Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall

By Nicole Gutierrez
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCMsk_0im0gIKG00

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making three stops in Arizona over the next few weeks!

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Featured treats:, Signature Macaron Set, the Giant Hello Kitty Cookie and the 3-pc Cookie Set.

According to event officials, the truck will have “edible goodies and limited-edition merch,” including:

  • Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote
  • Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos (18oz and 32oz)
  • Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets
  • Madeleine Cookie Set
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Merch that’ll be available at the Arizona tour stops.

Keep this in mind: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit and debit card payments – cash will not be accepted.

HERE’S WHERE TO GO

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

SanTan Village in Gilbert

  • When: Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Where: 2218 E. Williams Field Rd., Suite 235

Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale

  • When: Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Where: 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center [near AMC Theater]

La Encantada in Tucson

  • When: Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Where: 2905 E. Skyline Drive [in Restaurant Circle]

