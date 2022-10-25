Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
MLive.com
Poll results: Michigan picked to beat Michigan State, cover spread
Michigan State has been more successful than its in-state rival Michigan over the last 15 years of their football rivalry. Mel Tucker has won his first two matchups against Jim Harbaugh. MLive readers just don’t expect that trend to continue tonight, when the Wolverines host the Spartans (7:30 p.m., ABC)....
MLive.com
ESPN College GameDay experts predict Michigan vs. Michigan State
It’s not much of a surprise considering their performance this season, but Michigan was the unanimous choice to beat Michigan State on the ESPN College GameDay set. The fourth-ranked Wolverines host the Spartans on Saturday night. ABC will broadcast the game at 7:30 p.m. ET. Michigan is a 22.5-point...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
The battle for Paul Bunyan is upon us. · Watch Michigan State live on fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream. Michigan and Michigan State will kick off on Saturday night in the 115th version of the rivalry. Michigan State will be looking to win its third straight in the series, while Michigan looks to stay atop the Big Ten East standings.
MLive.com
Michigan dominates second half to beat Michigan State: Live updates recap
Michigan reclaims the Paul Bunyan Trophy, ending its two-year drought against Michigan State with a dominant victory at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. The Spartans scored late in the first quarter to take a brief lead, but couldn’t do much else offensively the rest of the night. Michigan’s Jake Moody made all five of his field-goal attempts.
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Michigan State score predictions from MLive’s beat writers
After two weeks of buildup, the Michigan-Michigan State game is almost here. The 115th meeting between the in-state rivals will take place under the lights at Michigan Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). Michigan State has won two straight in the series and 10 of the last 14. But the Wolverines...
MLive.com
5 things to watch: How Michigan State can upset Michigan
The Paul Bunyan Trophy will be on the move Saturday. Whether it stays in Ann Arbor or returns to East Lansing to remain for a third straight year will be settled in a primetime matchup. Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will play at No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0) on...
MLive.com
Michigan State using familiar uniform combination at Michigan
Michigan State is going with a familiar uniform combination for its rivalry game at Michigan. The Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will wear white jerseys, pants and helmets when they face the No. 4 Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ABC) in Ann Arbor. The unveiled the uniform choice on Twitter.
MLive.com
Michigan hockey edges WMU in wild overtime thriller
KALAMAZOO, MI – A record crowd at Lawson Arena was treated to bonus hockey during Saturday’s in-state showdown between Michigan and Western Michigan, and it was the Wolverines’ highly touted skill players that delivered a series sweep over the Broncos. Luke Hughes netted the game-winner in overtime,...
MLive.com
From teammates to rivals: Michigan’s Makari Paige eager to face Spartans wideout
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Makari Paige was very complementary when asked about Michigan State’s wide receivers. The Wolverines defensive back highlighted several standout traits of the Spartans’ best unit, giving the “talented” Keon Coleman his flowers and, in that same breath, singling out Tre Mosley as a threat from that unit.
MLive.com
A look at the contenders for Michigan’s point guard battle
ANN ARBOR -- Forget replacing Naz Hillmon. The No. 1 concern for the Michigan women’s basketball program this offseason was what to do at point guard. The Wolverines lost their two veterans point guards from a year ago and had no obvious choice to replace them. Finding one (or more) has been a focus since last season ended in March.
MLive.com
Player of the Year top 10: Michigan commit Cole Cabana of Dexter has ‘once in a lifetime’ talent
There has never been a football player quite like Cole Cabana at Dexter. He’s broken every school record as a running back and has helped transform a program that once held the state’s longest losing streak into the No. 1 team in Division 2 with hopes of a state championship.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Manchester wins rematch with Grass Lake
In a rematch of their Week 8 conference game, the Manchester Flying Dutchmen scored with 1:48 left in the game to beat Grass Lake 22-19 on Friday in the district semifinal. Manchester scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and made a goal-line stand to keep Grass Lake off the board to take a 14-0 lead before Andrew Stockton returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown with 38 seconds left in the half.
MLive.com
See interceptions, TDs and big plays from Goodrich’s statement playoff win over Ortonville Brandon
GOODRICH, MI — Goodrich ran away with four unanswered touchdowns in the first half, and that domination only continued to a 42-14 victory over Goodrich in the opening week of Michigan’s high school football playoffs. Big plays seemed to happen often for the Martians, between interceptions or long-flying...
MLive.com
Homer, Lumen Christi meet it battle of dynamic offenses
JACKSON -- The Division 7 playoffs kickoff tonight, and at Crowley Memorial Stadium, that includes a rematch of a 2019 first-round game. Homer hits the road to visit Lumen Christi. The two teams met in this round in 2019, a 42-14 Titans win, sparking a post-season run which led to Lumen Christi making another trip to the finals, losing to Pewamo-Westphalia.
MLive.com
Runners take on course at Ella Sharp for regional meet
JACKSON – The Division 3 and 4 cross country regionals at Ella Sharp Park on Friday went pretty much according to plan for the top runners. Hanover-Horton’s Rogan Melling raced to another win in the boys Division 3 race. Onsted’s Emmry Ross cruised in the girls Division 3 race.
MLive.com
Jackson rallies to beat Western on Tavion Tanner touchdown with two seconds left
JACKSON – In a game worth waiting 44 years for, the Jackson Vikings scored from a yard out with two seconds remaining to beat Western 26-25 on Friday in the Division 3 district semifinal. In the first meeting between the two schools since 1978, the Vikings capped off a...
MLive.com
Playoff picks: Here’s who we think will take district semifinal games in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Eight teams from the Jackson area remain as we head into the postseason. With several of those teams playing each other, that leaves just five games on the area football schedule for Week 10, with one a remain of a game played earlier this year, another a rematch of a playoff game from three years ago, and a third a rematch of a game last played when disco was still being played on the radio.
MLive.com
Here are the Jackson-area scores from district semifinals of high school football
Jackson football hosts Parma Western in playoff opener — JACKSON -- The playoffs kicked off on Friday and here are the scores of the Jackson-area games. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
