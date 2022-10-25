City Colleges of Chicago union says it will strike next week without a new contract

Picket signs are collected before Cook County College Teachers Union Local 1600 members and supporters head inside to attend a City Colleges of Chicago board meeting Oct. 6, where the union announced it had authorized a strike. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The faculty and staff of City Colleges of Chicago will walk off the job next week if they don’t secure a new contract, their union said Tuesday.

Leaders of the union representing almost 1,500 instructors and other employees of the community colleges said Tuesday that they’ve set a Nov. 2 strike date amid ongoing negotiations for a new labor agreement.

The prospect of a strike shutting down the college network has intensified in recent weeks after the Cook County College Teachers Union authorized a strike earlier this month .

The union reported some progress in talks last week on issues including pay but said the sides remained apart on a number of sticking points, including issues related to remote work.

The colleges’ administration has said little about any contingency plans for a strike that could halt classes for tens of thousands of students. A spokesperson released a statement last week saying the administration “is committed to negotiating in good faith with each of our professionals and faculty unions to finalize their respective contracts.”