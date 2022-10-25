Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
Deputies: Driver crosses center line, crashes with FedEx semi-truck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A wreck in Macon, involving a FedEx semi-truck, is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Pierce Avenue near Ingleside Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say a FedEx Tractor-Trailer was traveling north on...
Increased law enforcement presence follows downtown shooting
A week after downtown Macon theater patrons and others ran for their lives as shots rang out in the early morning hours, law enforcement officers visited downtown establishments and met with illegal food vendors. “The sheriff and code enforcement went out Friday and Saturday night last week and did several...
Deputies: Masked man robbed Macon store Friday afternoon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The search is on for a masked man deputies say robbed a store Friday afternoon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Carr's Drive Inn Market on Mount Pleasant Church Road in Macon around 5:15 p.m. Investigators say a masked man walked in the store with a gun and demanded money from the cash register. After getting the money, investigators say the suspect ran from the store and jumped into a waiting white Lincoln. They say the car was last seen driving down Fulton Mill Road.
Sheriff: Vehicle of missing Middle Ga. man found, crews discover remains nearby
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Human remains found in Johnson County may be connected to the case of a man missing for nearly a year. In a post to Facebook, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office says a deer hunter found a vehicle matching that of Don Hightower, first reported missing on October 30, 2021. The Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was discovered by the hunter Friday around 5 p.m. off of Highway 319 in eastern Laurens County.
Deputies: Man dies after being shot in Macon Friday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot Friday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Willis Drive just before 11:30 p.m. Friday about a person who had been shot. When they arrived, deputies say they found 23-year-old Dakari Faulkner. They say Faulkner had been shot once. He later died at the hospital.
Downtown Macon staple coffee house Taste & See closing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After nearly a decade of serving some of Macon's favorite coffees and sandwiches, Taste & See is closing its doors, at least for the time being. In a Facebook post, the coffee house and gallery announced that it will be closing on Tuesday due to staff shortage.
Widening project continues on U.S. 280 in Crisp County
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Construction continues in Cordele along U.S. 280. The Georgia Transportation Investment Act posted to its Facebook page about the widening project to the east of Lake Blackshear. Crews are currently grading the area in preparation for the new roadway lanes. Officials remind motorists to slow...
Every Bibb County School will soon have a sensory room. What are they for?
There’s a spot inside Central High school where students can stargaze in the morning or afternoon. It’s a room where tiny LED lights pierce a black sky of ceiling tiles. A projection of earth rotates slowly on the wall. Mirrors in a corner double the visual delight of bubbles rising ceaselessly to the top of a transparent tube.
Black Voters Matter's Blackest Bus in America rolls into Fort Valley State University
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The "Blackest Bus in America" rolled onto Fort Valley State University to help build back black voting power with the midterm elections coming up in just over a week. The national voting rights organization, along with local partners, is making stops all across Georgia to...
Rap artist "Swazy Baby" convicted in Dooly County on meth trafficking charges
CORDELE, Ga.-- Well-known Cordele rap artist, Quentavious "Swazy Baby" Nance has been convicted by a Dooly County Jury on meth trafficking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony among other, lesser, charges. According to a press release from District Attorney Bradford Rigby, the artist, best known...
1800's time capsule artifacts are on display at local Macon museum
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Last month two time capsules over 100 years old were discovered within the grounds of Macon. On Friday the Cannonball House Museum reopened featuring the artifacts within the time capsules. "From 1956 until this year it sat in that cornerstone of that monument", says Cheryl Aultman. Cheryl...
PINES Library Network to begin new program for students in Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Baldwin County Schools is partnering with the Georgia PINES Library Network for the PINES Library Card Access for Youth program, or PLAY for short, which gives students free access to public library materials and online resources to help them excel in their schoolwork. The program allows...
Sunday early voting in Macon-Bibb sees dip in turnout, pastors preaching 'go out and vote'
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- "On Sunday after you heard that you could do all things through Christ that strengthens you, that you are the head and not the tail, that God will not leave you or forsake even when they try to take your vote away, you remember those scriptures and that should press you to get to the polls." said one local Pastor.
Unemployment rate in the Midstate continues to drop
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon's unemployment rate continues to see a downward trend, sitting at just three percent, according to Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill open positions,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “This strong growth has led to Georgia having the fewest unemployed residents in over 20 years."
Macon man pleads guilty to six-figure bank fraud scheme
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon man has entered a guilty plea for his role in a scheme to defraud a community bank out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to the United States Department of Justice. 66-year-old Garland Stephens of Macon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy...
GAME CHANGER: Southwest James May
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- James May is a junior at Southwest High School but he was recently chosen to represent Bibb County on the State School Superintendent's Student Advisory Board and, James says, he takes no credit for his accomplishment. "I just think it's all in god's plan." James' Head...
Three injured in Crawford County plane crash
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A pilot and two passengers were taken to the hospital after a plane went down in Crawford County on Thursday morning. The pilot was trying to land the Cessna 172, a small craft that seats four, when it crashed on Rigdon Road, off Highway 128.
Perry receives one million dollar grant for Housing Rehabilitation
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Take a drive around the City of Perry and you're sure to stumble up on some blight. Leaders are looking to change that after receiving more than one million dollars in grants. "One is a block grant for building or demolition of homes that are derelict,...
The Compass Rose Café reopens at Hutchings College and Career Academy
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Compass Rose Café is back at the W.S. Hutchings College and Career Academy with a Fall-themed French Menu offering. This year's 4-course meal will cost only $20 and includes your beverage of choice. The café is altering its reservation process to help fill the...
Choir of Babble performing, hosting Costume Contest at JBA
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One of Macon's premier rock bands is taking over JBA for a Halloween show on Saturday. The trio will be putting their spooky foot forward for this one and they will be judging a costume contest, as well, so put on your creepiest get-up and try for a chance to win a bar tab.
