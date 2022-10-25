Read full article on original website
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Post-Debate Polls Released
John Fetterman's debate with Dr Mehmet Oz could have a major impact on the closely contested Pennsylvania Senate race, according to polls. The first surveys to be released after the debate on Tuesday show the Trump-endorsed Republican nominee has increased his chances of winning by as much as three percentage points.
GOP Hit List—These 5 People Face Impeachment if Republicans Win Midterms
The Republican Party has already filed numerous impeachment resolutions against the Biden administration, to no avail.
Fetterman Debate Disaster Reveals Both Democrat Hypocrisy and Media's Shame | Opinion
The Fetterman debate debacle is yet another "mask-off" moment for America's hyper-partisan Fourth Estate.
Don't Be Fooled by Their Defense of Fetterman. The Left Loathes the Disabled | Opinion
Leftists loathe the disabled. But when it is politically expedient, they will happily and shamelessly pretend otherwise.
Here's What Happens if Democrats' Worst Case Midterms Scenario Comes True
House Republicans may bring articles of impeachment against President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Saying Pelosi Deserves Death Resurfaces After Attack
In a now-deleted video the Greene posted on Facebook, she said that "Pelosi is guilty of treason," which is a crime "punishable by death."
Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift
Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
Donald Trump's Silence on Paul Pelosi Attack Sparks Anger
Donald Trump's silence on the attack suffered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi in the couple's home on Friday has sparked anger from many online as the former president has yet to come forward with any type of statement about the incident. While bipartisan condemnation of the attack...
Mike Lindell Paid Fox News Nearly $80M While Repeatedly Attacking Network
Lindell has been one of Fox News' largest advertisers as he was blasting the network for declining to air misinformation about the 2020 election.
Fox News Host Suggests Releasing Pelosi Suspect, Says Hammer Attacks Common
Fox News host Jesse Watters said that "people get hit with hammers all the time" before suggesting that Paul Pelosi's suspected attacker should be released.
Trump 'Feels Betrayed' by DeSantis as Florida Governor Suffers Rally Snub
Donald Trump has reignited speculation that his relationship with one-time close ally Ron DeSantis is becoming increasingly strained as the former president announced he will hold a Florida rally for Senator Marco Rubio without the governor. The former president will attend a rally in support of Rubio's reelection campaign at...
Student Loan Debt Relief Checks Could Be Mailed in 'Two Weeks,' Biden Says
President Joe Biden has predicted that checks could be sent to those who applied for his student loan debt forgiveness program within "two weeks," despite the program being tied up in court. The president's program, which forgives up to $20,000 in outstanding debt for borrowers making $125,000 or less per...
Glenn Youngkin Blasted for Gibe About Nancy and Paul Pelosi After Attack
Youngkin said Republicans would send Nancy Pelosi "back to be with" husband Paul Pelosi in California after he was violently attacked with a hammer.
Key Moments From Obama's Georgia Rally As He Steps In To Help Biden
Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail for Democratic candidates in Georgia on Friday as part of the party's final push ahead of crucial midterm elections. Obama spoke at a rally in the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia in support of Senator Raphael Warnock and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams where he urged people to vote on November 8.
Lindsey Graham's Reason for Not Testifying Was Just Torn to Shreds
Lawyers have urged the Supreme Court to reject the senator's efforts to avoid testifying before a Fulton County grand jury.
Trump Promotes Claim of 240,000 'Unverified' Ballots Sent in Pennsylvania
Former President Donald Trump promoted a claim on social media that over 240,000 ballots had been sent out to "unverified" voters in Pennsylvania. Trump on Friday posted to his Truth Social app, "Over 240,000 'unverified' ballots have already been sent out in Pennsylvania, a total mess. The Democrats are playing games again because they know they are in deep trouble after unleashing skyrocketing crime, record Inflation, a war against American Energy, etc. Luckily, some Great Patriots and members of the State House are watching very closely. Be careful! And VOTE!"
Oz Trolls Biden, Fetterman by Playing Debate on Repeat Near Dem Fundraiser
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, is seeking to undermine rival John Fetterman by playing a video of their debate on repeat outside of a high-profile Democratic Party fundraiser in Philadelphia. Oz's campaign announced the move on Friday, saying it would display what they called Fetterman's "radical and...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts GOP Migrant Transports: 'I So Disagree'
"That is the same thing as putting them on airplanes and shipping them all over the country," the Republican said.
Black Voters Are Shifting Right and the Left Is Losing It | Opinion
The economy and inflation edge out voting rights and abortion as extremely important for Black voters, according to recent CNN polling.
Five Democratic Incumbents Most Vulnerable to Losing Their Races
Midterm elections are less than two weeks away and Democrats and Republicans are battling for control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as state-level offices. Polls suggest Republicans are favored to take control of the House but the contest for the Senate may come down to...
