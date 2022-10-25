Read full article on original website
Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana expands across NELA in 2023
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana is expanding. The organization is adding new sites in three cities across northeast Louisiana: Monroe, Bastrop, and Farmerville. Clubhouses in northeast Louisiana are currently operating in West Monroe, Ruston, Jonesboro, and Dubach. Once the new sites open,...
Amite beats Sterlington in a battle of defending State Champions, West Ouachita keeps Pineville winless, and Jena captures District 2-3A title with win over Caldwell Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington hosted Amite in a battle between the defending 3A and 2A State Champions. It came down to the wire, but Amite pulled out the 26-20 victory against the Panthers. West Ouachita welcomed in winless Pineville, looking to end its four-game losing skid on Senior Night. Behind running back Antonio Ford’s 239 yards and three touchdowns, the Chiefs beat the Rebels 41-7 to pick up their first district win. Jena marched into Caldwell Parish and defeated the Spartans, 44-22. With the win, the Giants capture the District 2-3A title.
