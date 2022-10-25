Read full article on original website
Dogecoin Soars Past 12% As Elon Musk Twitter Saga Nears Completion
Dogecoin is up 12% as Musk’s Twitter acquisition inches closer to its end. The Musk-Twitter deal may soon be finalized by the end of this week. As per the data from Coinmarketcap, Dogecoin is currently up 12% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.06845. Per a...
Cardano’s Founder, Charles Hoskinson, Says $DOGE Could Soon Merge With Twitter. Is Twitter Finally Getting Doge Payments?
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson believes that Elon Musk may soon merge Dogecoin with Twitter. Musk had earlier tweeted his intention of adding Doge payment integration to Twitter. Cardano’s founder and IOHK head, Charles Hoskinson, believes that Dogecoin could soon merge with Twitter now that the internet’s “Dogefather,” Elon Musk, has...
Dogecoin Up 44% In A Week As Elon Musk Buys Twitter, CZ’s Binance To Provide Blockchain Support
Memecoin leader Dogecoin rallied over 44% this week while Elon Musk finalized his $44 billion Twitter acquisition. DOGE stayed green at press time on speculation that Musk might unveil integrations between the ninth-largest cryptocurrency and the social network. CZ’s crypto exchange Binance revealed plans to support Elon’s battle against Twitter’s...
Elon Musk’s Twitter To Add NFT Trading Feature Dubbed Tweet Tiles
Twitter announced the development of a blockchain feature for non-fungible tokens. Dubbed “NFT Tweet Tiles”, the update could allow users to buy and sell NFTs through tweets on their timelines. The feature is Twitter’s first crypto-focused move since Elon Musk acquired the social network for $44 billion.
“The” Token Up 150% in the Last 24 Hours Since Ethereum’s Founder Vitalik Jokingly Suggests It
A meme project and token called the “The Protocol,” jokingly suggested by Vitalik Buterin, has been created, and the token has quickly started pumping. The THE token is up by 150% over the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.03. 24-hour trading volume is at $20.3 million.
Bitcoin Broker NYDIG Says Balance Sheet Is Strong Despite 33% Staff Cut: WSJ
NYDIG laid off about 110 employees in the latest workforce slash to happen in crypto, WallStreetJournal reported on Thursday. The staff cut is part of a shift in the company’s focus toward more profitable business ventures according to people familiar with the matter. NYDIG also stressed that the firm’s...
Binance Is Now A Confirmed Equity Investor In Musk’s Twitter Buyout Deal
Binance confirms its participation in Musk’s Twitter takeover deal. Binance wired $500 million to Musk two days ago, as promised by its CEO, Changpeng Zhao. Crypto exchange Binance has finally confirmed the news of being a legitimate equity investor in Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover deal. Binance Confirms Its...
Grayscale Sues SEC Over $12 Billion Bitcoin Trust-ETF Decision
The opening brief by Grayscale in a lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission called the regulator’s decision “capricious” and “discriminatory”. Gary Gensler’s federal agency rejected the digital asset manager’s application to convert its $12 billion Bitcoin spot trust into a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Offering $15 Billion for Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried has denied all speculations claiming that he offered $15 billion for the Twitter takeover. The crypto billionaire initially offered between $3 billion to $5 billion to finance the deal but later rescinded the offer. SBF shared a report published by Axios, confirming the correspondence with Musk.
Three Arrows Capital Founders Set To Receive Subpoenas On Twitter: Bloomberg
Court-appointed 3AC liquidators Teneo have been unable to locate Su Zhu and Kyle Davis. Representatives of the missing founders are refusing to accept papers on their behalf. Teneo is now asking a U.S judge for permission to serve the subpoenas through Twitter accounts. Both founders have been on the run...
BitBoy Crypto Calls FTX And Coinbase CEOs “Devils” In His Aggressive YouTube Rant
BitBoy has accused Sam Bankman-Fried and Brian Armstrong of permanently ruining crypto via his official Twitter account. Ryan Adam’s claim of BitBoy not representing the people triggered an aggressive rant. The crypto influencer is often seen in the news for his controversial statements. He has previously accused former SEC...
Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg
Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
Huobi Introduces Zero Trading Fees for Advisor Justin Sun’s USDD Stablecoin
The Huobi exchange is running a promotional offer until December 31, in which there will be no trading fees for USDD pairs. USDD is the stablecoin of the TRON network, and founder Justin Sun is an advisor to the exchange. About Capital recently bought out Huobi. Shortly after, Justin Sun...
Popular Trading Exchange Robinhood lists Aave And XTZ On Their Platfom
Stock and crypto trading app Robinhood lists Aave and XTZ on their trading platform. Robinhood now supports 19 cryptocurrencies in total including memecoins such as DogeCoin and Shiba Inu. Robinhood’s shares jumped 14% on rumors that of acquisition from Sam Bankman Fried. Stock trading app Robinhood listed Aave and...
Binance Blows Crypto Exchange Competitors Away With 55% Dominance Over Spot Trading Volume
Crypto exchange Binance powered over half of the total spot trading volume in the last 24 hours, per data from The Block Research. Changpeng Zhao’s exchange also leads trading volume for crypto derivative products. The platform is miles ahead of other exchanges with the closest competitor being Upbit. Binance.US...
U.S Treasury Hit With Second Lawsuit For Tornado Cash Sanctions
Crypto non-profit group Coin Center is suing the U.S Treasury Department for sanctioning Tornado Cash. The lawsuit alleges that the Treasury overstepped its authority. Coin Center is seeking the delisting of Tornado Cash from sanctions in the interest of user privacy. This is the second lawsuit against the Treasury over...
Ark Investments’ Yassine Elmandjra Is Bullish On Bitcoin, Says Bitcoin Will Hit 1 Million Per Coin By 2030.
Ark Investment Management analyst Yassine Elmamdjra believes that Bitcoin will reach $1 million per coin by the year 2030. Earlier, Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investments, had also reiterated a similar statement, adding that BTC will hit $1 million by 2030. Ark Investments management analyst Yassine Elmandjra is incredibly bullish...
Blockchain.com Investors Remain Undeterred Despite Ruthless Crypto Winter
Blockchain.com raises fresh capital in a strategic funding round. Funding round was led by Kingsway Capital and included existing investors Baillie Gifford and Lightspeed Venture Partners. The exchange recently received approval to operate in Singapore. Company was last valued at $14 billion following its Series C funding. London based crypto...
Huobi Token (HT) Skyrockets 84% After News of Sun’s Role as Advisor
The Huobi Token (HT) has experienced a jump of 84% following the news that Tron founder Justin Sun is acting as an advisor. The token is currently priced at $6.99, a 4-month high for the token. Sun has said that the HT must function more like the Binance Coin (BNB),...
Tether: USDT Is Not Backed By Commercial Paper Anymore
Tether has eliminated commercial paper from its reserves. U.S Treasury Bills (T-Bills) now make up the bulk of Tether’s reserves. Tether has been steadily decreasing exposure to commercial paper to enhance security and stability. The firm had committed to eliminating its commercial paper holdings in June. Tether, the firm...
