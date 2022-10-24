Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Climate Activists Turn Heads with Latest Stunts on Famous Artwork
Climate activists are garnering attention with demonstrations over the past several months that target famous pieces of art ranging from Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” to Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa.”. Claude Monet’s “Grainstacks” was one of the latest targets in a German museum on Sunday. Protesters threw...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Why do ladybugs swarm your house every autumn? Science and history offer answers
Every autumn, ladybugs (which are really lady beetles) seem to swarm near or even inside some homes. There can be so many of them that they stain walls and make a room smell really bad. Ladybugs have an interesting history that you probably did not know. One fact that might...
Mystery Plant: Species once thought a relic from the Age of Ferns
It looked a lot different outside 360 million years ago. For one thing, it was a very damp, humid time over much of the Earth. Don’t worry, there wouldn’t have been any dinosaurs to chase you around. (They came later, as did the cavemen). But there was plenty of vegetation, of course. Large forests dominated major portions of the landscape, including much of what is now Europe and North America. ...
teslarati.com
Twitter employees have demands for Elon Musk
Employees at Twitter have drafted an open letter with their demands for Elon Musk, who is buying the social media platform on Friday. In the drafted letter reviewed by Time Magazine, employees have a list of demands for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. Along with the demands, the employees wanted...
Twitter workers mocked for open letter saying Musk’s Twitter plans ‘threaten our livelihoods’: ‘So entitled'
Twitter employees composed an open letter to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, demanding that he put an end to his plans to fire 75% of them when he acquires the platform.
An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day
Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
A Woman’s Innocent Tweet About Enjoying Coffee With Her Husband Has Enraged The Internet
Over the weekend, Twitter erupted when a woman posted an innocuous tweet about enjoying mornings in the garden with her husband. It was benign, had a typo, and felt like a perfectly unremarkable update that often invokes a smile and a quick scroll past, nothing more. But here we are,...
Wealthy man lives like pauper in the woods
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’d lived in a small town most of my life, but this small town was different. One man, in particular, would come into town once a week and stop in at the local gym, where he would take a shower. He would then go to the laundromat and do his laundry, and finally, he would stop at the grocery store and buy groceries.
America's Forgotten Revolutionary Hero Finally Gets His Due
American Revolutionary hero Samuel Adams has been overlooked. Stacy Schiff's new biography will change that.
US News and World Report
Disney CEO, Asked if Company Is 'Too Woke,' Says It Will Cater to Audience
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Chapek, asked to address criticism the company had become "too woke," said on Wednesday that its programming will cater to the audience and reflect the "rich, diverse" world of viewers. "The world is a rich, diverse place, and we want our...
Rewilding our gardens is a rotten idea... and could turn them into a wilderness, warns TV's green-fingered guru Alan Titchmarsh
Gardening guru Alan Titchmarsh has blasted trendy ‘rewilded’ gardens for ‘diminishing’ wildlife. The broadcaster, 73, said ‘all good wildlife gardens are managed’ and that the craze of rewilding – a practice which aims to recreate an area’s natural, uncultivated state – is causing gardens to become ‘less biodiverse’.
Grandkids Discover Grandmom’s “Spicy” Boudoir Pictures She Had Done For Husband
Everyone was mortified.
Katherine Swynford and the Illicit Affair That Birthed Centuries’ Worth of British Monarchs
“She is my heart’s blood. My life. I want nothing but her.”. So says John of Gaunt in the midst of a three-day bedroom bender with his newly widowed lover Katherine Swynford, as imagined by author Anya Seton in her 1954 historical novel Katherine. Though the details of the...
seventeen.com
Emma Chamberlain Posed Cheekily in a Yellow Puffer Vest and Funky Knit Skirt
Emma Chamberlain (style icon, iced coffee aficionado, Louis Vuitton babe, etc) is the best kind of trendsetter because she truly wears whatever the heck she wants — and that's the type of energy we're trying to bring into 2023, TBH. The YouTuber-turned-Fashion-Girly is known for her unexpected style, making...
Filmmaker Behind Banned Holocaust Movie Sues Facebook, Meta for $700M
One month after Facebook banned his Holocaust film, director Joshua Newton is suing its parent company Meta Platforms, Inc., for $700 million, alleging breach of contract, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Newton further alleges in his suit, brought with his son, Alexander, that the company has “long been the subject of antisemitic practices.” In early September, a digital media buyer tried to place ads for the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes. Facebook informed the buyer they could not do so because the film’s title, which refers to a pivotal scene in the movie involving the eye color of a...
wegotthiscovered.com
A wildly successful but widely-hated franchise makes an opinion-splitting comeback on Netflix
Of all the fantastical YA literary adaptations to swamp the marketplace in the aftermath of Harry Potter‘s global success, none proved to be anywhere near as successful or generate quite the same levels of fervor as The Twilight Saga. Those who bore witness to the cultural phenomenon will recall...
anothermag.com
Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ “Honest” New Zine Captures Kiko Mizuhara in Tokyo
Heaven by Marc Jacobs isn’t your typical luxury fashion label. Launched in 2020 as the collaborative brainchild of Jacobs and Brooklyn-based designer Ava Nirui, Heaven’s nostalgic, grunge-inflected clothing and accessories struck a chord with a younger generation of fashion enthusiasts – distilling the youthful angst of a generation that values image and a sense of community. Now, for a new zine, the label steps into the world of Japanese model, actress and muse Kiko Mizuhara, enlisting photographer Alexandra Leese to capture the authentic, uncliched character of one of today’s most renowned and important models. “It felt effortless working with her,” says Leese. “I wanted to get to know the real Kiko.”
dallasexpress.com
Twitter Layoff Speculation Looms Amid Musk Takeover
Now that Elon Musk’s on-again-off-again Twitter deal is back on, the billionaire’s every move is under scrutiny. Most recently, The Washington Post reported that the technology entrepreneur was planning massive layoffs at Twitter, comprising 75% of its staff. Job cuts of that size would leave Twitter with approximately...
Comments / 3