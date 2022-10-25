being pregnant is not a disability..I don't get why women who are pregnant think they are special..and before anyone bashes me .yes I was pregnant 31 years ago..walking is good for you while pregnant,they don't need special parking.
Being pregnant is not a disability LOL. If that's the way they want to play it a pregnant person should apply for disability payments then.
I don’t know about anywhere else but here in Texas only properly marked handicapped spot need any kind of sticker . The reserved for “law enforcement, expectant mothers, veterans, etc” are not by law able to be fined or towed if you park in them.
Related
Urgent cancer warning to millions of women as just 3% can spot signs of stealth killer
Michigan news anchor, 31, who put her career on hold to raise her children dies after an 11-month battle with blood cancer
Pregnant Woman Who Insisted to Eat Autistic Woman's Food Slammed
Ex-patients of Michigan cancer doctor outraged warnings weren't shared
Birth Weight Rising: Why Do Some Women Have Enormous Babies?
Family of 5 Furious After College Student Refuses to Fund Their Lifestyle
Mum suddenly collapses and dies just five weeks after giving birth because of a ‘preventable’ blood clot
We had to plan our little girl’s funeral after doctors prescribed her antibiotics for ‘tonsillitis’
Woman leaves people horrified after explaining how back of her head 'exploded' due to plane air pressure
I'm transgender and started my medical transition when my child was 11 months old. I'm a better parent because of it.
Boyfriend’s Family Invites Partner to Thanksgiving Dinner, Then Asks Them to Pay For It
Film student who beat stage 4 blood cancer reveals early warning sign
Woman with two wombs births twins with different skin colours
Woman Gets Slapped in the Face by Her Boyfriend’s Mom but He Falsely Accuses Girlfriend of Assault and Ends Relationship
Incredibly rare moment baby girl is born INSIDE her amniotic sac in a one in 80,000 event
Hospital accused of ‘cover up’ after review finds failings in delivery of baby born with brain damage
Parents of brain-damaged baby boy who tried to breathe after doctors said he was dead say they are ‘devastated’ after High Court appeal to keep his life support fails
Babies born during coronavirus lockdowns developed communication skills at slower rate: Study
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’
Married couple encourage each other to sleep with other people
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 34