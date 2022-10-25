ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher

SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning. The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.
SALISBURY, NC
The Richmond Observer

PETA pleads for investigation at Rockingham Perdue plant

ROCKINGHAM — A national animal rights group is calling for an investigation of a local poultry processing plant following the release of a report from federal inspectors. Last week, the People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals sent a letter to Richmond County District Attorney Reece Saunders, asking him to investigate and possibly file charges against a Perdue Farms employee for reportedly leaving chickens still alive on the floor after their necks had been snapped and tossing live birds in the scald tank.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WBTV

‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
STATESVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Crash claims life of Pinecrest student

An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road. Board of...
ABERDEEN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Forsyth County sheriff deputy dies unexpectedly

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is mourning the life of one of their deputies. Deputy Sheriff Willie C. Williams has been with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office since 2003, first starting as a detention officer and then being promoted to deputy sheriff in 2006. The...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
WNCT

Onslow among three counties to end emissions inspections on Nov. 1

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests.  Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests.  The approval was a result of the passage […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
chathamstartribune.com

MVP builders suspend eminent domain efforts in N.C.

Builders of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are backing off on the urgency of a proposed expansion, but they say they’re not abandoning the idea. MVP announced in a court filing last weekend that they are withdrawing eminent domain actions in North Carolina for its Southgate extension. That is a proposed a 75-mile long spur of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania County south into Rockingham and Alamance counties.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WBTV

Five displaced after car crashes into mobile home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after a car crashed into a mobile home in Rowan County on Sunday morning. Emergency responders got the call just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane in the Matika Villa neighborhood. A small SUV ran crashed into the side of a mobile home just to the left of the front door.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

