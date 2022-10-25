The Sun Sentinel’s general election recommendations, all in one place
These are the Sun Sentinel editorial board’s recommendations for candidates and issues on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. All voters are eligible to vote in all races. The Sun Sentinel is not endorsing candidates in every race. If a race appears on your ballot but is not listed, it means we did not recommend a candidate in that race.
Congress
District 20: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D)*
District 22: Lois Frankel (D)*
District 23: Jared Moskowitz (D)
District 25: Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D)*
State Senate
District 26: Lori Berman (D)*
District 30: Tina Polsky (D)*
State House
District 87: Sienna Osta (D)
District 90: Joe Casello (D)*
District 91: Andy Thomson (D)
District 92: Kelly Skidmore (D)*
District 96: Dan Daley (D)*
District 100: Linda Thompson Gonzalez (D)
District 101: Hillary Cassel (D)
District 103: Robin Bartleman (D)*
District 105: Marie Woodson (D)*
Palm Beach County Commission
District 2: Gregg Weiss (D)*
District 4: Robert Weinroth (D)*
District 6: Michelle McGovern (D)
Palm Beach County School Board
District 6: Marcia Andrews *
District 7: Edwin Ferguson
Palm Beach County tax questions
Question 1, Affordable housing bonds : No
Question 2, School tax for safety, teachers : Yes
Palm Beach Soil and Water Conservation District
Seat 5: Eva Webb
Broward County School Board
District 1: Rod Velez
District 5: Ruth Carter-Lynch
District 6: Steven Julian
District 8: Allen Zeman
Broward Circuit Judge
Group 23: Gary Farmer
Group 51: Lorena Veronica Mastrarrigo
Broward County Judge
Group 15: Chris Marion Brown
Cooper City
District 1: Joshua Giancarlo
District 2: Howard Meltzer *
Charter amendment, at-large voting districts: No
Fort Lauderdale
District 1: John Charles Herbst
District 3: Yvette DuBose
District 4: Warren Sturman
Hollywood
District 3: Traci Callari *
District 5: Kevin Biederman *
Lauderdale Lakes
Seat 1: Marilyn Davis *
Seat 2: Nethel L. Stephens
Lauderhill
Mayor, Seat 5: Kenneth Thurston *
Seat 4: Denise Grant *
North Lauderdale
Mayor: Ana M. Ziade *
Plantation
Mayor: No endorsement
Group 1: Erik Anderson *
Group 2: Denise Horland *
Group 5: Louis Reinstein
Pompano Beach
District 2: Rhonda Eaton *
District 3: Alison Fournier
District 4: Beverly Perkins *
District 5: Barry Moss
Tamarac
Mayor: Michelle J. Gomez *
District 2: Tyneka Rene
District 4: Carol Mendelson
Tamarac Charter Amendments
Vote yes on all seven questions
Weston
Seat 3: Byron L. Jaffe *
Seat 4: Mary Molina-Macfie *
Wilton Manors
Mayor: Scott Newton *
City Commission (2 of 3):
Broward County Charter Amendments
Question 1: Yes
Question 2: Yes
Constitutional amendments
Amendment 1, Exclude flood prevention from home values: No
Amendment 2, Abolish the Constitution Revision Commission: No
Amendment 3, Increase homestead exemption for teachers, first responders, others: No
Florida Supreme Court
Florida voters vote yes or no every six years to retain or remove a justice.
Charles Canady*: No
John Couriel*: No
Jamie Grosshans*: No
Jorge Labarga*: Yes
Ricky Polston*: No
Fourth District Court of Appeal
Edward Artau*: No
Cory Ciklin*: Yes
Dorian Damoorgian*: No position
Jonathan Gerber*: Yes
Robert M. Gross*: Yes
Spencer D. Levine*: Yes
Melanie G. May*: Yes
* Incumbent
