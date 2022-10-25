Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Family Care Center of Mocksville receives grant to support Hypertension & Weight Management Program
The Iredell Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Iredell Health System, recently received a $3,104 grant from the Davie Community Foundation to provide necessary funding for Family Care Center of Mocksville’s new Hypertension & Weight Management Program. Heart disease is the second leading cause of death in Davie County,...
WSLS
Food Lion Feeds joins customers in donating $66,000 for hurricane relief efforts
SALISBURY, N.C. – Food Lion Feeds joined forces with Food Lion customers to donate $66,000 to the American Red Cross for disaster relief after Hurricane Ian. A $30,000 Food Lion Feeds donation was added to donations made by customers at the register from Oct. 5 through Oct. 18. “The...
Woman killed by 'rogue nurse' moved to Triad for better medical care, brother says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The brother of a woman, prosecutors say, died at the hands of a former nurse at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital says his sister was living a happy life before her death. Gwen Zelda Crawford died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on...
Davidson County EMS sees dip in staffing as more paramedics move to bigger cities for more money
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Like every other job after the pandemic, employers faced the challenges to keep staff every shift, and Davidson County paramedics are no different. Former employers tell FOX8 they felt the burden of being overworked because they were short-staffed. “I’ve been on a call, and I had a really sick patient […]
Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher
SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning. The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.
PETA pleads for investigation at Rockingham Perdue plant
ROCKINGHAM — A national animal rights group is calling for an investigation of a local poultry processing plant following the release of a report from federal inspectors. Last week, the People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals sent a letter to Richmond County District Attorney Reece Saunders, asking him to investigate and possibly file charges against a Perdue Farms employee for reportedly leaving chickens still alive on the floor after their necks had been snapped and tossing live birds in the scald tank.
North Carolina school district will throw away lunches if high school students can’t pay
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A revived lunch policy in Davidson County Schools has ignited controversy. DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts said in an email, obtained by FOX8, to cafeteria managers that “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change goes into effect on Tuesday. What […]
Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
WITN
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
WBTV
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
sandhillssentinel.com
Crash claims life of Pinecrest student
An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road. Board of...
Alamance County breaking-and-entering investigation leads detectives to Missouri
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — An investigation into a vehicle break-in led Alamance County detectives’ attention far away from North Carolina. On Aug. 4, Alamance County deputies came to a park on the 5500 block of Church Road near Saxaphaw after getting a report of a vehicle break-in At the scene, the victim told deputies […]
Forsyth County sheriff deputy dies unexpectedly
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is mourning the life of one of their deputies. Deputy Sheriff Willie C. Williams has been with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office since 2003, first starting as a detention officer and then being promoted to deputy sheriff in 2006. The...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Onslow among three counties to end emissions inspections on Nov. 1
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests. Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests. The approval was a result of the passage […]
chathamstartribune.com
MVP builders suspend eminent domain efforts in N.C.
Builders of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are backing off on the urgency of a proposed expansion, but they say they’re not abandoning the idea. MVP announced in a court filing last weekend that they are withdrawing eminent domain actions in North Carolina for its Southgate extension. That is a proposed a 75-mile long spur of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania County south into Rockingham and Alamance counties.
WBTV
Five displaced after car crashes into mobile home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after a car crashed into a mobile home in Rowan County on Sunday morning. Emergency responders got the call just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane in the Matika Villa neighborhood. A small SUV ran crashed into the side of a mobile home just to the left of the front door.
Locals gear up as winning numbers for $800 million Powerball to be announced
The winning Powerball numbers are expected to be announced Saturday night. North Carolina has had a couple of local winners, including one man that won $2 million off a scratch-off. Channel 9′s, Glenn Counts, went to a hotspot in Mooresville that has sold winning tickets in the past. Customers...
wfmynews2.com
A new Greensboro bargain store offers relief during inflation
Tote Boys retail liquidation sells items for as low as $1. Providing weekly deals for those looking to cut costs.
Jan. 6 Oath Keepers defendant from North Carolina asks for more lenient release
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – One of the Triad’s most prominent defendants for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked for relief in her pretrial incarceration. Laura Steele, a former High Point police officer who lives in Thomasville, asked to be released from curfew and to be allowed to await her prosecution without […]
Comments / 0