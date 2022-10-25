Read full article on original website
LINCOLN — A group of American Legion members and others took to the streets Friday to protest a controversial pardon granted to a Legion member for a violent sex assault in 1993. Carrying signs that read “Shame on You Neb. Legion Leaders” and “What if it was Your Loved One?” the group called on the […] The post Critics of controversial pardon call for apology, more accountability appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts names ornate box turtle the state reptile
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One turtle species had reason to “shell-ebrate” on Friday. During a ceremony at the Schramm Education Center, Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed the ornate box turtle as Nebraska’s state reptile. “Nebraskans take pride in caring for the natural world, including our wildlife and...
Nebraska politician, accuser drop lawsuits over grope claims
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dueling lawsuits have been dropped by a former Nebraska candidate for governor and a fellow Republican state lawmaker who accused him of groping her at a political function several years ago. Charles W. Herbster, who lost his bid in May to become the Republican nominee for governor despite an early endorsement from former President Donald Trump, sued state Sen. Julie Slama for defamation. That came after Slama told the Nebraska Examiner that, in 2019, Herbster reached under her skirt and groped her at the Douglas County Republican Party event when she was 22. Slama was one of eight women who accused Herbster of unwanted groping, but Slama was the only one to go on the record with her name. Herbster denied the allegations and painted them as a politically motivated attack. Slama quickly countersued, accusing Herbster of sexual battery. The competing lawsuits had largely stalled in the months since being filed, with both sides seeking delays.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
knopnews2.com
doniphanherald.com
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
KETV.com
Audit: Nebraska's top agencies spent nearly $30M in overtime in 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska's top agencies battle staffing concerns, a performance audit shows the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation spent a combined $29 million in overtime pay in Fiscal Year 2020. "It's not acceptable,"...
klkntv.com
Nebraska board raises 2022-23 tax revenue projection to $6.44 billion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board thinks the state will generate hundreds of millions more than anticipated this fiscal year. The board voted Friday to increase the state’s revenue projection for the 2022-23 fiscal year by $621 million, bringing that total to $6.44 billion.
klkntv.com
Drought is one of the top concerns among farmers and ranchers in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Farm Bureau spoke on Thursday about the top concerns among farmers and ranchers in Nebraska. The most important concerns being crop input costs and drought. Experts say that farm income is up, but the cost of production has soared to record levels, meaning...
Flags to fly at half-staff for former South Dakota Representative
Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol will be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of a former Representative who passed away.
North Platte Telegraph
Half of Nebraska, 91.6% of Lincoln County in two worst drought categories
The majority of Nebraska, along with almost all of Lincoln County, now falls into one of the U.S. Drought Monitor’s two worst drought categories. Despite getting its first measurable rainfall in 20 days Thursday, North Platte likely will remain dry and mostly sunny as November begins next week, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
dakotanewsnow.com
World-class water makes Bolo Beer Co. standout atop the Nebraska Sandhills
VALENTINE, Neb. (Dakota News Now) - Bolo Beer Co. has embodied much of the western Nebraska community for the past seven years. It prides itself on independence, taking chances, agricultural history, and the historic quality of the Ogallala Aquifer water. “We started looking at what makes good beer,” co-owner Kyle Arganbright said. “Everybody buys their grain and the hops from the same places and the only thing that’s really different is water. We have the best water in the world.”
Kearney Hub
Nebraska landowners can get 3-day head start on deer hunt
LINCOLN — Landowners interested in the special landowner deer season, now in its second year, should be aware of three changes beginning in 2022. The season gives a qualifying landowner a three-day season on his or her property preceding the regular firearm deer season. The $8 special landowner deer...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
North Platte Telegraph
Drought worsens, with more than half of Nebraska now in extreme drought or worse
Drought conditions worsened significantly across Nebraska last week, especially in areas that are experiencing extreme drought, according to the latest Drought Monitor released by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. All but a tiny sliver of the state along the Kansas border is in at least a moderate drought, and more than...
Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
klkntv.com
Nebraska pheasant and quail hunting opens on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s hunters are gearing up for another quail and pheasant season, which opens Saturday. The season ends on Jan. 31, as does the prairie grouse season. Hunters can bag three pheasants and six quails a day. But only male pheasants are fair game, and...
KSNB Local4
Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska for another month
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen appeared in Hall County Court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing as he is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Nebraska. The entire hearing lasted less than two minutes for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. Roenz, who did not speak during the hearing, will not waive his extradition.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
klkntv.com
83% of Nebraska kids have detectable lead levels, but unprecedented help is coming
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A recent study shows that more than half of all children in the United States have detectable lead levels in their blood, and Nebraska is even worse. According to research shared by the American Journal of Diseases of Children, 83% of kids statewide have detectable levels. That’s the highest rate in the country, according to all of the data.
