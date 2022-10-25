ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Warehouse at Florida prison destroyed by fire

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsiQI_0im0ibP100

(WFLA) — A warehouse at a federal correctional facility in Florida has caught fire, according to reports.

A large warehouse at FCI Coleman Low has become fully engulfed in flames. Video from a news helicopter showed that the warehouse was completely destroyed while firefighters tried to put out the fire.

Florida man takes home $5 million prize from scratch-off ticket

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Coleman Low is a low-security correctional facility with a minimum-security camp.

At this time, no injuries have been reported. Multiple agencies have been called for aid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Staying warm and humid Sunday

Any leftover showers will diminish after 9 pm with the sky staying partly cloudy. Expect another mild night with lows in the Bay Area Sunday morning dropping to around 70 degrees. A few mainly inland isolated showers are possible late in the day while most of us stay dry. Highs will stay above average, topping […]
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Police: Multiple shootings lead to drug ring bust, crosses multiple county lines

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — After 10 months, multiple law enforcement agencies busted a major drug ring that spanned across Central Florida. The St. Petersburg Police Department, Chief Anthony Holloway, announced the results of the investigation on Tuesday. He said an investigation began in January 2022 regarding gun violence throughout the city. Through more digging, investigators said they established a link between shootings and a major drug ring.
TheDailyBeast

Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’

(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

These are the Florida counties eligible for D-Snap benefits

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). People already receiving SNAP benefits, can receive maximum benefits in the following Florida counties:. Charlotte. Collier.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

What’s Happening In Florida’s Real Estate Market After Hurricane Ian

Extreme weather has taken its toll all over the country, and it can be hard to come back from things like hurricanes, tornados, and severe floods. Florida has always been a hot spot for bad weather, which has led to many people considering a move, so they don’t have to worry about it. If you want to know a bit more about what this area has been dealing with economically, check out this article to see what’s happening in Florida’s real estate market after hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Waterfalls that You Can See in Florida

Balon Greyjoy, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain. Waterfalls are generally thought to be both beautiful and soothing. Some states are known for their waterfalls - such as New York's Niagara Falls and Waimoku Falls in Hawaii.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

109K+
Followers
22K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy