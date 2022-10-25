Read full article on original website
whopam.com
UHA Blazes Their Way Into Semifinal
Unlike the Lady Colonels, the Lady Blazers drew the most difficult draw they could. Quarterfinals against the only non-division winner with a winning record. A possible semifinal matchup with not only the widely considered best team in the region, but the host team, and then of course if they were to make the final they will have played three straight days driving an hour plus each way.
whopam.com
College Weekly Awards
Sahvir Wheeler Named to Bob Cousy Award Watch List. Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s preseason watch list for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award on Monday. Wheeler, who was a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award for the nation’s best point guard a year ago. Lost too Ayo Dosunmu.
whopam.com
CBB Update
Austin Peay State University’s tip-off times and TV designations for its 2022-23 schedule were finalized Tuesday. In total, the Governors are scheduled to appear on ESPN+ 27 times, starting Wednesday, Nov. 2, with an exhibition against Fisk at 7 p.m. CT inside the Winfield Dunn Center. Austin Peay is set to play on FloSports twice and ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network+ once each. All Governors’ games include a radio broadcast on the Governors Sports Network. Austin Peay begins its regular season 7 p.m., Nov. 7, at North Carolina State.
hancockclarion.com
Getting to know you; Lacey Mosby
Lacey Mosby, North Hancock Elementary’s Family Resource and Youth Services Center Coordinator, grew up in Hawesville near Vastwood Park. She and her family spent many evenings at the park with little league and softball and enjoyed the playground and walking trail. Lacey played volleyball, Summer League Softball and tennis. She graduated from Hancock County High School in 2008.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 25, 2022
Mr. Daniel Boaz, 81, of Murray, KY, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray, KY. Mr. Boaz was born on July 29, 1941 in Murray, KY to the late George and Margaret Morris Boaz. He was a graduate of Murray High School and was a United States Army Veteran. Anyone that knew Dan loved him. He had a contagious smile and no matter what his circumstance was, he made the best of it. Mr. Boaz was a lover of all things lake. He enjoyed boating, was a life guard at the lake in his early years and also loved to ski. He and his wife, Debbie, also had a hobby farm in which they cared for a variety of animals. Dan was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
whopam.com
Area gets much-needed rain, not enough to end drought
Much-needed rainfall arrived in Western Kentucky Tuesday afternoon, but it certainly wasn’t enough to end the ongoing drought. The Mesonet site just north of Hopkinsville received six-tenths of an inch of rain Tuesday, three-quarters of an inch fell at the site between Elkton and Trenton in Todd County and the site just north of Cadiz recorded just over four-tenths of an inch.
whopam.com
Unemployment down across region last month
Unemployment dropped from August to September in all nine Pennyrile counties and it was also lower than the number from a year ago. Christian County’s jobless rate came in at 4.4 percent, down from 5 percent in August and 5.9 percent in September of 2021. Todd County maintains the region’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.9 percent, down from 3.2 percent last month and from 4.8 percent one year ago.
Kentucky Boys and Girls Clubs inducts 2 Hopkinsville volunteers into Hall of Fame
Hopkinsville residents Bill Munday and Ruth Lynch were recently inducted into the inaugural Kentucky Area Council’s Hall of Fame for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. The induction occurred during a ceremony in Bowling Green. According to a Facebook post on Monday by the Boys and Girls Clubs...
whopam.com
Carson Junior Moore
(Age 75, of Elkton) Memorial service will be Friday October 28th at 11am at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
whopam.com
Shirley Annette Butler
(Age 61, of Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be Saturday October 29th at 12 p.m. at Adams and Sons Mortuary. Burial will follow in Butler Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Adams and Sons Mortuary, who is in charge of arrangements.
Beautiful Fundraiser Held for Muhlenberg County, Kentucky Man Battling Cancer
David Kelley is a graduate of Daviess County, class of 1989, who now lives in Muhlenberg County. He was recently diagnosed with cancer, and there was a benefit held to help offset medical expenses. Here's a look back at a fun day of fundraising. David has been described as a...
whopam.com
Sherry Ezell Calhoun
(Age 68, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday October 28th at 10am at New Work Fellowship. Burial will follow in the Calhoun Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm to 8pm at New Work Fellowship. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Two minors arrested after Clarksville car-jacking, pursuit
Two juveniles were arrested following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon outside the Clarksville PetSmart, with a pursuit that followed briefly coming into Kentucky. Clarksville police say the 80-year old male victim was hit in the head by the two males with a gun a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. and the minors then drove away with his 2013 Dodge Charger.
KFVS12
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
wevv.com
Crews battle field fire in Henderson County
Multiple fire departments responded to a massive field fire in rural Henderson County that is believed to have started in a ditch off KY-268 near Smith Mills. Multiple fire departments responded to a massive field fire in rural Henderson County that is believed to have started in a ditch off KY-268 near Smith Mills.
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
spectrumnews1.com
High School students in seven Kentucky counties can get a head start on college
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Western Kentucky University in Glasgow announced the launch of its Early College program. It allows 100 juniors and seniors in seven counties in south central Kentucky to earn up to thirty hours of college credit while fulfilling high school requirements. “In those areas, a lot...
wkyufm.org
WKU to dedicate building in honor of first Black student to attend and graduate from the school
Western Kentucky University will honor a trailblazer this week, the first African-American student to enroll and graduate from the institution. Logan County native Margaret Munday made history in 1956 as WKU opened its doors to students of color following desegregation. More than 60 years later, the university will dedicate a...
Daviess Co. man named KY Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) announced that Gary Cecil of Daviess County has been selected as the 2022 KFB Farmer of the Year. This annual KFB award recognizes an individual whose efforts not only strengthen the state’s agriculture industry, but also demonstrate service and leadership both on and off the farm. […]
