Fort Worth, TX

thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Tennessee Halloween uniforms

Two weeks after topping the Alabama Crimson Tide in a shocking upset victory, the Tennessee Volunteers have yet another high-profile matchup as they host the Kentucky Wildcats in a showdown on Saturday night between two top-20 teams. And when the Volunteers take the field on Halloween night, they’ll be wearing some pretty slick blackout uniforms.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year

College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ roster gets major boost on Wednesday

When the Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker Damone Clark in the fifth round, a guy many had as a Day 2 pick, it looked at as one of the steals of the draft. Clark came with a little red flag, though, and that was the spinal fusion operation he had back in March to fix a herniated disk, causing many to think he wouldn’t play in 2022.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Joens, No. 8 Iowa State slight Big 12 favorite over Texas

Bill Fennelly has been Iowa State’s coach longer than the Big 12 has existed, and the last time he was this excited going into a season was more than two decades ago. Fennelly has preseason AP All-America forward Ashley Joens back for a fifth season, along Big 12 defensive player of the year Lexi Donarski and conference assists leader Emily Ryan returning after a school-record 28 wins and NCAA Sweet 16 appearance last season. Iowa State is eighth in the preseason AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll and was tabbed by Big 12 coaches as a slight favorite over...
AMES, IA
247Sports

College football predictions for Week 9's biggest games: Georgia-Florida, Ohio State-Penn State ready for war

Just when you think the college football slate is in for a light weekend exiting October, that's when the greatest sport in the world surprises us. Week 9 predictions are in, highlighted by Georgia's rivalry matchup with Florida and two tilts involving nationally-ranked teams — Tennessee's prime-time showdown against Kentucky and Ohio State's trip to Penn State. Oklahoma State at Kansas State is another must-see in the Big 12 that puts the loser in the second-tier of the league standings heading down the stretch.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Cormani McClain commitment preview: Nation's No. 1 CB to decide Thursday between three finalists

It’s decision day for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who will announce his college decision at approximately 7 p.m. (ET) during a live ceremony at the RP Funding Center, broadcast simultaneously by CBS Sports HQ and the 247Sports YouTube page. Finalists for the Top247’s No. 4 overall prospect are Alabama, Florida and Miami.
GAINESVILLE, FL

