. Police said officers responded to a call around 1 p.m. at a hotel in the 8300 block of R. L. Thornton Freeway. Responding officers arrived and heard a...
fox4news.com
Plano shooting suspect accused of dropping nails in streets and parking lots
PLANO, Texas - Police think they’ve found the man who spread nails on the road in several North Texas neighborhoods to damage people's tires. Kevin Genter was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting in Plano. Police said he was driving around the Toyota Headquarters Campus firing a gun....
News Channel 25
Man accused of killing Belton 3-year-old had violent past & possible gang affiliation in Fort Worth
Documents obtained by 25 News In-Depth team show that Saturday's murder of 3-year-old Quintavious Trejo was not the first violent crime for Jay Allen, 33. In the affidavit's timeline of events, Belton police explain an officer met with three women on the scene who said they were relatives of the victim.
WDSU
Texas woman at center of WDSU Investigates report arrested, accused of more contract fraud
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — A woman who was the center of a WDSU investigation linked to contract fraud has been arrested and accused again. WDSU Investigates first reported on Laura Patricia Nandin back in April. Nandin, 50, of Farmers Branch, Texas, was arrested Monday and faces...
Dallas hospital shooting suspect accused girlfriend of cheating before killing 2 workers: affidavit
An affidavit obtained states what may have led 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez to open fire at a Dallas hospital, killing two employees over the weekend.
Driver fatally shot on I-635 in Garland, police say no arrests so far
A killer is on the run in Garland where a driver was fatally shot on 635-LBJ last night. The victim was driving south-bound near Centerville Road where police found him badly wounded just before 6:30 p.m.
Teenager arrested in East Texas accused of capital murder in Dallas
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was arrested in East Texas on Tuesday for a capital murder charge, said law enforcement. Julio David Falcon, 17, was take into custody in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m. He was wanted by the Dallas Police Department. The Grand Saline […]
fox4news.com
Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
Family mourns Carrollton mother of 8 killed in hit-and-run crash
CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Family and friends are mourning the death of Carrollton mother Aurora Lizeth Canales, 43. According to a GoFundMe page, Canales was driving home from the grocery store with five of her eight children when a hit-and-run driver slammed into them on Oct. 24. It happened at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek Lane.Police said the crash wasn't related to street racing but that the person responsible was driving at a high rate of speed. They were driving southbound on Marsh, crossed the median hitting Canales' car head-on, then fled."I saw him lose control, pop that curb smash into it," witness Richard Blair told CBS 11. Three of Canales' children sustained severe injuries. Their mother however, died at the scene. Described as a "hard working, single mother," on the GoFundMe page, Canales was the sole provider for her children. "I'm very angry for him to walk away. There are eight kids without a mother -- eight. A financial burden they can't uphold right now," another witness Evellyn Blair, said.
Man arrested after shots fired, nails dropped outside Toyota HQ in Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas — A 45-year-old man has been arrested after shots were reportedly fired and nails were dropped outside of the Toyota headquarters building in Plano, police said. Kevin Genter, of Grand Prairie, faces a charge of deadly conduct in the incidents, which police said happened last week. Officers...
fox4news.com
Man who sold gun to terrorist who took hostages at Carrollton synagogue sentenced to 95 months in prison
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - A man who sold a gun to the terrorist who took hostages at a Carrollton synagogue earlier this year has been sentenced to 95 months in federal prison. Henry Williams pleaded guilty earlier this year to selling a handgun to Malik Akram back in January. Authorities say...
wbap.com
Fort Worth Residents Oppose Strip Mall Demolition
(WBAP/KLIF) — Residents opposing the demolition of a Fort Worth strip mall are making their voices heard. The Fort Worth City Council decides on November 8th on whether or not to allow a strip mall to be demolished along 7th Street. Kimco Realty received unanimous approval from the Fort...
