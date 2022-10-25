Read full article on original website
Get Ready for Giants vs Seahawks with the Giants 2010 Blowout
The 6-1 Giants travel to Seattle this week to take on the 4-3 Seahawks. Both these teams are a bit of a surprise as no one expected either to be where they are at record wise. It shows just how unpredictable the NFL is (kind of like Kadarius Toney getting traded). To get ready for this matchup, let’s look at the Giants and Seahawks matchup from 2010.
Rangers hitting a rough patch early on
Anyone who has ever read any of my articles know that I am the last person to try and hit a panic button early in the season. Yes, the Rangers have hit a rough patch in the ice early on but a little bit of adversity can go a long way in helping a team define itself and find its way to bigger and better things. Remember, the Rangers faced multiple daunting challenges along the way in the playoffs last season only to emerge victorious through the first two rounds and took the Tampa Bay Lightning to game six of the Eastern Conference finals.
