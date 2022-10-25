Read full article on original website
Related
Alleged DWI Motorist Attempts to Walk Away From Crash Scene
On Monday just after midnight, Sedalia Police responded to a motor vehicle accident near 1700 South Engineer. Upon arrival, police made contact with the driver, who attempted to walk away from the accident scene. Investigation revealed that the driver, 36-year-old Rodolpho Moreno of Sedalia, was intoxicated. Moreno was arrested and...
Aggravated Assault Suspected Arrested by Sedalia Police
On Thursday at 5:03 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at Eagle Stop, 16th and Thompson Blvd. A computer check of one of the passengers showed they had an active warrant for aggravated assault out of Pettis County. The warrant was confirmed and 60-year-old Theresa Waddell of Sedalia was...
Fugitive From Justice Arrested During Sedalia Traffic Stop
On Thursday around 5:30 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Thompson Boulevard after a wanted subject was seen inside the vehicle. The wanted subject used the identity of another, despite given multiple chances to properly identify herself. A fingerprint scanner was used, confirming the...
Sedalia Man Arrested For Harassment
On Saturday night around 9 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 700 block of East 10th for a report of harassment. On-scene investigation led to a male suspect being arrested for sending an excessive amount of messages to the victim, which included threats. 30-year-old Aric S. Belzer was taken to...
MSHP Arrest Reports for October, 27, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Courtney D. Clemens Sparks of Marshall at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. She was suspected of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance. Sparks was taken to the Saline County Jail, where she was booked and released.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 28, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of South Walnut Street in La Monte for a report of a disturbance. After an investigation, it was determined no crime had occurred. One of the residents, Francisco T. Aguare, 27, of Versailles, was placed under arrest. Aguare had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Osage Beach on an original charge of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility. Aguare was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked, pending a $130 cash only bond.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE RESIDENT CHARGED FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT ON A PREGNANT WOMAN
A Boonville resident has been charged with felonies after assaulting woman, who is seven months pregnant. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Boonville Police Department responded to a residence in Boonville for a report of a disturbance. Authorities report that Brice Key allegedly threw a bag with...
Sedalia Man Charged With Making A False Report
Sunday night, Officers were dispatched to the area of South Grand Avenue and West Main Street in reference to a hit-and-run crash. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said they had been hit by another vehicle and the vehicle drove off. As a result of the caller's...
Deepwater Woman Injured In Henry County Crash
A Deepwater woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday morning in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Lincoln Towncar, driven by 80-year-old Linda G. Pippins of Deepwater, was on Route Z at County Road SE 271 (southeast of Deepwater) around 9:30 a.m., when the vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and a culvert, then crossed County Road SE 271 and struck another embankment.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 28, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday evening, an Officer conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Eagle Stop, 1515 Thompson Boulevard. A computer check of one of the passengers showed they had an active warrant for their arrest. Theresa A. Waddell, 60, of Sedalia, was arrested for her warrant for Assault in the 4th Degree from Pettis County. Waddell was transported to the Pettis County Jail where she was given a bond of $1500 cash or surety.
Two Injured In US 50 Rollover
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by 19-year-old George W. Howard of Sedalia, passed an eastbound 2018 Jeep, driven by 57-year-old Laura A. Monsees of Raymore, on US 50, east of Route P around 8 p.m., when the vehicles struck each other near the center line. The Dodge began to slide, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned.
Boone County Prosecutor says Wilson cold case will be charged under 1984 statutes
James F. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman in northeast Columbia. The post Boone County Prosecutor says Wilson cold case will be charged under 1984 statutes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH THREE FELONIES FOR HARASSMENT
A 20-year-old Sedalia man has been charged with three felonies in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, on October 23, two female employees at the Comfort Inn in Sedalia reported Justin Rogers allegedly was outside the hotel touching himself. An employee of the Murphy Gas Station at Wal-Mart...
Sedalia Man Arrested After Leaving the Scene of an Accident
Sedalia Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that occurred at Main and Grand on Monday night around 9 p.m.The complainant said that their vehicle was hit by another vehicle, which then drove off. Based upon the information the caller gave the officer, the officer was able to locate the suspect...
Warsaw Teen Injured in UTV Rollover
A Warsaw teenager was injured in a four-wheeler accident that occurred Monday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 900, driven by a 14-year-old juvenile from Warsaw, was at Missouri 7 at Stevens Avenue at noon, when he was traveling on wet grass and the driver lost control of the UTV and he fell out the right side door and the Polaris partially rolled on top of him.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TRYING TO LOCATE MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Brent Spellmeyer is wanted for possession of a controlled substance- cocaine. Spellmeyer is 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. Anyone with information...
Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop for Headlight Out
Two women were arrested by Sedalia Police Monday night after a traffic stop on a truck with a headlight out at 16th and Beacon. Investigation determined that the driver, 21-year-old Ashley Nicolle Bardin of Sedalia, was intoxicated by drugs. She also failed to register her motor vehicle and failed to maintain financial responsibility.
Investigation underway after Mid-Missouri man dies during bridge construction
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating how a California, Missouri, man died while working on a northwest Missouri bridge construction project. The post Investigation underway after Mid-Missouri man dies during bridge construction appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
Sedalia Man Arrested for Delivery of Controlled Substance
On Tuesday, Oct. 18 at approximately 7:35 p.m., Pettis County Drug Task Force detectives conducted a knock-and-talk at 2859 South Gate Loop in Sedalia. Contact was made with 42-year-old Bryan Stevenson, at the front door and he ultimately consented to a search of his residence. In Stevenson’s bedroom was a...
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0