RGV Agents Stop Three Smuggling Events
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents made 19 arrests from three failed smuggling events. On October 22, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station (FLF) agents working at the Falfurrias Checkpoint referred a Chevrolet Suburban to the secondary inspection area after the driver displayed nervous behavior. During the inspection, one passenger was determined to be a Mexican national illegally present in the U.S. and was placed under arrest along with the driver and another passenger, both U.S. citizens. Agents discovered two 9mm pistols and ammunition during the seizure.
Man who led law enforcement on chase through several South Texas counties has been identified
ALICE, Texas — Ivan Hinojosa was shot and killed by law enforcement overnight near Alice after a high-speed car chase through several South Texas counties and subsequent foot pursuit, according to Jim Hogg County Sheriff Kiko Alarcon. Alarcon said his deputies responded to a call in Hebbronville at about...
PD: Texas parents set up camera, discover healthcare worker striking disabled child
Police in Texas arrested a healthcare worker they allege slapped a disabled child several times and struck her with a book.
Texas ‘Clear Alert’ continues into third day for missing Falfurrias man
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas ‘Clear Alert’ for a missing Falfurrias man continued into the third day Tuesday. Noel Garza, 56, was last seen Oct. 22 at the 100 block of E. Rice St. in Falfurrias. A ‘Clear Alert’ was issued Sunday. Authorities say Garza was last seen “wearing a cowboy hat with a […]
Officials: Three people shot as robbers in surgical masks target home, vehicle
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least three people were shot by men wearing surgical masks and carrying rifles Tuesday night near Donna, officials say. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at about 10:39 p.m. Tuesday at the 2700 block of Mile 8 1/2 North in rural Donna. Victims told deputies that […]
Fatal officer-involved shooting near Alice
Police received a call in reference to shots fired in Hebbronville. When officers spotted the suspect's vehicle, the driver sped off and went through several counties.
Strange goings-on in Peñitas
Yes, indeed, Hidalgo County can seem strange at times. Especially during election season. Dead people rising from the graves to vote by mail. That sort of thing. Hidalgo County has always been unique in that regard. Alive, dead, doesn’t matter, as long as people vote. That’s what really counts. Get out the vote. Put some names in the hands of politiqueras, and off they go.Question is, where do they vote if they choose to vote in person, which becomes more problematic now that a photo ID is required.In this year’s primary held last March, there were problems with polling locations,
86-year-old Kingsville woman shot twice in drive-by, officials say
KINGSVILLE, Texas — An elderly woman was shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Kingsville Monday night and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Officers with the Kingsville Police Department were called to the 400 block of E. Henrietta St. on Oct. 24 just before 9 p.m. for reports of someone who had been shot. They found the 86-year-old woman with two gunshot wounds when they arrived at the home, according to officials at the KPD.
Meat market asks if Food Patrol has a ‘warrant’ to film their health violations
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol stopped at Harlingen and McAllen for this week’s “Food 4 Thought” segment. With more than 10 Top Performer stickers from previous years, Taqueria Jalisco Owner Maria Alejos is adding another to her collection. The small restaurant located at 621 South Commerce Street in Harlingen is big on success […]
Brawler shoots 3 bystanders in downtown McAllen fight, police allege
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man after three bystanders were caught in the crossfire of a fight, according to details from a police report. Eduardo Javier Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Hidalgo County […]
CLEAR Alert: Falfurrias officials search for 56-year-old Noel Garza
FALFURRIAS, Texas — Officials in Falfurrias are searching for a missing man who may be suffering from dementia. Noel Garza, 56, was last seen near the Pioneer Saloon and Stripes in Falfurrias early Saturday morning wearing a cowboy hat, maroon western-style shirt and blue jeans. If you have any...
CLEAR Alert issued for missing 56-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office has issued as Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert for a missing 56-year-old man. Noel Garza was last seen just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 100 block of East Rice Street in Falfurrias, Texas. Law...
Elderly woman injured in drive-by shooting in Kingsville
An 86-year-old woman was shot twice in a drive-by shooting Monday evening on Henrietta Avenue in Kingsville according to a press release from the Kingsville Police Department.
365 Tollway project underway in Mission
This article originally ran in the March 18 issue of the Progress Times. A project that has been 12 years in the making is “finally coming to fruition,” Engineer Ramon Navarro said at the March 14 Mission City Council meeting. The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority began turning dirt on the 365 Tollway project this week.
Violent Mexican Gang Members & Deviant Convicts Arrested in the Valley
EDINBURG, Texas – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested three sex offenders and six gang members. On Oct. 5, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested a Mexican national who was convicted in 2012 of statutory rape in Mississippi. MCS agents also arrested a Mexican national in Mission, on Oct. 4. Record checks revealed he was previously convicted of annoy/molest children and convicted to 36 months of incarceration in California.
