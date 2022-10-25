This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of South Walnut Street in La Monte for a report of a disturbance. After an investigation, it was determined no crime had occurred. One of the residents, Francisco T. Aguare, 27, of Versailles, was placed under arrest. Aguare had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Osage Beach on an original charge of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility. Aguare was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked, pending a $130 cash only bond.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO