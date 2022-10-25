Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making three stops in Arizona over the next few weeks!
According to event officials, the truck will have “edible goodies and limited-edition merch,” including:
- Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle
- Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank
- Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox
- Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt
- Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote
- Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos (18oz and 32oz)
- Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets
- Madeleine Cookie Set
Keep this in mind: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit and debit card payments – cash will not be accepted.
HERE’S WHERE TO GO
SanTan Village in Gilbert
- When: Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: 2218 E. Williams Field Rd., Suite 235
Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale
- When: Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center [near AMC Theater]
La Encantada in Tucson
- When: Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: 2905 E. Skyline Drive [in Restaurant Circle]
