Denton, TX

dallasexpress.com

Nailed by Police: Highland Park Suspect Arrested

Highland Park residents have been raising concerns about roofing nails being intentionally left in the streets of the neighborhood these past weeks. Hundreds of nails were found on Lomo Alto Drive between Mockingbird Lane and Beverly Drive which resident Jodi Shays and her neighbors spent hours picking up, she told Fox 4.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Suspect Arrested After Terroristic Threats Against Local School

Police last week arrested a Fort Worth man accused of making terroristic threats after he allegedly threatened to murder his ex-girlfriend’s children at a Euless elementary school. According to authorities, Jerrekus Pendleton, 34, had gotten into a car accident with his girlfriend’s car and claimed she owed him money...
EULESS, TX
inForney.com

Suspects detained as Forney police investigate shooting incident

FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department confirms multiple suspects have been detained in connection with a shooting investigation Tuesday evening. Police responded to the incident involving reported shots fired in the 200 block of Farm-to-Market (FM) 548, near Jack's Quick Stop and Taco Case. Responding officers located a...
FORNEY, TX
klif.com

Mansfield ISD Board Member Facing Domestic Assault Charge

MANSFIELD (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Mansfield ISD Board Secretary is facing an assault bodily injury family violence charge after being arrested last week. Mansfield Police said officers took Bianca Benavides Anderson into custody while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. last Saturday.
MANSFIELD, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Teen Allegedly Brings Firearm, Drugs to School

An Arlington high school student was arrested by the Arlington Police Department Friday morning. Dominic Redic, 18, was arrested at Sam Houston High School after staff alerted school resource officers to what they had allegedly found during an administrative search, according to police. “On Friday morning, staff at Sam Houston...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Family mourns Carrollton mother of 8 killed in hit-and-run crash

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Family and friends are mourning the death of Carrollton mother Aurora Lizeth Canales, 43. According to a GoFundMe page, Canales was driving home from the grocery store with five of her eight children when a hit-and-run driver slammed into them on Oct. 24. It happened at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek Lane.Police said the crash wasn't related to street racing but that the person responsible was driving at a high rate of speed. They were driving southbound on Marsh, crossed the median hitting Canales' car head-on, then fled."I saw him lose control, pop that curb smash into it," witness Richard Blair told CBS 11. Three of Canales' children sustained severe injuries. Their mother however, died at the scene. Described as a "hard working, single mother," on the GoFundMe page, Canales was the sole provider for her children. "I'm very angry for him to walk away. There are eight kids without a mother -- eight. A financial burden they can't uphold right now," another witness Evellyn Blair, said. 
CARROLLTON, TX
wbap.com

Fort Worth Residents Oppose Strip Mall Demolition

(WBAP/KLIF) — Residents opposing the demolition of a Fort Worth strip mall are making their voices heard. The Fort Worth City Council decides on November 8th on whether or not to allow a strip mall to be demolished along 7th Street. Kimco Realty received unanimous approval from the Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX

