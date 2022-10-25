Teenager rescued after being dumped into moving DeKalb County garbage truck

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — They may not be police officers, firemen or paramedics, but three DeKalb sanitation workers gave public service a whole new meaning.

Sanitation workers ZahMontay Cherry, Richard Jones and Peter Williams were given a certificate of appreciation by DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson on Tuesday morning.

Officials said Cherry, Jones and Williams saved the life of a young woman who fell asleep in a trash container that was dumped into the garbage truck.

The employees were using a machine that lifts trash cans into the truck and didn’t see the teenager until after she was dumped in. They noticed a human arm waving, according to DeKalb sanitation officials.

“Without the attention and dedication of these employees, there is no doubt great harm, if not death, would have been imminent,” the department said.

