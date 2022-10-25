Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stunning Photos Show Huge Great White Shark Leap Into the Air Behind a Surfer
Take a look at these stunning snaps of a California surfing contest. A great white shark is photo-bombing the competition. Jordan Anast is the photographer who captured this instantly viral moment. The Orange County Register printed his photos. And then Anast shared a gallery of this great white shark breaching the water off the coast of San Onofre State Beach near San Clemente, Calif. The photographer said he thought he’d snapped a dolphin when he saw the splash. Then he looked and realized it was a great white shark lurking near surfer Tyler Warren.
foxla.com
Scuba diver rescued by group of women in mermaid costumes off Catalina Island
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - "It was something out of a fairy tale, being saved by a mermaid," said scuba diver Javier Claramunt. He was diving off Catalina Island with his father and a friend Pablo Avila last weekend, when Pablo lost consciousness near the end of the dive. Keep...
Epic 30-Mile Jet Ski Trip to Catalina Island Certainly Has People Talking
It takes much longer than you'd expect.
This Road Trip Map Will Take You Through 6 Of The Most Charming Small Beach Towns In California
California's golden coast is filled with hidden gems and charming beach towns that make perfect road trip destinations. This road map will guide you through six of the Pacific Coast's hidden gems, where you can stop and enjoy the natural beauty that the Golden State has to offer. Your trip...
Surfer Who Tried to Save Pair Who Leapt from Huntington Beach Pier Warns the Ocean Can Be 'Deceiving'
Fenton Auston Dee III died Sunday after he jumped into the ocean after a woman appeared to have trouble in the water Landon Holman didn't know he would be called on to save a life when he visited California's Huntington Beach pier to ride waves as the sun set on Sunday. "I really just wanted to go out to get a paddle in, to get a workout," he tells PEOPLE. "And there were maybe about five or six other surfers out, not very many. And quite a few...
Surfer Claims Ghost From San Diego's Haunted Whaley House Followed Her Home After She Played Piano
She brought the spirits home with her...
KTLA.com
Jessica tries pan de muerto at La Monarca Bakery in Hollywood
Jessica recently visited a La Monarca Bakery and Cafe and got to try some of their seasonal treats. The Hollywood location has a beautiful ofrenda set up in time for Día de los Muertos. Jessica also got to see how the bakery makes a traditional pan de muerto. For...
California Lottery player makes last-minute claim for $38 million San Diego SuperLotto Plus prize
A California Lottery player filled out a last-minute claim Thursday at the lottery's San Diego office for the $38 million jackpot from the April 30 SuperLotto Plus that was set to expire the same day they came in, lottery officials said.
KTLA.com
Halloween weekend ideas around Los Angeles
For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese get in a net with spiders, roam Victorian mansions of L.A.’s past, and marvel at remarkable carvers. Glimpse into the secret life of spiders at the Natural History Museum. Stroll through the open-air pavilion to see hundreds of orb weavers, tarantulas, jumping spiders, and their webs all around you. The exhibit runs through Nov. 27.
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park
KTLA 5 and KOST 103.5 want to give you the chance to experience the holiday joy you’ve been dreaming about. Magic is festive foods and traditional celebrations. It’s Disney Festival of Holidays and the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! street party, and returning this year, the nighttime spectacular “World of Color – Season of Light”. Magic is Holidays at the Disneyland® Resort. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News November 1 through November 5 for a code word. Then text it to 515151 for your chance to win 4 tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park. Message and data rates apply. Complete code word schedule and official rules are below. Good luck!
KTLA.com
Downey’s Day of the Dead Art Festival returns
Downey’s ninth annual Day of the Dead Art Festival returns to the city with live music, food and much more to honor those who have passed. Jason Chacon and Lee Wade joined us live with a preview of what attendees can expect from this free event. Visit the event’s...
KTLA.com
Preview of 10th Anniversary Corgi Beach Day
Megan Telles was live in Huntington Beach with a preview of Corgi Beach Day, taking place on Oct. 29. Corgi Beach Day is a pet-centric, family-friendly festival that welcomes corgis and honorary corgis (all dogs are welcome) for a fun day filled with activities and competitions. It’s described as the biggest breed-specific event in the world.
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY CLOSES DOG BEACH IN OB AND SILVER STRAND, ISSUES WARNINGS FOR LA JOLLA BEACHES AND MORE DUE TO SEWAGE CONTAMINATION
October 24, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) has issued the following beach management actions for Monday, October 24, 2022 including closures of some beaches and an advisory for another due to raw sewage from Tijuana that may cause illness. New...
5 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Moved To California From The South At Age 18
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. When I was freshly 18, I packed up what very little I owned and moved out of my parent's house for the first time to sunny Los Angeles.
KTLA.com
Man’s body found inside electrical vault at abandoned Carousel Mall in San Bernardino
The body of a man was found inside an underground electrical vault at the shuttered Carousel Mall in San Bernardino. Security video from the area showed the man wearing a backpack walking outside the mall at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Hours later, just after 7 a.m., a fire was reported...
Top stolen vehicles in the City of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
KTLA.com
Massive rave in San Bernardino will have Narcan kits ready
In an effort to prevent overdoses, festival company Insomniac will allow sealed Naloxone kits at upcoming events, starting with Escape: Psycho Circus in San Bernardino this weekend. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdoses. The company is partnering with End Overdose to raise...
Man Dies After Jumping 40 Feet from Calif. Pier, Following Woman Who Returned to Shore Alive
Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach where he was pronounced dead A 44-year-old man died Sunday after jumping 40 feet from the Huntington Beach Pier into the choppy water below, after he followed a woman who jumped before him, authorities in California said. Fenton Auston Dee III, from Norwalk, Calif., was pulled from the water by surfers before first responders transported him to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead, according to The Los Angeles...
Two dogs found abandoned near shipping container
Officials are seeking public help to find those responsible for abandoning two dogs who were found in a shipping container, the San Diego Humane Society announced Tuesday.
KTLA.com
El Monte trunk-or-treat event offers safe spooky season celebration in remembrance of fallen officers
This year has been a tough one for the El Monte Police Department. In June, two officers were fatally shot in the line of duty, and this week, Chief Ben Lowry succumbed to health issues. But it’s through tough times that communities come together, and on Thursday night, downtown El...
Comments / 2