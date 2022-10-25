ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions allowing rookie Aidan Hutchinson to trust instincts out of 2-point stance

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions came out of the bye looking to spark their floundering defense while getting Aidan Hutchinson in better positions to make noise. That included getting Hutchinson practice reps with the linebacker in practice while trying to stay within the scheme. And that’s included, yes, firing from a two-point stance as the prized rookie did during his record-setting senior season at Michigan.
