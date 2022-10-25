Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Shout Out To Fans: Community support makes Granite Bowl special
Flags waved, the bands played and the fans shouted and danced Friday night as the Porterville High School Panthers faced the Monache High School Maruaders in a fight for The Granite at Jacob Rankin Stadium during the Granite Bowl football game. But it tourned out to be one-sided as the...
SHS beats LHS in Battle For the Bell, claims share of ESL title
STRATHMORE — A full crowd with plenty of energy greeted the Lindsay High and Strathmore High football teams for the 102nd Battle for the Bell on Friday at Spartan Stadium. Both teams did their best with impressive plays by both sides. Strathmore Athletic Director Ryan Born also took the...
City of Porterville to place two trash bins along river
In an effort to get a handle on the trash that's accumulating as a result of the homeless encampments, the City of Porterville is launching a clean-up project along the Tule River. The city will two trash bins along the river that will be scheduled to be emptied on a...
City of Porterville receives $1.5 million grant for non-motorized pathways
The City of Porterville announced on Thursday it has been awarded a $1.5 million grant for its High-intensity Activated crosswalk, HAWK, Pedestrian Crossings Project. The grant will be used to install three control signal lights, known as HAWK systems, used by pedestrians to stop traffic so they can cross the street safely. The grant was awarded by the California Transportation Commission through the Active Transportation Program, ATP, which was created by California Senate Bill 99 to encourage increased non-motorized uses of transportation, such as walking and biking.
Sentences handed down in gang shooting
On Thursday in Department 22 in the South County Detention Center, the court sentenced Jose Cardenas, 23, and Tony Gentry, 24, to prison for their involvement in a 2017 shooting that killed an adult male. On January 1, 2017, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to an apartment on North D...
