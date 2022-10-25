ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Make A Difference Day: Bartlett Park to receive $4.2 million in improvements

By JAMIE A. HUNT jhunt@portervillerecorder.com
Porterville Recorder
 4 days ago
Porterville Recorder

City of Porterville to place two trash bins along river

In an effort to get a handle on the trash that's accumulating as a result of the homeless encampments, the City of Porterville is launching a clean-up project along the Tule River. The city will two trash bins along the river that will be scheduled to be emptied on a...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

City of Porterville receives $1.5 million grant for non-motorized pathways

The City of Porterville announced on Thursday it has been awarded a $1.5 million grant for its High-intensity Activated crosswalk, HAWK, Pedestrian Crossings Project. The grant will be used to install three control signal lights, known as HAWK systems, used by pedestrians to stop traffic so they can cross the street safely. The grant was awarded by the California Transportation Commission through the Active Transportation Program, ATP, which was created by California Senate Bill 99 to encourage increased non-motorized uses of transportation, such as walking and biking.
PORTERVILLE, CA
thecorcoranjournal.net

Corcoran Memorial Wall

Local residents seeking to honor deceased members of the Corcoran community who have made great contributions to the City of Corcoran can nominate that special someone for The Corcoran Memorial Wall. 2023 nominations are currently being accepted through Nov. 15. The Corcoran Memorial Wall is located to the north side...
CORCORAN, CA
KGET

Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
MCFARLAND, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's Old Courthouse hosts Halloween scares

The scheduled “soft” opening Thursday night of the haunted house inside Hanford's Old Courthouse was anything but, as hundreds lined up outside to get a ﬁrst look at the venue set to be the talk of the town during its three-night run in the city's oldest landmark.
HANFORD, CA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Cocooning complete for Hanford reactor

RICHLAND, Washington – Workers with Hanford Site contractor, Central Plateau Cleanup Company recently completed construction of a protective enclosure over the former K East Reactor building. The cocoon, which is a huge steel structure, is more than 120 feet tall and 150 feet wide. The interim safe storage structure...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia sparks plans for a new battery energy storage facility

VISALIA – Tulare County continues to make strides in expanding renewable energy sources as it looks to expand renewable energy options in Visalia. The Tulare County Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) for 4 Creeks ESS (energy service system), LLC – different from locally owned and operated 4Creek in Visalia – to allow a lithium-ion battery energy storage facility east of Visalia at their Oct. 26 meeting. The storage is capable of delivering 500 megawatts of energy for up to 12 hours. Adding this additional battery storage allows for more energy to be stored and used during peak hours of energy use. This is the first step in the process and the project looks to be completed by 2026, at the earliest.
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Farmersville charges toward new electric vehicle ordinance

FARMERSVILLE – The city of Farmersville is revving up to implement a new electric charging station ordinance. After January businesses lining Highway 198 in the city will be able to cut through the red tape to install stations for travelers and residents. The city of Farmersville is establishing an...
FARMERSVILLE, CA
KGET

2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for woman missing for over a year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, according to a news release from the office. Easley is described as 5-feet 5-inches, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a dreamcatcher on her left rib cage, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Surprise discovery after response to residence fire, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An illegal multi-room indoor marijuana garden was discovered after a fire was extinguished in a Porterville home on Tuesday, according to the Porterville Police Department. Police say officers and firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 800 block of West Westfield Avenue. When officials arrived, they found that a detached […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
thesungazette.com

Sheriffs seize money, drugs and guns in major bust

TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in combination with other agencies took down a huge drug and firearm trafficking operation that totaled 13 arrests from around Tulare County. On Monday Oct. 24, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, they worked with nine other law enforcement...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

BPD searches for 2 suspects in April Costco robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects they said were involved in a robbery at Costco on Rosedale Highway on April 12. Police said around 10:41 a.m., the two suspect stole several bottles of alcohol before being confronted by an employee. The employee suffered major injuries due to a struggle with the suspects, officials said. KGET previously reported that the suspects were wielding a hammer during the incident.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

