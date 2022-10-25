ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb high school student arrested during class with loaded gun in bag, deputies say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a Miller Grove High School student accused of attacking and robbing a child. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall was arrested while in class for an Oct. 22 incident in which he allegedly brandished a silver revolver while trying to take an iPhone, cross-body bag and wallet from a minor on Strathmoor Manor Circle in Lithonia.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Armed and dangerous man wanted for murder, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta detectives are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the male suspect in the above photos. He is wanted in connection to a shooting murder police say took place on Boulevard NE on Oct. 27. In the photos provided, the suspect appears to be wearing a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units. In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.
POLK COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate gunshots fired Downtown on Auburn Avenue, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot and killed on Auburn Avenue overnight. The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Police were investigating near Pal's Lounge. A witness at the scene saw two people trying to break into cars. When security confronted suspects, gunfire erupted. A...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video appears to show armed woman before deadly shooting

Police are trying to find the person who walked into the Shell gas station along Old National Highway in College Park on Friday morning and killed a woman. The shooter is still at large. Surveillance video shows what appears to show a woman holding a gun at the gas station.
COLLEGE PARK, GA

