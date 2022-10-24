Read full article on original website
Halloween Events in North Texas
With the Halloween holiday quickly approaching, there is still plenty for North Texans to take part in within the Dallas-Fort Worth region. These events include haunted houses in Plano, Midlothian, Garland, and Red Oak, pub crawls and happy hours in Dallas, and Halloween-themed family nights in Farmers Branch and Garland.
Like Dallas, Austin Struggles With Slow Building Permitting Process
Austin’s urban development has played a central role in the city’s multi-decade growth, but like Dallas, the state’s capital has had a troubled history with its slow and backlogged building permit process. In Austin, the Development Services Department (DSD) Residential Intake Team (RIT) is in charge of...
Dallas-based Nonprofit Recognized with Award
The Dallas-based nonprofit American Can! Cars for Kids has been recognized as one of the 2022 Top-Rated Nonprofits using GreatNonprofits, according to a press release. The nonprofit’s stated purpose is to help kids succeed by harnessing donated cars which it leverages for charity. Cars for Kids has been around...
Dallas to Fine People, Panhandlers Standing on Medians
The Dallas City Council voted on Wednesday to prohibit people from standing or walking on medians in the streets and roadways of Dallas. In a 14-1 vote, the council passed an ordinance that prohibits “standing and walking on medians measuring six feet or less in width.” Those who violate the prohibition can be fined up to $500, according to the ordinance.
Texas Ranch Featured in ‘Dallas’ Sold
A Texas ranch, popularized as the filming location for the hit television series Dallas, was recently purchased by a development firm with plans to create residential lots on the site. Located just east of Plano in Parker on North Murphy Road, the Southfork Ranch has the moniker of “the world’s...
Dallas Mayor Seeks Emergency Vehicle Assistance
A shortage of emergency vehicles in Dallas prompted Mayor Eric Johnson to seek federal assistance. The letter stated that an order for 27 ambulance chassis, as well as 401 heavy equipment vehicles, went unfilled by the manufacturer due to issues with the supply chain. The letter was addressed to U.S....
Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Dallas
In Dallas, chocolatiers are all for one and one for all today, October 28, for celebrating National Chocolate Day. Kate Weiser Chocolates has locations at Trinity Groves and NorthPark, as well as in Houston and Fort Worth. The chocolatier offers unique, handpainted chocolates and inventive flavors of chocolate bars, as well as other delicious treats.
Celebrate National Pumpkin Day in DFW
National Pumpkin Day is Wednesday, October 26! The Dallas-Fort Worth area has many ways to celebrate, including pumpkin patches, festive coffees, and autumn-inspired cocktails. The Dallas Socials ranked the Blase Pumpkin Patch in Rockwall as one of the best in the DFW area. Admission is $10 and it will be...
Ready or Not: Scooters Returning to Dallas
Over the past few years, Dallas has cycled from allowing electric scooters on its city sidewalks to subsequently banning them, usually over safety concerns. Yet, after two years of scooter-less walkways, Dallas is planning for three rental companies to provide the services once again. On September 4th, 2020, the city...
Local City Facing Increasing Numbers of Homeless Families
Tarrant County has experienced such a huge increase in family homelessness that shelters in Fort Worth are now having to turn away families simply because there is not enough room to house them. During a City work session, the City council discussed ways to address the growing problem of homeless...
Head of FBI’s Dallas Office to Retire
After 20 years with the FBI, the head of the Dallas Field Office announced his retirement on Tuesday. While a successor has not yet been named, Special Agent-In-Charge Matthew DeSarno will leave his position at the end of October. Although DeSarno led the Dallas Field Office for only a handful...
Victim Billed for Poisoned IV Bag by Baylor Scott & White
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare reportedly billed an 18-year-old for an IV bag administered to him that anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had allegedly tainted, leading to a cardiac emergency during his procedure. “My initial reaction is: this is putting salt on the wound,” said the teenage victim’s grandfather, Dr. Dan...
Academy Hosts Halloween Event for Children with Autism
Wind Rose Academy, a Plano private school for students with special needs, will host a Halloween event for children with autism. The school teaches students from Pre-K to 12th grade. Trinette Pierre, whose nephew attends Wind Rose, said, “We want to give back to the kids who, because of sensory...
Creuzot Laments Inability to Restrict Guns
Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot recently had much to say about guns and gun rights in an interview with The Washington Post’s criminal justice reporter Tom Jackman. On the topic, Jackman began with, “Let’s talk about guns,” asking Creuzot what he believed needed to be done in the...
Nailed by Police: Highland Park Suspect Arrested
Highland Park residents have been raising concerns about roofing nails being intentionally left in the streets of the neighborhood these past weeks. Hundreds of nails were found on Lomo Alto Drive between Mockingbird Lane and Beverly Drive which resident Jodi Shays and her neighbors spent hours picking up, she told Fox 4.
Local ISD Honors School Bus Driver
A school bus driver was honored recently for his dedication to the children in the district he serves. Fred Jackson, a bus driver for the Wylie Independent School District, lost his home and all his possessions shortly before the fall semester began. His house was one of nine homes in Balch Springs that were destroyed in a fire last July after a spark from a commercial mower ignited the dry grass in a field behind the neighborhood. Seventeen other homes were also damaged in the blaze, The Dallas Express reported.
Local Teacher Arrested for Alleged Improper Relationship With Student
A Richardson Independent School District (RISD) teacher was arrested on Thursday after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous district. Jason Delezen, a teacher at Richardson High School, was arrested by Texarkana Police on October 20 and charged with “improper relationship between an educator...
Lifelong Democrat Condemns Jenkins for Blackface Break-ins
A self-identified lifelong Democrat in Dallas renounced his support for County Judge Clay Jenkins, accusing him of “terrorizing young girls” in college while allegedly wearing blackface. At last week’s Dallas County Commissioners Court meeting, Noah Schwartz approached the stand and explained that he was a “lifelong Democrat” and...
Employers Overlook Criminal Histories Amid Staffing Shortages
A criminal background can be a major obstacle for individuals seeking gainful employment, however, a handful of North Texas companies are now overlooking an applicant’s criminal history in some cases amid a growing staffing shortage. On Wednesday, applicants lined up outside the county Resource Connection Center (RCC) in south...
Local Police Officer Sued For Excessive Force
Former Garland police officer Matthew Mitchell was fired last year after authorities said he had used “greater force than was necessary” when arresting a woman. In a $10 million lawsuit filed last week, the woman, 45-year-old Xochitl Sanchez, claimed that she was brutally assaulted by the 29-year-old former police officer.
