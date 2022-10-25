Read full article on original website
Sedalia Police Reports For October 27, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday night, Officers were dispatched to the area of South Grand Avenue and West Main Street in reference to a hit and run crash. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said they had been hit by another vehicle and the vehicle drove off. As a result of the caller's and the passenger's statements, the vehicle was located and the subject was arrested. Further investigation Wednesday evening revealed the original caller had made a false report. The suspect was given multiple opportunities to correct his story, but chose to request the other individual be charged instead. Vince Reno Tibbitts, 37 of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail on charges of Making a False Report. It has also been requested charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident be dropped against the other individual, Jose Luis Matacua, 36, of Sedalia.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 28, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of South Walnut Street in La Monte for a report of a disturbance. After an investigation, it was determined no crime had occurred. One of the residents, Francisco T. Aguare, 27, of Versailles, was placed under arrest. Aguare had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Osage Beach on an original charge of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility. Aguare was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked, pending a $130 cash only bond.
MSHP Arrest Reports for October, 27, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Courtney D. Clemens Sparks of Marshall at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. She was suspected of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance. Sparks was taken to the Saline County Jail, where she was booked and released.
