Youngstown, OH

Judge denies Austintown man’s request to report to jail

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The question wasn’t whether DeWayne Reid was going to prison on a gun charge but when.

Reid, 27, of Austintown, was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Anthony D’Apolito on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business after a September 2021 arrest by Youngstown police.

Reid, who has children — two of whom showed up halfway through the hearing, along with his pregnant wife — was hoping he could report Friday or later. Wednesday is his birthday, and he said he has a lot of things to clear up, and he wants to be with his wife as she goes through a high-risk pregnancy.

However, the judge denied his request after hearing Reid deny what was written in a city police report. That report stated that he had a gun in his hand and struggled with a police officer on Market Street before the officer managed to knock the gun out of his hand.

Judge D’Apolito said that while Reid accepted responsibility, he did not admit to the facts of the case, and that made him less inclined to allow him to report to prison. Reid was taken into custody immediately after the hearing ended.

“The fact that there was no admission is relevant,” Judge D’Apolito said.

Reid was arrested Sept. 9, 2021, by Youngstown police after an officer pulled over a car he was driving for speeding on Market Street. The officer put his lights on, and the car stopped in the driveway of a store and Reid got out.

Reid was ordered back in the car and he complied, but once he was back in the car, he kept reaching for the floor, reports said, before opening the door and running away.

The officer grabbed him on Market Street, but Reid would not obey orders to allow himself to be handcuffed. He also had a 9mm handgun in his hand, reports said.

Reports said the officer managed to get ahold of the gun and tossed it aside as he waited for backup, but Reid continued struggling and the pair wrestled. As they did, a woman who was in the area took the gun and put it in the officer’s cruiser , reports said.

Reports said Reid stopped struggling when another officer showed up.

Reid told police that the gun belonged to his wife, reports said.

Judge D’Apolito read from the police report in court and said that concerned him, but Reid said none of that happened. He said he told the officer he had a gun under his seat and that he never ran with a gun in his hand.

“I would never do that,” he said.

“You had it [gun] in your hand, did you not?” Judge D’Apolito asked him.

“No, sir,” Reid replied.

Reid said the police body camera video would match up with his story.

Judge D’Apolito asked Assistant Prosecutor Steve Maszczak if he watched the body cam video. Maszczak said it has been awhile since he watched the video, but he said the video matches up with the police report.

“The narrative [report] is accurate,” Maszczak said.

Defense attorney Rhys Cartwright Jones said that was a fact that could be argued at trial, but he asked the judge to uphold the two-year sentencing agreement and allow his client to report to the jail. He said his client has a juvenile conviction that bars him from owning a gun.

Cartwright Jones said his client has a good job, is a good father, and while free on bond, he has shown up to all court dates on time and that he took responsibility for his actions. Reid said he is a changed person since last year.

“I have a family that needs me and I can’t do anything to help them behind bars,” Reid said.

Judge D’Apolito said, however, he was concerned that Reid’s narrative did not match up with the police report and he said it was troubling that even though Reid took responsibility, he would not admit to the facts of the case.

Courtesy of Youngstown Police Department
Comments / 16

michael green
4d ago

I'm trying to ignore the Racist and Bigoted sideways remark (Idiotic) remark about having Children, but I'm sure it would fit with the Obvious Skin Tone in front of the Judge and So On... Praying 🙏🏾 for the Family ☝🏾🕊️🛐

Reply(7)
6
Tom Thumb
4d ago

part of his plea deal should be a vasectomy no more kids he's not a decent person have any more kids. the wife should have her head examined

Reply
6
Havos
3d ago

Fighting with the officer with a gun in his hand. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Plus, he's not permitted to be in possession, whether it's his wife's gun, or not. Good decision by the judge...

Reply
2
 

