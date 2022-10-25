Carencro Police search for missing teen
CARENCRO, La. ( KLFY ) – The Carencro Police Department are looking for a missing/runaway teen.
According to Carencro Police , 16-year-old Isaiah Reed left home on foot from his house in Carencro and was reported missing. He is a white male, 5’6″, 135 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie.Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office search for runaway juvenile
Anyone with information on Isaiah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Carencro Police Department at (337) 896-6132 or info@carencropd.comCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 0