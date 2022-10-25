ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans signing receiver Chris Conley

The Tennessee Titans are signing veteran wide receiver Chris Conley off Kansas City’s practice squad, Pro Football Network reported Tuesday.

Conley will join his third team in a month. He was released by the Houston Texans on Oct. 4 and signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad two days later. Conley appeared in two games for the Texans without recording a stat.

Conley, who turned 30 on Tuesday, has 213 career catches for 2,807 yards and 15 touchdowns in 102 games (62 starts) for the Chiefs (2015-18), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-20) and Texans.

The Titans have two wideouts on IR and a third, Kyle Phillips, is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

–Field Level Media

