Steve Nash provides injury update on Nets sharpshooter Seth Curry

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

While the Brooklyn Nets suffered a tough loss to the Grizzlies in their third regular season game, the team may have some good news in the form of Seth Curry, whose recovery may be coming to an end.

Nets insider Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports that head coach Steve Nash gave an update on Curry’s return timetable. Nash stated:

“[Curry] traveled and we’re just monitoring him still. He’s doing well. I’d say he’s out for Wednesday, but we’ll see whether Thursday, Saturday or the subsequent games. It’s coming soon.”

This means that Curry could return to compete against the Dallas Mavericks or the Indiana Pacers later this week.

Nash’s update is great news for Nets fans as they’ve been missing some true shooters on their roster. The team is missing out on another couple of players for injury.

Forward Markeiff Morris is away from the team for a few days to visit his family, as Lewis added: