Fillers for soft tissues are commonly used for cosmetic purposes because of their low invasiveness. Despite its rarity, necrosis is a potentially fatal side effect of soft tissue fillers. However, the connection between soft tissue fillers and necrosis has not been thoroughly characterized to this point. Gathering information about the injection, treatment, and outcome of necrosis caused by soft tissue fillers that have been reported in the literature. Using the PRISMA approach, researchers conducted a thorough search for soft tissue filler necrosis with no time limitations in mind, and they found 97 publications covering 192 cases of soft tissue filler necrosis with individual-level data. Some 66.1% of the instances had already reached the stage of necrosis, while 33.9% were on the verge of reaching that stage. Injections into the nasolabial fold were associated with the highest rates of necrosis (32.4%, n=88). Hyaluronic acid was employed as a filler in the majority of cases (71.9%, n=138). Hyaluronidase was employed as the primary therapeutic agent in 19.1% of cases (n=88). Around 22% of necrotic individuals had a history of previous minor surgery or procedure history. Necrosis is an uncommon but serious side effect of soft tissue fillers, and this article comprehensively summarizes the topic. It’s a helpful resource for doctors who inject soft tissue fillers and those who treat necrosis caused by fillers.

1 DAY AGO