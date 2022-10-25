ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

Medina High School teacher on paid leave amid FBI investigation

By Jordan Unger
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mYLC_0im0hLVi00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – A Medina teacher was placed on paid administrative leave Monday amid a pending FBI investigation, the superintendent said.

According to the superintendent, the FBI is investigating a Medina High School social studies teacher.

Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet

The Medina City School District is fully cooperating with the FBI, school officials said, but they can’t make any further comments on the investigation at this time.

FOX 8 reached out to the FBI for comment.

The FBI considers the facts to determine if there is the possibility of a federal criminal violation, and proceed as appropriate, whether by investigating or referring the matter to the relevant partners.

The wellbeing of students, staff, and stakeholders is the highest priority. Department of Justice guidelines do not allow me to provide more information at this time. As in any given matter, if charges are filed, they will eventually become a matter of public record.

FBI Cleveland
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man out on parole charged with robbing several area stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Cleveland man on parole was charged in a 14-count indictment with the armed robbery or attempted armed robbery of 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights. 32-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant was charged with 10 counts of interference...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court

MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
MASSILLON, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

WDTN

32K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy