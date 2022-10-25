Anyone who has ever read any of my articles know that I am the last person to try and hit a panic button early in the season. Yes, the Rangers have hit a rough patch in the ice early on but a little bit of adversity can go a long way in helping a team define itself and find its way to bigger and better things. Remember, the Rangers faced multiple daunting challenges along the way in the playoffs last season only to emerge victorious through the first two rounds and took the Tampa Bay Lightning to game six of the Eastern Conference finals.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO