MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington hosted Amite in a battle between the defending 3A and 2A State Champions. It came down to the wire, but Amite pulled out the 26-20 victory against the Panthers. West Ouachita welcomed in winless Pineville, looking to end its four-game losing skid on Senior Night. Behind running back Antonio Ford’s 239 yards and three touchdowns, the Chiefs beat the Rebels 41-7 to pick up their first district win. Jena marched into Caldwell Parish and defeated the Spartans, 44-22. With the win, the Giants capture the District 2-3A title.

STERLINGTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO