A school bus driver was honored recently for his dedication to the children in the district he serves. Fred Jackson, a bus driver for the Wylie Independent School District, lost his home and all his possessions shortly before the fall semester began. His house was one of nine homes in Balch Springs that were destroyed in a fire last July after a spark from a commercial mower ignited the dry grass in a field behind the neighborhood. Seventeen other homes were also damaged in the blaze, The Dallas Express reported.

BALCH SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO