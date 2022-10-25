Carencro Police search for missing teen

CARENCRO, La. ( KLFY ) – The Carencro Police Department are looking for a missing/runaway teen.

According to Carencro Police , 16-year-old Isaiah Reed left home on foot from his house in Carencro and was reported missing. He is a white male, 5’6″, 135 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on Isaiah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Carencro Police Department at (337) 896-6132 or info@carencropd.com

