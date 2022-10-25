ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Poll results: Michigan picked to beat Michigan State, cover spread

Michigan State has been more successful than its in-state rival Michigan over the last 15 years of their football rivalry. Mel Tucker has won his first two matchups against Jim Harbaugh. MLive readers just don’t expect that trend to continue tonight, when the Wolverines host the Spartans (7:30 p.m., ABC)....
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

ESPN College GameDay experts predict Michigan vs. Michigan State

It’s not much of a surprise considering their performance this season, but Michigan was the unanimous choice to beat Michigan State on the ESPN College GameDay set. The fourth-ranked Wolverines host the Spartans on Saturday night. ABC will broadcast the game at 7:30 p.m. ET. Michigan is a 22.5-point...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

How to watch Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time

The battle for Paul Bunyan is upon us. · Watch Michigan State live on fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream. Michigan and Michigan State will kick off on Saturday night in the 115th version of the rivalry. Michigan State will be looking to win its third straight in the series, while Michigan looks to stay atop the Big Ten East standings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan dominates second half to beat Michigan State: Live updates recap

Michigan reclaims the Paul Bunyan Trophy, ending its two-year drought against Michigan State with a dominant victory at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. The Spartans scored late in the first quarter to take a brief lead, but couldn’t do much else offensively the rest of the night. Michigan’s Jake Moody made all five of his field-goal attempts.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

5 things to watch: How Michigan State can upset Michigan

The Paul Bunyan Trophy will be on the move Saturday. Whether it stays in Ann Arbor or returns to East Lansing to remain for a third straight year will be settled in a primetime matchup. Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will play at No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0) on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State using familiar uniform combination at Michigan

Michigan State is going with a familiar uniform combination for its rivalry game at Michigan. The Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will wear white jerseys, pants and helmets when they face the No. 4 Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ABC) in Ann Arbor. The unveiled the uniform choice on Twitter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan hockey edges WMU in wild overtime thriller

KALAMAZOO, MI – A record crowd at Lawson Arena was treated to bonus hockey during Saturday’s in-state showdown between Michigan and Western Michigan, and it was the Wolverines’ highly touted skill players that delivered a series sweep over the Broncos. Luke Hughes netted the game-winner in overtime,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

A look at the contenders for Michigan’s point guard battle

ANN ARBOR -- Forget replacing Naz Hillmon. The No. 1 concern for the Michigan women’s basketball program this offseason was what to do at point guard. The Wolverines lost their two veterans point guards from a year ago and had no obvious choice to replace them. Finding one (or more) has been a focus since last season ended in March.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Manchester wins rematch with Grass Lake

In a rematch of their Week 8 conference game, the Manchester Flying Dutchmen scored with 1:48 left in the game to beat Grass Lake 22-19 on Friday in the district semifinal. Manchester scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and made a goal-line stand to keep Grass Lake off the board to take a 14-0 lead before Andrew Stockton returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown with 38 seconds left in the half.
MANCHESTER, MI
MLive.com

Homer, Lumen Christi meet it battle of dynamic offenses

JACKSON -- The Division 7 playoffs kickoff tonight, and at Crowley Memorial Stadium, that includes a rematch of a 2019 first-round game. Homer hits the road to visit Lumen Christi. The two teams met in this round in 2019, a 42-14 Titans win, sparking a post-season run which led to Lumen Christi making another trip to the finals, losing to Pewamo-Westphalia.
HOMER, MI
MLive.com

Runners take on course at Ella Sharp for regional meet

JACKSON – The Division 3 and 4 cross country regionals at Ella Sharp Park on Friday went pretty much according to plan for the top runners. Hanover-Horton’s Rogan Melling raced to another win in the boys Division 3 race. Onsted’s Emmry Ross cruised in the girls Division 3 race.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Playoff picks: Here’s who we think will take district semifinal games in the Jackson area

JACKSON -- Eight teams from the Jackson area remain as we head into the postseason. With several of those teams playing each other, that leaves just five games on the area football schedule for Week 10, with one a remain of a game played earlier this year, another a rematch of a playoff game from three years ago, and a third a rematch of a game last played when disco was still being played on the radio.
JACKSON, MI

