Make A Difference Day: Bartlett Park to receive $4.2 million in improvements

Porterville Recorder
City of Porterville to place two trash bins along river
In an effort to get a handle on the trash that's accumulating as a result of the homeless encampments, the City of Porterville is launching a clean-up project along the Tule River. The city will two trash bins along the river that will be scheduled to be emptied on a...
Porterville Recorder
City of Porterville receives $1.5 million grant for non-motorized pathways
The City of Porterville announced on Thursday it has been awarded a $1.5 million grant for its High-intensity Activated crosswalk, HAWK, Pedestrian Crossings Project. The grant will be used to install three control signal lights, known as HAWK systems, used by pedestrians to stop traffic so they can cross the street safely. The grant was awarded by the California Transportation Commission through the Active Transportation Program, ATP, which was created by California Senate Bill 99 to encourage increased non-motorized uses of transportation, such as walking and biking.
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Hanford's courthouse arbor is demolished for safety, to dissuade homeless use
After 40 years, the visual image of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Hanford is changing. The wooden arbor, that for almost half a century marked the west side of the building is coming down, leaving the original facade intact. Concerns about the arbor being used as a shelter by the...
thecorcoranjournal.net
Corcoran Memorial Wall
Local residents seeking to honor deceased members of the Corcoran community who have made great contributions to the City of Corcoran can nominate that special someone for The Corcoran Memorial Wall. 2023 nominations are currently being accepted through Nov. 15. The Corcoran Memorial Wall is located to the north side...
Kern County and CalFresh are expanding food access for low-income people
The Kern County Board of Supervisors' decision will help two different kinds of seniors; both those on SSI and those about to graduate from college.
Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
Alarm malfunction prompts shooter scare at Sanger school, police say
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An alarm malfunction caused an active shooter scare at a middle school on Friday morning, according to the Sanger Police Department. Around 10:00 a.m., officers were called out to Washington Academic Middle School for reports of an active shooter. Officials said students had called 911 after an alarm malfunctioned at the […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Old Courthouse hosts Halloween scares
The scheduled “soft” opening Thursday night of the haunted house inside Hanford's Old Courthouse was anything but, as hundreds lined up outside to get a ﬁrst look at the venue set to be the talk of the town during its three-night run in the city's oldest landmark.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Cocooning complete for Hanford reactor
RICHLAND, Washington – Workers with Hanford Site contractor, Central Plateau Cleanup Company recently completed construction of a protective enclosure over the former K East Reactor building. The cocoon, which is a huge steel structure, is more than 120 feet tall and 150 feet wide. The interim safe storage structure...
thesungazette.com
Visalia sparks plans for a new battery energy storage facility
VISALIA – Tulare County continues to make strides in expanding renewable energy sources as it looks to expand renewable energy options in Visalia. The Tulare County Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) for 4 Creeks ESS (energy service system), LLC – different from locally owned and operated 4Creek in Visalia – to allow a lithium-ion battery energy storage facility east of Visalia at their Oct. 26 meeting. The storage is capable of delivering 500 megawatts of energy for up to 12 hours. Adding this additional battery storage allows for more energy to be stored and used during peak hours of energy use. This is the first step in the process and the project looks to be completed by 2026, at the earliest.
thesungazette.com
Farmersville charges toward new electric vehicle ordinance
FARMERSVILLE – The city of Farmersville is revving up to implement a new electric charging station ordinance. After January businesses lining Highway 198 in the city will be able to cut through the red tape to install stations for travelers and residents. The city of Farmersville is establishing an...
2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
KCSO searching for woman missing for over a year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, according to a news release from the office. Easley is described as 5-feet 5-inches, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a dreamcatcher on her left rib cage, […]
Hundreds of Visalia students can be automatically admitted to UC Merced, here's how
A partnership between Visalia Unified School District and UC Merced will allow hundreds of students to be automatically admitted if they meet specific criteria by graduation.
Shooting in front of Tulare County elementary school, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a shooting in front of an elementary school on Tuesday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:00 p.m, deputies were called out to Avenue 332 and Road 160 after it was reported that shots had been fired in front of Ivanhoe Elementary School. […]
Surprise discovery after response to residence fire, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An illegal multi-room indoor marijuana garden was discovered after a fire was extinguished in a Porterville home on Tuesday, according to the Porterville Police Department. Police say officers and firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 800 block of West Westfield Avenue. When officials arrived, they found that a detached […]
South Valley non-profit invites community to honor loved ones on Dia de los Muertos
The Tulare County League of Mexican American Women is hosting its 11th annual Dia de los Muertos event this weekend.
2 arrested for shooting in front of Ivanhoe school, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested for a shooting in front of an elementary school earlier this week, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 26-year-old Raul Tapia and 21-year-old Edward Zepeda were arrested in connection to a shooting in front of Ivanhoe Elementary School at 4:00 p.m. on […]
thesungazette.com
Sheriffs seize money, drugs and guns in major bust
TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in combination with other agencies took down a huge drug and firearm trafficking operation that totaled 13 arrests from around Tulare County. On Monday Oct. 24, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, they worked with nine other law enforcement...
KGET 17
BPD searches for 2 suspects in April Costco robbery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects they said were involved in a robbery at Costco on Rosedale Highway on April 12. Police said around 10:41 a.m., the two suspect stole several bottles of alcohol before being confronted by an employee. The employee suffered major injuries due to a struggle with the suspects, officials said. KGET previously reported that the suspects were wielding a hammer during the incident.
