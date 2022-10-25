Opryland to celebrate 20th ICE! Exhibit during the holidays

Gaylord Opryland is set to open its 20th ICE! Exhibit November 11th after a two year hiatus due to the coronavirus.

"It is a very exciting year because we are bringing ICE! back after a two-year hiatus," explained Gaylord Opryland Resort Public Relations Manager Stefanie Ball.

The display includes 1,000 tons of ice shipped in on semi trucks from Texas and Georgia.

"Each block is about 350 pounds in about 6000 blocks brought in," stated Rocky Mountain Talent Services Global Attractions Production Manager Cory Sperry.

Claire Kopsky A 300 page design book is created every year by artists and given to the ice artisans to use when sculpting each of the scenes and characters.

"We invite people from Harbin, China to come do this because they're the best of the best as far as ice carving. And it's really eye-opening to see what talent and skill is made to make this show happen," explained Sperry.

For the past six years, Sperry has worked on the ICE! exhibit helping manage the 44 ice artisans from Harbin, China, who work in chilly nine-degree temperatures at the Gaylord Opryland Resort to carve a winter wonderland over the course of about a month.

"A lot of the artisans actually work on the Harbin Ice Festival which takes place in Harbin, China. It's very generational for them," said Ball. "It's a trade for them that has been passed down from generation to generation. So for them to bring that here to the US and to bring it, especially to Nashville is so special."

Claire Kopsky Gaylord Opryland Resort Public Relations Manager Stefanie Ball

Senior Designer of Hotopp Associates Bill Hofmann designed the 2022-2023 Rudolph and the Red-Nosed Reindeer wonderland in a 300-page design book.

The ice artisans then use that book to carve the clear and multi-colored ice into scenes and characters.

"This year, you will see 12 themes from the classic tale Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and guests will get to experience tall scenes as I mentioned, you'll see characters like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Clarice, Hermey the Elf, Yukon and so much more," described Ball.

Claire Kopsky The 2022-2023 ICE! Exhibit theme is Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer.

Ice Artisan Ru Zhongliang spent the past 20 years refining his sculpting craft and for the past nine years has been coming to Nashville every Fall to work on the ICE! wonderland.

"If you like it, if you have the passion enough for it, you don’t feel cold and you don't hurt," said Zhongliang.

"Once people walk into the space, the cold hits you right in the face immediately," said Sperry. "This is probably the biggest project I've ever worked on. It's just a lot of moving parts, especially the size of the builds being almost two stories high of nothing but frozen water."

Claire Kopsky Translator Cookie Xu (Left) and Ice Artisan Ru Zhongliang (Right)







"The next few weeks we'll start seeing characters being really fine-detailed," explained Sperry. "A lot of the small intricate pieces as far as the ears and then noses and eyes will be added to these characters giving them life. The slide area will start to be built and that's probably the best attraction there is the kids love the slide room and a lot of fun for everyone."

Continuing tradition, the ice slides will return as well as the ice Christmas Nativity scene.

"I think Opryland has always been a place where families and people come to really create those memories and create those holiday experiences," stated Ball.

Claire Kopsky Rocky Mountain Talent Services Global Attractions Production Manager Cory Sperry

"He really wants to share his enjoyment about doing the whole thing and wanted others to feel the same," Zhongliang's translator Cookie Xu said.

The exhibit opens November 11 and runs through January 1.

"It's such a classic story! Children can enjoy this, adults can enjoy this. It brings nostalgia back for a moment, and it's just a wonderful place to create those memories," Ball added.

Visit ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com to read more about all the Gaylord Opryland's Christmas festivities.