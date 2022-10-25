Read full article on original website
18-year-old charged for shooting, killing Norcross High student, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department have charged a teen with a shooting that killed a 17-year-old high school student. Police has charged Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with DeAndre Henderson’s death. Young whereabouts are currently unknown.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
‘This is what I prayed for:’ Family reacts after APD officer charged with 18-year-old’s murder
ATLANTA — The family of a teen killed by a police officer says their prayers were answered when a grand jury indicted the officer on murder charges. The officer’s attorney says he looks forward to telling a jury the teen was the aggressor that day. Atlanta Police Officer...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb high school student arrested during class with loaded gun in bag, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a Miller Grove High School student accused of attacking and robbing a child. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall was arrested while in class for an Oct. 22 incident in which he allegedly brandished a silver revolver while trying to take an iPhone, cross-body bag and wallet from a minor on Strathmoor Manor Circle in Lithonia.
fox5atlanta.com
Armed and dangerous man wanted for murder, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta detectives are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the male suspect in the above photos. He is wanted in connection to a shooting murder police say took place on Boulevard NE on Oct. 27. In the photos provided, the suspect appears to be wearing a...
Teen arrested while in class at DeKalb high school, accused of armed robbery
A 17-year-old was arrested Friday while in class at a DeKalb County school in connection with a robbery days prior, the ...
fox5atlanta.com
Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase
POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units. In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.
fox5atlanta.com
Teen suspected of attempting to break into gun store caught on camera
Fayette County deputies say they've arrested a 15-year-old Clayton County young man for stealing a car and attempting to break into a gun store. This is the second time since August that a teenager has been arrested for attempted burglary at that gun store.
Private investigator sheds light on missing metro Atlanta teen found dead
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — On Channel 2, we’re learning more about the final moments of 17-year-old Yuron Kathuri, who disappeared almost a month ago near Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. A private investigator hired by the family found Kathuri’s body in the woods behind the mall. Channel...
Police look for two men connected to Atlanta shooting, video released
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are asking the public for help identifying two people in a video they said were involved in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened on October 17 at 880 Spencer Street. Video released from the department shows two men running across the street, officers said after the shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate gunshots fired Downtown on Auburn Avenue, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot and killed on Auburn Avenue overnight. The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Police were investigating near Pal's Lounge. A witness at the scene saw two people trying to break into cars. When security confronted suspects, gunfire erupted. A...
Man shot, killed trying to stop car break-ins outside Manuel’s Tavern, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was shot in the parking lot outside a popular historic tavern. Channel 2 Action News learned that just after 11 p.m. a man interrupted a suspect breaking into cars behind Manuel’s Tavern in northeast Atlanta. The victim confronted the suspect...
Family believes young woman was followed to gas station, shot and killed
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at a College Park gas station. The victim, identified as Breonna Kirkland, was found unresponsive around 6:15 a.m. at the Shell off Old National Highway and Godby Road. Surveillance video from a...
Man found shot multiple times inside of a home in Decatur, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrived at a home on the 3000 block of Monterey Drive just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a person being shot. When police arrived, they found a man dead. Police say the man was believed to be in his 40s. No...
Sanitation workers in DeKalb County save woman who fell asleep in trash container
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman's life was saved by sanitation workers in DeKalb County, according to their police department. The department said a woman was asleep inside a trash container when the trash truck pulled up to collect. The trash container was then dumped inside the truck with the woman inside.
WXIA 11 Alive
DeKalb County Police need help in search for missing 12-year-old girl
She was last seen near Mullberry Lane. Police say she didn't get on her bus.
‘It’s been rough:’ DeKalb suspect charged with murder, free on bond, received PPP loans
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Ten years after Vanessa “Honey” Malone was shot and killed in DeKalb County, her family has watched the man charged in her killing released from jail – again and again. “It’s been rough. It’s been rough. The fact that we still don’t...
DeKalb student arrested on armed robbery charges in the middle of class
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County high school student was arrested in his classroom on Friday on armed robbery and gun charges. Officers say they came to Miller Grove High School on Friday and arrested Nicholas Samuel Nutall, 17. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Father arrested after child injured in shooting at NE Atlanta apartments
A child was shot in the hand Thursday afternoon in northeast Atlanta and the child’s father was detained by police, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Video appears to show armed woman before deadly shooting
Police are trying to find the person who walked into the Shell gas station along Old National Highway in College Park on Friday morning and killed a woman. The shooter is still at large. Surveillance video shows what appears to show a woman holding a gun at the gas station.
