US News and World Report

Climate Activists Turn Heads with Latest Stunts on Famous Artwork

Climate activists are garnering attention with demonstrations over the past several months that target famous pieces of art ranging from Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” to Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa.”. Claude Monet’s “Grainstacks” was one of the latest targets in a German museum on Sunday. Protesters threw...
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
The Daily Reflector

Mystery Plant: Species once thought a relic from the Age of Ferns

It looked a lot different outside 360 million years ago. For one thing, it was a very damp, humid time over much of the Earth. Don’t worry, there wouldn’t have been any dinosaurs to chase you around. (They came later, as did the cavemen). But there was plenty of vegetation, of course. Large forests dominated major portions of the landscape, including much of what is now Europe and North America. ...
FLORIDA STATE
teslarati.com

Twitter employees have demands for Elon Musk

Employees at Twitter have drafted an open letter with their demands for Elon Musk, who is buying the social media platform on Friday. In the drafted letter reviewed by Time Magazine, employees have a list of demands for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. Along with the demands, the employees wanted...
Fatherly

An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day

Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
Lefty Graves

Wealthy man lives like pauper in the woods

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’d lived in a small town most of my life, but this small town was different. One man, in particular, would come into town once a week and stop in at the local gym, where he would take a shower. He would then go to the laundromat and do his laundry, and finally, he would stop at the grocery store and buy groceries.
Daily Mail

Rewilding our gardens is a rotten idea... and could turn them into a wilderness, warns TV's green-fingered guru Alan Titchmarsh

Gardening guru Alan Titchmarsh has blasted trendy ‘rewilded’ gardens for ‘diminishing’ wildlife. The broadcaster, 73, said ‘all good wildlife gardens are managed’ and that the craze of rewilding – a practice which aims to recreate an area’s natural, uncultivated state – is causing gardens to become ‘less biodiverse’.
seventeen.com

Emma Chamberlain Posed Cheekily in a Yellow Puffer Vest and Funky Knit Skirt

Emma Chamberlain (style icon, iced coffee aficionado, Louis Vuitton babe, etc) is the best kind of trendsetter because she truly wears whatever the heck she wants — and that's the type of energy we're trying to bring into 2023, TBH. The YouTuber-turned-Fashion-Girly is known for her unexpected style, making...
Rolling Stone

Filmmaker Behind Banned Holocaust Movie Sues Facebook, Meta for $700M

One month after Facebook banned his Holocaust film, director Joshua Newton is suing its parent company Meta Platforms, Inc., for $700 million, alleging breach of contract, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Newton further alleges in his suit, brought with his son, Alexander, that the company has “long been the subject of antisemitic practices.”  In early September, a digital media buyer tried to place ads for the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes. Facebook informed the buyer they could not do so because the film’s title, which refers to a pivotal scene in the movie involving the eye color of a...
anothermag.com

Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ “Honest” New Zine Captures Kiko Mizuhara in Tokyo

Heaven by Marc Jacobs isn’t your typical luxury fashion label. Launched in 2020 as the collaborative brainchild of Jacobs and Brooklyn-based designer Ava Nirui, Heaven’s nostalgic, grunge-inflected clothing and accessories struck a chord with a younger generation of fashion enthusiasts – distilling the youthful angst of a generation that values image and a sense of community. Now, for a new zine, the label steps into the world of Japanese model, actress and muse Kiko Mizuhara, enlisting photographer Alexandra Leese to capture the authentic, uncliched character of one of today’s most renowned and important models. “It felt effortless working with her,” says Leese. “I wanted to get to know the real Kiko.”
dallasexpress.com

Twitter Layoff Speculation Looms Amid Musk Takeover

Now that Elon Musk’s on-again-off-again Twitter deal is back on, the billionaire’s every move is under scrutiny. Most recently, The Washington Post reported that the technology entrepreneur was planning massive layoffs at Twitter, comprising 75% of its staff. Job cuts of that size would leave Twitter with approximately...
CALIFORNIA STATE

