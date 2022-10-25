Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
MLive.com
My vote for Tiger of the Year? The team’s best hitter and a stand-up guy, too.
I hope I’m not breaking any rules by revealing my vote early. But when I submitted my ballot for Tiger of the Year last week, I had Eric Haase at No. 1. We’ll find out on Thursday if my colleagues agreed. As awards go, Tiger of the Year...
MLive.com
Tigers re-sign veteran lefty to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers have re-signed veteran left-hander Miguel Del Pozo to a minor-league deal. Del Pozo, 30, has been an effective reliever over the last two seasons for the Toledo Mud Hens and briefly pitched for the Tigers in the big leagues in 2021. He also had short big-league stints...
MLive.com
Ex-Tigers in World Series: 2 players, plus manager who grew up just across border
When Joe Girardi was fired on June 3, the Philadelphia Phillies were 22-29 and massively underachieving expectations for 2022. Under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phils 65-46, secured the sixth and final playoff spot in the National League and then beat the Cardinals, Braves and Padres to advance to the World Series.
MLive.com
Dave Dombrowski back in World Series for 2nd time since being fired by Tigers
It was less than two years ago that Dave Dombrowski was hired as the new baseball operations boss for the Philadelphia Phillies. Today, the 66-year-old baseball lifer and future Hall-of-Famer is preparing for the World Series. Again. Dombrowski has led four franchises to five World Series in his career, including...
MLive.com
Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of World Series
Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. The Houston Astros announced the decision on Thursday afternoon. The AL Champion Astros will face the NL-winning Philadelphia Phillies in a best-of-seven series beginning on Friday at 7:03 p.m. Eastern time in Houston. Verlander will join Roger Clemens as...
Yankees greats Derek Jeter, Joe Torre react to Aaron Boone’s job security
NEW YORK — Several Yankees luminaries welcomed the news that manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t be getting the boot. Hall-of-Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, all-time great manager Joe Torre and retired ace CC Sabathia were both glad to hear owner Hal Steinbrenner’s comments while at the Turn 2 Foundation gala Wednesday.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
MLive.com
Boxing or football? Former Michigan State star leaving options open
Le’Veon Bell has spent this fall in the boxing ring instead of on the football field; he beat another former running back in Adrian Peterson earlier this fall and this Saturday will take on former MMA fighter Uriah Hall in his professional debut. But he isn’t completely ruling out...
MLive.com
Lions sign K Michael Badgley to 53-man roster, elevate 2 receivers from practice squad
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions announced they are signing kicker Michael Badgley from the practice squad, plus elevating practice-squad receivers Maurice Alexander and Stanley Berryhill for their game on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Badgley was elevated from the practice squad for each of the last two games, and...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Michael Rasmussen suspended two games, further depleting depth
The NHL has suspended Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen for two games for high-sticking Boston’s David Krejci Thursday in the Bruins’ 5-1 victory at TD Garden. Rasmussen will sit out Saturday’s game against Minnesota at Little Caesars Arena and Monday at Buffalo. He is eligible to return Thursday against Washington.
Comments / 0