Mr. Daniel Boaz, 81, of Murray, KY, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray, KY. Mr. Boaz was born on July 29, 1941 in Murray, KY to the late George and Margaret Morris Boaz. He was a graduate of Murray High School and was a United States Army Veteran. Anyone that knew Dan loved him. He had a contagious smile and no matter what his circumstance was, he made the best of it. Mr. Boaz was a lover of all things lake. He enjoyed boating, was a life guard at the lake in his early years and also loved to ski. He and his wife, Debbie, also had a hobby farm in which they cared for a variety of animals. Dan was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.

MURRAY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO