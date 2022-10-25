Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: MKONO Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Amanda Hand, owner of MKONO Farm. According to the MKONO Farm website, they are a family owned and operated by Jason and Amanda Hand. MKONO...
WISH-TV
Former surgeon general Dr. Adams talks about protection against RSV
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana hospitals are battling a surge in respiratory syncytial virus infections with doctors calling the numbers staggering. A report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the virus more commonly known by its acronym, RSV, shows the jump in Indiana happened in just the past five weeks.
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 3,697 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.
WISH-TV
The Zone: October 28, 2022
WISH-TV is your home for the best high school football coverage in central Indiana as Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Angela Moryan bring you highlights of 22 games from sectional semifinal night on The Zone Friday, October 28. Plus we reveal the top eight schools in the competition for The...
WISH-TV
8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced...
WISH-TV
Jury acquits Indiana man of abandoning adult daughter
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a man of neglect charges after he was accused with his ex-wife of abandoning an adopted daughter. The Tippecanoe Superior Court panel deliberated about two hours Thursday before finding Michael Barnett not guilty of three neglect charges and conspiracy to commit neglect of a dependent.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Celebrating National Breadstick Day with Fazoli’s
Today’s Tasty Takeout is Fazoli’s, and they joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to help us celebrate National Breadstick Day. For more information, click here.
WISH-TV
Butler Blue IV delivers acceptance letter to Ben Davis High School twins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University’s mascot, Blue IV, surprised local twins with an acceptance letter into the university Thursday morning. Didier and Dominique Vohito, 17, attend Ben Davis High School on the west side of Indianapolis. The twins are Liberian and Butler University was their first college choice.
WISH-TV
Person stabbed near Indiana University campus, search for suspect underway
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bloomington are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a person near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. The Indiana University Police Department posted on social media saying that the stabbing occurred at around 1 a.m. near 425 N. Dunn Street. IU Police said that the suspect fled on foot and is described as a “white male, shoulder length curly brown hair, blue flannel, beanie.”
WISH-TV
Duke Energy dedicates additional $200K in energy bill assistance to Indiana customers
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Duke Energy dedicated an additional $200,000 in financial assistance to its Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. Customers who qualify can receive up to a $300 credit annually. According to a release, Duke Energy has aided nearly 1,700 Indiana households...
WISH-TV
Babies born on Halloween at IU Health North will receive special gift
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – According to nursing staff at IU Health North, Halloween is a popular holiday for babies to be born. To make it more special, registered nurse Cynthia Schafer has used her crochet skills for 11 years to knit babies born on holidays hats. “Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter,...
WISH-TV
Docs: Indy man arrested for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis. Police say Charles Kirby, 45, of Indianapolis, was part of a drug conspiracy between April 2019 and May 2019 with Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas. According to court documents, they all planned to distribute 2,354 grams of heroin-fentanyl mixture in Indianapolis. That’s just over five pounds.
WISH-TV
IPS may ask voters to raise taxes for improvements
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools may ask voters to raise taxes to improve facilities and expand education opportunities, the district said in a news release issued Thursday night. A tax increase of an additional $6 for most homeowners would result if voters approved the two referendums proposed Thursday...
WISH-TV
Fatal crash takes the life of 1 man on US 40 in Hancock County
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man died early Saturday morning from a crash that caused his vehicle to catch on fire, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:00 a.m. the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department officers were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and US 40, just East of Greenfield.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man with trauma wounds found dead downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with trauma wounds was found dead Thursday morning along a downtown street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 8 a.m. police responded to the 1000 block of East Washington Street. That’s in a commercial area just east of I-70 near the intersection at Southeastern Avenue.
WISH-TV
Irvington Halloween Festival back for 76th year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of people expected to fill the streets of Irvington for their “Historic Halloween Festival.”. This is the 76th year of celebrations. “Last year, IMPD estimated that 70,000 people showed up,” said Carrie Yazell, director of the festival. “This year, with the nice weather we are expecting that and maybe more!”
WISH-TV
IACS seeks foster families as part of new program
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is seeking temporary foster families for a new Safety Net Foster program. According to a release, this is a part of the shelter’s diversion program, Indy CARES, which works to keep pets and families together. The program helps pet owners in...
WISH-TV
Arrests made in muscle car theft ring involving an Indiana manufacturing location
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested as a part of a larger investigation into a ring of muscle car thefts across three states. U.S. Marshalls Service in Toledo, Ohio took 21-year-old Devon Barr into custody on Oct.25 after a warrant was issued from Howard Superior Court II for Devon Barr for two counts of Auto Theft and Corrupt Business Influence on July 26. Barr is accused of being part of a group of individuals stealing and reselling Dodge Chargers and other high-performance vehicles with the Scat Pack options across Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
WISH-TV
Fiery crash sends person to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was in the hospital after a fiery crash Friday morning. Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at Ninth and Pennsylvania streets. Police say they haven’t found the driver; however, they say the crash did knock part of a tree into an apartment building on Pennsylvania Street.
WISH-TV
Nightmare on Edgewood offers three haunted attractions, Randall Newsome takes tour
Nightmare on Edgewood (1959 S. Meridian) is now in its 45th season (open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays). The three-part haunted house has expanded to traverse two stories and cover over 40,000 square feet. “All Indiana” host Randall Newsome went for a walk through the haunted house to give viewers...
