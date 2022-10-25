ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EWN

Dogecoin Soars Past 12% As Elon Musk Twitter Saga Nears Completion

Dogecoin is up 12% as Musk’s Twitter acquisition inches closer to its end. The Musk-Twitter deal may soon be finalized by the end of this week. As per the data from Coinmarketcap, Dogecoin is currently up 12% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.06845. Per a...
EWN

Elon Musk’s Twitter To Add NFT Trading Feature Dubbed Tweet Tiles

Twitter announced the development of a blockchain feature for non-fungible tokens. Dubbed “NFT Tweet Tiles”, the update could allow users to buy and sell NFTs through tweets on their timelines. The feature is Twitter’s first crypto-focused move since Elon Musk acquired the social network for $44 billion.
EWN

Bitcoin Broker NYDIG Says Balance Sheet Is Strong Despite 33% Staff Cut: WSJ

NYDIG laid off about 110 employees in the latest workforce slash to happen in crypto, WallStreetJournal reported on Thursday. The staff cut is part of a shift in the company’s focus toward more profitable business ventures according to people familiar with the matter. NYDIG also stressed that the firm’s...
EWN

Binance Is Now A Confirmed Equity Investor In Musk’s Twitter Buyout Deal

Binance confirms its participation in Musk’s Twitter takeover deal. Binance wired $500 million to Musk two days ago, as promised by its CEO, Changpeng Zhao. Crypto exchange Binance has finally confirmed the news of being a legitimate equity investor in Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover deal. Binance Confirms Its...
EWN

Grayscale Sues SEC Over $12 Billion Bitcoin Trust-ETF Decision

The opening brief by Grayscale in a lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission called the regulator’s decision “capricious” and “discriminatory”. Gary Gensler’s federal agency rejected the digital asset manager’s application to convert its $12 billion Bitcoin spot trust into a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
EWN

Three Arrows Capital Founders Set To Receive Subpoenas On Twitter: Bloomberg

Court-appointed 3AC liquidators Teneo have been unable to locate Su Zhu and Kyle Davis. Representatives of the missing founders are refusing to accept papers on their behalf. Teneo is now asking a U.S judge for permission to serve the subpoenas through Twitter accounts. Both founders have been on the run...
EWN

BitBoy Crypto Calls FTX And Coinbase CEOs “Devils” In His Aggressive YouTube Rant

BitBoy has accused Sam Bankman-Fried and Brian Armstrong of permanently ruining crypto via his official Twitter account. Ryan Adam’s claim of BitBoy not representing the people triggered an aggressive rant. The crypto influencer is often seen in the news for his controversial statements. He has previously accused former SEC...
EWN

Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg

Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
EWN

Popular Trading Exchange Robinhood lists Aave And XTZ On Their Platfom

Stock and crypto trading app Robinhood lists Aave and XTZ on their trading platform. Robinhood now supports 19 cryptocurrencies in total including memecoins such as DogeCoin and Shiba Inu. Robinhood’s shares jumped 14% on rumors that of acquisition from Sam Bankman Fried. Stock trading app Robinhood listed Aave and...
EWN

U.S Treasury Hit With Second Lawsuit For Tornado Cash Sanctions

Crypto non-profit group Coin Center is suing the U.S Treasury Department for sanctioning Tornado Cash. The lawsuit alleges that the Treasury overstepped its authority. Coin Center is seeking the delisting of Tornado Cash from sanctions in the interest of user privacy. This is the second lawsuit against the Treasury over...
EWN

Blockchain.com Investors Remain Undeterred Despite Ruthless Crypto Winter

Blockchain.com raises fresh capital in a strategic funding round. Funding round was led by Kingsway Capital and included existing investors Baillie Gifford and Lightspeed Venture Partners. The exchange recently received approval to operate in Singapore. Company was last valued at $14 billion following its Series C funding. London based crypto...
EWN

Huobi Token (HT) Skyrockets 84% After News of Sun’s Role as Advisor

The Huobi Token (HT) has experienced a jump of 84% following the news that Tron founder Justin Sun is acting as an advisor. The token is currently priced at $6.99, a 4-month high for the token. Sun has said that the HT must function more like the Binance Coin (BNB),...
EWN

Tether: USDT Is Not Backed By Commercial Paper Anymore

Tether has eliminated commercial paper from its reserves. U.S Treasury Bills (T-Bills) now make up the bulk of Tether’s reserves. Tether has been steadily decreasing exposure to commercial paper to enhance security and stability. The firm had committed to eliminating its commercial paper holdings in June. Tether, the firm...
