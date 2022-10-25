ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Sun Sentinel’s general election recommendations, all in one place

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

These are the Sun Sentinel editorial board’s recommendations for candidates and issues on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. All voters are eligible to vote in all races. The Sun Sentinel is not endorsing candidates in every race. If a race appears on your ballot but is not listed, it means we did not recommend a candidate in that race.

Congress

District 20: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D)*

District 22: Lois Frankel (D)*

District 23: Jared Moskowitz (D)

District 25: Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D)*

State Senate

District 26: Lori Berman (D)*

District 30: Tina Polsky (D)*

State House

District 87: Sienna Osta (D)

District 90: Joe Casello (D)*

District 91: Andy Thomson (D)

District 92: Kelly Skidmore (D)*

District 96: Dan Daley (D)*

District 100: Linda Thompson Gonzalez (D)

District 101: Hillary Cassel (D)

District 103: Robin Bartleman (D)*

District 105: Marie Woodson (D)*

Palm Beach County Commission

District 2: Gregg Weiss (D)*

District 4: Robert Weinroth (D)*

District 6: Michelle McGovern (D)

Palm Beach County School Board

District 6: Marcia Andrews *

District 7: Edwin Ferguson

Palm Beach County tax questions

Question 1, Affordable housing bonds : No

Question 2, School tax for safety, teachers : Yes

Palm Beach Soil and Water Conservation District

Seat 5: Eva Webb

Broward County School Board

District 1: Rod Velez

District 5: Ruth Carter-Lynch

District 6: Steven Julian

District 8: Allen Zeman

Broward Circuit Judge

Group 23: Gary Farmer

Group 51: Lorena Veronica Mastrarrigo

Broward County Judge

Group 15: Chris Marion Brown

Cooper City

District 1: Joshua Giancarlo

District 2: Howard Meltzer *

Charter amendment, at-large voting districts: No

Fort Lauderdale

District 1: John Charles Herbst

District 3: Yvette DuBose

District 4: Warren Sturman

Hollywood

District 3: Traci Callari *

District 5: Kevin Biederman *

Lauderdale Lakes

Seat 1: Marilyn Davis *

Seat 2: Nethel L. Stephens

Lauderhill

Mayor, Seat 5: Kenneth Thurston *

Seat 4: Denise Grant *

North Lauderdale

Mayor: Ana M. Ziade *

Plantation

Mayor: No endorsement

Group 1: Erik Anderson *

Group 2: Denise Horland *

Group 5: Louis Reinstein

Pompano Beach

District 2: Rhonda Eaton *

District 3: Alison Fournier

District 4: Beverly Perkins *

District 5: Barry Moss

Tamarac

Mayor: Michelle J. Gomez *

District 2: Tyneka Rene

District 4: Carol Mendelson

Tamarac Charter Amendments

Vote yes on all seven questions

Weston

Seat 3: Byron L. Jaffe *

Seat 4: Mary Molina-Macfie *

Wilton Manors

Mayor: Scott Newton *

City Commission (2 of 3):

Don D’Arminio

Paul Rolli *

Broward County Charter Amendments

Question 1: Yes

Question 2: Yes

Constitutional amendments

Amendment 1, Exclude flood prevention from home values: No

Amendment 2, Abolish the Constitution Revision Commission: No

Amendment 3, Increase homestead exemption for teachers, first responders, others: No

Florida Supreme Court

Florida voters vote yes or no every six years to retain or remove a justice.

Charles Canady*: No

John Couriel*: No

Jamie Grosshans*: No

Jorge Labarga*: Yes

Ricky Polston*: No

Fourth District Court of Appeal

Edward Artau*: No

Cory Ciklin*: Yes

Dorian Damoorgian*: No position

Jonathan Gerber*: Yes

Robert M. Gross*: Yes

Spencer D. Levine*: Yes

Melanie G. May*: Yes

* Incumbent

Editorials are the opinion of the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board and written by one of its staff members. The Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson.

