Brooks County, TX

RGV Agents Stop Three Smuggling Events

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents made 19 arrests from three failed smuggling events. On October 22, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station (FLF) agents working at the Falfurrias Checkpoint referred a Chevrolet Suburban to the secondary inspection area after the driver displayed nervous behavior. During the inspection, one passenger was determined to be a Mexican national illegally present in the U.S. and was placed under arrest along with the driver and another passenger, both U.S. citizens. Agents discovered two 9mm pistols and ammunition during the seizure.
FALFURRIAS, TX
Strange goings-on in Peñitas

Yes, indeed, Hidalgo County can seem strange at times. Especially during election season. Dead people rising from the graves to vote by mail. That sort of thing. Hidalgo County has always been unique in that regard. Alive, dead, doesn’t matter, as long as people vote. That’s what really counts. Get out the vote. Put some names in the hands of politiqueras, and off they go.Question is, where do they vote if they choose to vote in person, which becomes more problematic now that a photo ID is required.In this year’s primary held last March, there were problems with polling locations,
86-year-old Kingsville woman shot twice in drive-by, officials say

KINGSVILLE, Texas — An elderly woman was shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Kingsville Monday night and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Officers with the Kingsville Police Department were called to the 400 block of E. Henrietta St. on Oct. 24 just before 9 p.m. for reports of someone who had been shot. They found the 86-year-old woman with two gunshot wounds when they arrived at the home, according to officials at the KPD.
KINGSVILLE, TX
Brawler shoots 3 bystanders in downtown McAllen fight, police allege

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man after three bystanders were caught in the crossfire of a fight, according to details from a police report. Eduardo Javier Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Hidalgo County […]
MCALLEN, TX
CLEAR Alert issued for missing 56-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office has issued as Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert for a missing 56-year-old man. Noel Garza was last seen just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 100 block of East Rice Street in Falfurrias, Texas. Law...
FALFURRIAS, TX
365 Tollway project underway in Mission

This article originally ran in the March 18 issue of the Progress Times. A project that has been 12 years in the making is “finally coming to fruition,” Engineer Ramon Navarro said at the March 14 Mission City Council meeting. The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority began turning dirt on the 365 Tollway project this week.
MISSION, TX
Violent Mexican Gang Members & Deviant Convicts Arrested in the Valley

EDINBURG, Texas – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested three sex offenders and six gang members. On Oct. 5, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested a Mexican national who was convicted in 2012 of statutory rape in Mississippi. MCS agents also arrested a Mexican national in Mission, on Oct. 4. Record checks revealed he was previously convicted of annoy/molest children and convicted to 36 months of incarceration in California.
EDINBURG, TX

