WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after bluff rescue in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a bluff rescue in La Crosse Tuesday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Oct. 25 around 5:44 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a person that fell off his bike while riding on a trail in Hixon Forrest, located at 3401 Quarry Road. LCFD Units responded along with members of the La Crosse Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team.
Viroqua man killed in rollover accident
42-year-old Eiliv Ellefson rolled his vehicle traveling west on State Highway 56 near Elm Drive, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's office. He traveled 160 yards on the side of the road before overturning and stopping on an embankment. Ellefson was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
WEAU-TV 13
Pole shed destroyed in Friday morning fire near Fall Creek
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pole shed and all of its contents were destroyed in a Friday morning fire near Fall Creek. In a Facebook post Friday by the Fall Creek Area Fire District, firefighters were called to the structure fire at 9:27 a.m. Friday morning. The fire happened...
West Salem teen in critical condition after car crash on I-90
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) – A West Salem teenager is in critical condition after a car crash on Monday. According to the State Patrol report, 16-year-old Zoe Coder was driving on I-90 when she lost control of her car and crossed the median. Her car hit a pickup truck head-on. The report says it was raining at the time, and...
WEAU-TV 13
1 dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 25 at 11:08 p.m. authorities received a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 56 near Elm Drive in the Town of Liberty.
wiproud.com
La Crosse man stranded on bluffs, rescued after falling
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man has been rescued after being stranded on the bluffs in La Crosse. The La Crosse Fire Department says around 7:45 last night, they received a call that a man had fallen off his bike while riding on trails in Hixon Forest. Crews...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County
TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 at 2:09 p.m. authorities received a report of an Amish buggy rollover crash with one person hurt. The crash was reported to be at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K in the Town of Bergen.
WEAU-TV 13
UWEC Police investigating death near campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a death near campus. In a release Friday afternoon, UWEC PD said a man’s body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The release stated that the man had no ties to...
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff: Teen arrested after long standoff in Monroe County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A teen in Monroe County was arrested Thursday evening after a long standoff at a rural Tomah home after allegedly fired multiple shots, several of which came after deputies arrived, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were told around 6...
WEAU-TV 13
Firehouse Subs giving free sandwiches to first responders Friday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Friday, Oct. 28, first responders in uniform can get a free sandwich as part of Firehouse Subs’ celebration of National First Responders Day. First responders, such as police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs, can get a free medium sub with any purchase at participating locations with a valid ID or while wearing a uniform.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on I-90 in Winona County Wednesday evening
An Austin man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Winona County Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by 66-year old Rick Kim Nelson of Austin and a 2014 Subaru station wagon being driven by 30-year old Nathin David Voeller of Rochester were both traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening when Nelson’s vehicle collided with the guardrail and came to a stop in the lane of traffic, where it was then struck by the jeep being driven by Voeller at milepost 244 in Utica Township.
wearegreenbay.com
Homicide charges filed for two men after man dies in western Wisconsin shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire Police Department has provided an update about its investigation into a homicide that took place on September 17 that left one man dead. According to a release, charges have been filed against two men for their alleged involvement in the incident...
WEAU-TV 13
2 men charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men have been charged with homicide in the fatal September shooting of an Altoona man in Eau Claire on September 17. According to online court records, 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson, both of Eau Claire, were each charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, all felonies, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Friday.
La Crosse Police have safety reminders for Halloween
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – With Halloween a few days away, La Crosse Police want to remind both trick-or-treaters and drivers to be extra aware. Recommended trick-or-treating hours in La Crosse are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. To keep kids visible to drivers, officers recommend putting reflective tape on costumes or attaching glow sticks to clothing, or even treat buckets....
Portion of South Ave in La Crosse to close for three days
The closed portion will be between Green Bay Street and West Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to use a detour route on WIS 33 (Jackson Street) and Losey Boulevard to get around the closure.
wizmnews.com
Six months after downtown restaurant fire, remains of basement still seen on 4th Street in La Crosse
A block of 4th Street in downtown La Crosse still has a gaping hole, six months after a large fire destroyed the India Curry House restaurant. The April 28th blaze started in the basement early in the morning, and spread throughout the building quickly. People living in apartments above the restaurant evacuated the building.
wiproud.com
Fire erupts at Kwik Trip, injures one
HOLMEN Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is hurt after a vehicle fire at a gas station in Holmen last night. The La Crosse Fire Department says it happened at the Kwik Trip Holmen Drive south location. When firefighters with the Holmen Fire Department arrived, they found a vehicle fully...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 28th (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More prep football playoff action from Divisions 1-3 and 8-man action. In Division 1, Appleton North takes on Hudson. In Division 2, River Falls hosts Marshfield and West De Pere take on New Richmond. In Division 3, Mosinee hosts Rice Lake and Medford vs Onalaska. In 8-man, Gilman takes on Newman Catholic and Clayton faces Siren.
wwisradio.com
Rural Tomah 15 Year-Old Arrested
A 15 year old was arrested Thursday night after allegedly firing shots and a nearly five hour standoff, near a rural Tomah residence. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 6:00. As deputies arrived the youth fired several shots, one of which struck a neighboring residence. Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Team personnel from the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit assisted at the scene. After several hours of ineffective communications, tactical team personnel delivered pepper spray into the residence and the youth surrendered without further incident.
Eau Claire men charged with intentional homicide
EAU CLAIRE (WKBT)- Two men in Eau Claire now face charges of intentional homicide. Eau Claire County Court has charged Xavier Thompson and Michael Purnell with one count each of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to a September homicide that took place between Bergen and Bellevue Avenues. The court has filed additional charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and discharging...
