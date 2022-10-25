ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Tigers re-sign veteran lefty to minor-league deal

The Detroit Tigers have re-signed veteran left-hander Miguel Del Pozo to a minor-league deal. Del Pozo, 30, has been an effective reliever over the last two seasons for the Toledo Mud Hens and briefly pitched for the Tigers in the big leagues in 2021. He also had short big-league stints...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of World Series

Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. The Houston Astros announced the decision on Thursday afternoon. The AL Champion Astros will face the NL-winning Philadelphia Phillies in a best-of-seven series beginning on Friday at 7:03 p.m. Eastern time in Houston. Verlander will join Roger Clemens as...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Michael Rasmussen suspended two games, further depleting depth

The NHL has suspended Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen for two games for high-sticking Boston’s David Krejci Thursday in the Bruins’ 5-1 victory at TD Garden. Rasmussen will sit out Saturday’s game against Minnesota at Little Caesars Arena and Monday at Buffalo. He is eligible to return Thursday against Washington.
DETROIT, MI

