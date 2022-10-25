ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Stunning Photos Show Huge Great White Shark Leap Into the Air Behind a Surfer

Take a look at these stunning snaps of a California surfing contest. A great white shark is photo-bombing the competition. Jordan Anast is the photographer who captured this instantly viral moment. The Orange County Register printed his photos. And then Anast shared a gallery of this great white shark breaching the water off the coast of San Onofre State Beach near San Clemente, Calif. The photographer said he thought he’d snapped a dolphin when he saw the splash. Then he looked and realized it was a great white shark lurking near surfer Tyler Warren.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
People

Surfer Who Tried to Save Pair Who Leapt from Huntington Beach Pier Warns the Ocean Can Be 'Deceiving'

Fenton Auston Dee III died Sunday after he jumped into the ocean after a woman appeared to have trouble in the water Landon Holman didn't know he would be called on to save a life when he visited California's Huntington Beach pier to ride waves as the sun set on Sunday. "I really just wanted to go out to get a paddle in, to get a workout," he tells PEOPLE. "And there were maybe about five or six other surfers out, not very many. And quite a few...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Halloween weekend ideas around Los Angeles

For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese get in a net with spiders, roam Victorian mansions of L.A.’s past, and marvel at remarkable carvers. Glimpse into the secret life of spiders at the Natural History Museum. Stroll through the open-air pavilion to see hundreds of orb weavers, tarantulas, jumping spiders, and their webs all around you. The exhibit runs through Nov. 27.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park

KTLA 5 and KOST 103.5 want to give you the chance to experience the holiday joy you’ve been dreaming about. Magic is festive foods and traditional celebrations. It’s Disney Festival of Holidays and the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! street party, and returning this year, the nighttime spectacular “World of Color – Season of Light”. Magic is Holidays at the Disneyland® Resort. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News November 1 through November 5 for a code word. Then text it to 515151 for your chance to win 4 tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park. Message and data rates apply. Complete code word schedule and official rules are below. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Downey’s Day of the Dead Art Festival returns

Downey’s ninth annual Day of the Dead Art Festival returns to the city with live music, food and much more to honor those who have passed. Jason Chacon and Lee Wade joined us live with a preview of what attendees can expect from this free event. Visit the event’s...
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA.com

Preview of 10th Anniversary Corgi Beach Day

Megan Telles was live in Huntington Beach with a preview of Corgi Beach Day, taking place on Oct. 29. Corgi Beach Day is a pet-centric, family-friendly festival that welcomes corgis and honorary corgis (all dogs are welcome) for a fun day filled with activities and competitions. It’s described as the biggest breed-specific event in the world.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS 8

Top stolen vehicles in the City of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA.com

Massive rave in San Bernardino will have Narcan kits ready

In an effort to prevent overdoses, festival company Insomniac will allow sealed Naloxone kits at upcoming events, starting with Escape: Psycho Circus in San Bernardino this weekend. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdoses. The company is partnering with End Overdose to raise...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
People

Man Dies After Jumping 40 Feet from Calif. Pier, Following Woman Who Returned to Shore Alive

Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach where he was pronounced dead A 44-year-old man died Sunday after jumping 40 feet from the Huntington Beach Pier into the choppy water below, after he followed a woman who jumped before him, authorities in California said. Fenton Auston Dee III, from Norwalk, Calif., was pulled from the water by surfers before first responders transported him to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead, according to The Los Angeles...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy