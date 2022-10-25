WATCH: Warehouse at Florida prison destroyed by fire
(WFLA) — A warehouse at a federal correctional facility in Florida has caught fire, according to reports.
A large warehouse at FCI Coleman Low has become fully engulfed in flames. Video from a news helicopter showed that the warehouse was completely destroyed while firefighters tried to put out the fire.Florida man takes home $5 million prize from scratch-off ticket
The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Coleman Low is a low-security correctional facility with a minimum-security camp.
At this time, no injuries have been reported. Multiple agencies have been called for aid.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0