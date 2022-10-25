Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Maryland witness considering Ring Doorbell caught UFORoger MarshFrederick, MD
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Visit the Most Haunted Town in West VirginiaTravel MavenShepherdstown, WV
Related
local21news.com
Man sought after firing gun at Chambersburg house with four inside
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police are looking for the man responsible for opening fire at a residence that housed four people. Officials say that 36-year-old Fernando Carmona-Santiago now has a warrant out for his arrest after allegedly shooting a firearm into the residence on the 300 block of W. Catherine St.
wfmd.com
Md. State Police Charge Two With Gun Offenses
They were arrested this week in Montgomery County following two separate traffic stops. Rockville, Md (KM) Maryland State Police in Rockville made two arrests on gun charges following two separate incidents this week. . In one, Devin Jones, 21, of Germantown, was arrested on Thursday morning following a vehicle crash...
Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground
Cumberland, MD- A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of peeping Tom after allegedly exposing himself in a Maryland campground. Raymond Clifford Uphill of Grantsville, according to police, was reportedly sitting in a truck watching a bathroom watching children as they entered, and exposing himself as they exited. At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap. A witness provided police with a description of the suspect who was located nearby on The post Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wanted in Franklin County: Unlawful Contact with Minor, Firearm Discharge Conspiracy, Others
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Eric G. Ebersole is wanted for Unlawful contact with a minor, and also corruption of minors. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime Watch.
bethesdamagazine.com
Washington, D.C., man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2013 Rockville murder
A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison by a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge after he was convicted of first-degree murder in a 2013 incident at a Rockville home. Bryan Bird, 31, was ordered by Judge John Maloney to serve 40 years in prison and...
Police investigating a burglary that led to illegal purchases in D.C.
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police are investigating a robbery at a home in Silver Spring where the victim’s personal information and credit cards were stolen. Those cards were later used at a Washington, D.C. Walmart. Now, Montgomery County detectives investigating the case have released surveillance video of the suspect making the northwest D.C. purchases. The Montgomery County Police Department is asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect. “The investigation by detectives revealed that an unknown suspect entered the residence and stole items to include credit cards and cash. The unknown suspect later utilized the stolen credit cards to The post Police investigating a burglary that led to illegal purchases in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police find woman on top of child in bathtub during domestic call
CUMBERLAND, MD – A bizarre scene unfolded on Thursday when Cumberland police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Memorial Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene to find a woman on top of a child in a bathtub. According to police, at around 2:20 pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Memorial Avenue for what was reported as a domestic disturbance. “Upon the officer’s arrival, they could hear screaming from inside the residence and received no answer at the door,” police said. “The officers entered the residence and observed Tina Werner lying on top of a child in The post Police find woman on top of child in bathtub during domestic call appeared first on Shore News Network.
echo-pilot.com
Police looking for pumpkin smasher in Chambersburg
Someone reportedly went pumpkin smashing in a Chambersburg neighborhood this week. Chambersburg Police said that an unknown female took a pumpkin off a porch in the 600 block of Bishop Avenue and smashed it in the driveway shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Police took reports of other similar incidents in the vicinity around the same time. Bishop Avenue runs just north of Lincoln Way West, near the borough's western perimeter.
Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
Police: Masked abduction suspect forced juvenile into car at gunpoint in Loudoun
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 25000 block of Hartwood Drive in the South Riding area for a report of an abduction. During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the victim, a juvenile, was forced into their car at gunpoint by a masked man.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Grand Jury Returns Three Indictments Friday
These cases now move to Circuit Court. Frederick, Md (KM) Three indictments were returned on Friday by the Frederick County Grand Jury. Josue Ronaldo Lopez-Reyes, 26. of Frederick, was charged by the panel with 2nd-degree rape, 2nd-degree assault and false imprisonment for an incident which occurred on August 28th, 2022..
Man wanted for Hagerstown murder; reward offered
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a reward was available for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted for murder. The Hagerstown Police Department said it was looking for Taejon Najeire Gill, 20. He’s accused of killing Sharron Akraim Clark, 45, of Hagerstown. Police said that officers were in the […]
Suspects robbed dog owners’ three dogs at gunpoint in Laurel
LAUREL, MD – A couple of dog owners who were meeting a person they met online to sell puppies to ended up being robbed of all of their dogs at gunpoint earlier this month. Today, police arrested Rakeem Bates, 25, of Washington, D.C. and recovered one of their dogs. According to police, on October 2nd, at around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to find victims who indicated that they met the three suspects to sell a dog in the parking lot of Jill Lane and Ertter Drive. When they arrived, two of the suspects brandished firearms and forced the victims to The post Suspects robbed dog owners’ three dogs at gunpoint in Laurel appeared first on Shore News Network.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect
(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Charges Middletown Woman Following Vehicle Chase
She’s charged with assault on a police officer, traffic offenses. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Middletown woman following a vehicle chase. . Diane Turecky, 28, was taken into custody, charged with 1st-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, 2nd-degree assault, fleeing and eluding police, exceeding the maximum speed, negligent driving, reckless driving, two counts of failure to obey a traffic device, unsafe lane change and failure to stop at a steady circular red signal.
Driver charged with DWI after crashing bus with 44 kids, 4 adults
A D.C. school bus driver is facing charges of commercial DWI with child endangerment.
Police investigate ‘targeted’ triple stabbing in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick Police Department said a fight led to a triple stabbing Sunday morning. Officers received a report of the stabbing in the 100 block of N. Market St. around 2:20 a.m. When they got there, they found the three people who’d been hurt. Medics took all three to […]
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Urges Children, Their Parents, Motorists To Be Safe This Halloween
Large numbers of kids are expected to be out trick or treating. Photo courtesy of Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Frederick, Md (KM) Trick or treating is always a fun time for children during Halloween as they dress up in ghoulish costumes and try to scare up some candy. But it’s important to be safe. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says children should wear costumes that are loose so warm clothing can be worn underneath. Also, the costumes should be made of light colored material or have retro-reflective strips so that motorists can see them. Instead of masks, the Sheriff’s Office advises makeup be put on children’s faces so they can see.
wfmd.com
Three People Stabbed Early Sunday Morning In Frederick
Police are investigating. Frederick, Md (KM) Three people were stabbed early Sunday morning in Frederick. At around 2:20 AM, police responded to the 100 block of North Market Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers say they found three victims suffering from non-life threatening injuries. All three were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Nottingham MD
Man robbed at gunpoint on Belair Road, Pulaski Highway shops burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, an individual shattered the window of the business in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237) and attempted to pry open the cash registers. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled on foot.
Comments / 3