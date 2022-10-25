ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift

Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
Key Moments From Obama's Georgia Rally As He Steps In To Help Biden

Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail for Democratic candidates in Georgia on Friday as part of the party's final push ahead of crucial midterm elections. Obama spoke at a rally in the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia in support of Senator Raphael Warnock and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams where he urged people to vote on November 8.
Trump Promotes Claim of 240,000 'Unverified' Ballots Sent in Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump promoted a claim on social media that over 240,000 ballots had been sent out to "unverified" voters in Pennsylvania. Trump on Friday posted to his Truth Social app, "Over 240,000 'unverified' ballots have already been sent out in Pennsylvania, a total mess. The Democrats are playing games again because they know they are in deep trouble after unleashing skyrocketing crime, record Inflation, a war against American Energy, etc. Luckily, some Great Patriots and members of the State House are watching very closely. Be careful! And VOTE!"
