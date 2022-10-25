ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Blackford: New PM Sunak is ‘feart of voters’ and ‘running scared of democracy’

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T0Kbl_0im0gGYo00

The SNP’s Westminster leader has said the new Prime Minister is “feart” of voters after he ruled out a general election.

Rishi Sunak took office on Tuesday following the resignation of Liz Truss, who was the shortest serving prime minister in history.

As Mr Sunak – the third Prime Minister since early September – moves into Number 10, calls from opposition parties for an election to be called grow.

Ian Blackford claimed Mr Sunak is scared of going to the country, with polls suggesting a substantial Labour majority could be returned.

The Prime Minister is said to have ruled out calling an election when he spoke to MPs on Monday.

Mr Blackford said: “Rishi Sunak is running scared of democracy by refusing to hold an election.

“He is feart of voters and too afraid to face their verdict, after the Tories plunged the UK into economic chaos.

People are paying through their teeth for Tory mistakes as mortgages rise, pensions fall, and inflation soars.

“No-one voted for this – and the Tories have no mandate to impose the devastating cuts they are now planning.

“Rishi Sunak shares the blame for the Tory economic crisis.

“He cannot present himself as the answer to a problem he created as chancellor when he imposed a hard Brexit, slashed universal credit, and raised taxes on everyone else while his own family avoided them.”

Meanwhile, SNP Westminster deputy leader Kirsten Oswald criticised Ms Truss for failing to use her final speech in office to apologise for the economic turmoil that took place during her tenure.

Her short time in No 10 was marred by economic issues, some of which were caused by policy announcements such as unfunded tax cuts.

The Bank of England was forced to step in and buy up Government bonds to steady the economy, while the International Monetary Fund was among the voices from around the world urging a rethink.

Ms Truss U-turned on some of the tax measures, before sacking then chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and bringing in Jeremy Hunt, who axed the majority of her economic plans.

Ms Oswald said: “It beggars belief that Liz Truss couldn’t bring herself to apologise – or utter a single word of regret – for the catastrophic damage she has done to the UK economy.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said Mr Sunak had been “frank and honest” as he addressed the nation before entering No 10 for the first time as Prime Minister, adding that he didn’t “try to sugar coat the fact that tough decisions lie ahead”.

“But the country – like the financial markets – can be reassured that our new Prime Minister is uniquely qualified and will work day and night to steer Scotland and the UK through this period,” Mr Ross added.

“Rishi is a tried and tested leader in turbulent economic times and he made it clear he will approach the current economic challenges with the same compassion that we saw from him during the pandemic.

“What came across loud and clear from his address was that our new Prime Minister is a man of calm authority and integrity who won’t be daunted by the hurdles he faces. Rishi Sunak is a serious leader for serious times.”

Mr Ross later told the PA news agency: “We’ve already seen Nicola Sturgeon yet again trying to pick fights with Westminster and the new Prime Minister, rather than actually focusing on the job she should be doing here in Scotland.”

He said he last spoke to Mr Sunak a few days ago.

The Scottish Conservative leader expected the Prime Minister would be in contact with Nicola Sturgeon soon, saying he hoped to see a “reset” in relationships between the two Governments.

Asked about a general election, Mr Ross said the Conservatives still had a mandate from the 2019 election and an “overwhelming majority”.

He continued: “It’s important now, that we deliver on that – levelling up across the whole of the United Kingdom, right across Scotland and the rest of the UK and dealing with the major issues that we are facing right now.

“Entering into an election campaign for five or six weeks would be a distraction from those tasks, when the new Prime Minister and his Government will be focused on dealing with improving the lives of people in Scotland and across the country and dealing with the situation we have our economy.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cop27: Rishi Sunak accused of ‘massive failure of climate leadership’ in skipping summit

Rishi Sunak has been warned his decision to not attend the crucial Cop27 climate summit in Egypt in little over a week undermines the UK’s climate leadership as the world slips behind targets to limit global warming.Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow secretary of state for climate change, said the decision was an “embarrassing reflection” of the government’s failure to deliver on its Cop26 commitments, saying the UK was “way off track” to meet its climate targets and has a net zero plan that the courts have ruled unlawful and inadequate.“This is a massive failure of climate leadership,” he said. The...
The Independent

Sunak tells Modi he hopes for ‘good progress’ on UK-India trade deal

Rishi Sunak has told his Indian counterpart he hopes to make “good progress” on finalising a new trade deal, after the Government missed a cut-off point for striking an agreement set by Boris Johnson.As the Diwali deadline came and went, questions were raised over the future of the negotiations under Mr Sunak’s leadership – but the Prime Minister appears to have signalled his strong intent to keep the talks alive in his first call with Narendra Modi from No 10.When the pair spoke on Thursday afternoon, Mr Sunak said he hoped the UK and India could continue to make “good...
The Independent

MPs to investigate if Rishi Sunak overruled cabinet secretary by reappointing Suella Braverman

A powerful Commons committee will investigate claims Rishi Sunak overruled the security fears of the cabinet secretary when he reappointed Suella Braverman, The Independent has learned. The public administration and constitutional affairs committee is poised to write to the Cabinet Office to establish if a warning was spurned before the home secretary was given her job back – despite her breach of the ministerial code.It could even launch a full inquiry, it is understood, raising the prospect of public hearings to get to the truth behind the controversy that has rocked Mr Sunak’s first days in power.“This is something...
The Independent

Tory mayor calls for tax rises over spending cuts in Rishi Sunak’s autumn budget

The Conservative mayor of the West Midlands has issued a plea to Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt to raise taxes rather than cut public services in their crucial autumn statement next month.Whitehall sources suggest that Mr Sunak favours a 50/50 split between tax rises and spending reductions in the 17 November statement, when Mr Hunt will try to fill a gap in the public finances estimated at around £40bn.But Andy Street warned that voters around the country will see any withdrawal of funding from services like health and policing as an indication of the government failing to support their communities,...
The Independent

Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup

Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
The Independent

‘Unionists will not accept joint authority’ governance – Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Unionists will not accept a joint authority arrangement in Northern Ireland with the involvement of the Republic of Ireland, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.Earlier this week, Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin said there cannot be direct rule from Westminster in the event of powersharing not being restored at Stormont this week.The Taoiseach said if the institutions are not reformed in time, the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) “kicks in” and the Irish Government will have a “consultative” role in the running of Northern Ireland.On Thursday, Mr Martin said that Ireland’s consultative role on non-devolved matters will become bigger if the...
The Independent

Midwives in Scotland vote to strike over ‘insulting’ pay offer

Midwives in Scotland have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action over what they described as an “insulting” pay offer from the Scottish Government.In a turnout of 61% of eligible voters, more than 88% of midwives and maternity support workers (MSWs) north of the border who are part of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) voted to strike.Questioned on whether they are prepared to take industrial action short of a strike, 94.6% voted “yes”.The RCM will begin balloting its members in England and Wales on pay on November 11, and it continues to consult its members on pay in Northern...
The Independent

Alaa-Abdel Fattah: James Cleverly urged to secure release of British citizen on hunger strike in Egypt

Dozens of MPs and Lords have urged the foreign secretary to immediately secure the release of a British citizen unlawfully jailed in Egypt, warning that after a 200-day hunger strike “he may not live for much longer”.Alaa-Abdel Fattah, 40, has been consuming just 100 calories a day since May in protest of the Egyptian authorities’ refusal to grant him a consular visit, despite the fact his case has been raised twice by former prime minister Boris Johnson, and Liz Truss, as foreign secretary.In despair, the British-Egyptian software developer announced on Thursday that he will reduce his intake to zero calories...
The Independent

Election Now: The Independent’s petition calling for general election hits 450,000 signatures

The Independent’s petition calling for a general election in Britain following the resignation of Liz Truss has hit 450,000 signatures.Ms Truss survived less than two months in No 10, consigning herself to the history books as the country’s shortest-serving prime minister.Her resignation triggered the second Tory Party leadership contest in six weeks, with Rishi Sunak named the new prime minister on Monday 24 October after receiving the backing of 202 Tory MPs.Mr Sunak’s was the only name on the ballot paper after Commons leader Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the Tory leadership race just minutes before the 2pm deadline...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ditching manifesto vow on pensions triple lock ‘should trigger election’

Rishi Sunak’s abandonment of “triple lock” protection for the state pension should be the trigger for an early general election, a senior member of Labour’s shadow cabinet has said.Since coming to power on Tuesday, Mr Sunak has rowed back on predecessor Liz Truss’s pledge to keep the triple lock, which requires pensions to rise by the highest of inflation, average earnings or 2.5 per cent.Campaigners for the elderly have voiced concern after Downing Street made clear that the protection – dating back to David Cameron’s time in office – was “on the table” for chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s 17 November autumn...
The Independent

Thousands of children will be taken into care due to budget cuts, council bosses warn

An estimated 15,000 more young people are set to be taken into care in the next three years as cuts eat further into council budgets, authorities have warned.Numbers are likely to increase by a fifth to reach 95,000 within three years unless Rishi Sunak’s government acts on expert advice and puts in more cash, council bosses said.Local authority chiefs said have been forced to reduce spending on preventive services by at least £400m since 2015 and warned of spiralling bills for children going into care as numbers soar.It comes as official figures show the number of children in England referred...
The Independent

Iraqi parliament gives long-awaited Cabinet approval vote

Iraq's parliament gave its vote of confidence to a new Cabinet on Thursday, breaking a yearlong political stalemate and marking the first since 2005 without members from the bloc of a powerful Shiite cleric.A majority of the 253 lawmakers present voted to appoint 21 ministers, with two posts — the Construction and Housing Ministry and the Environment Ministry — remaining undecided. Despite those two unresolved appointments, the approved Cabinet lineup constitutes a quorum.The Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is the first since 2005 that does not include seats for the bloc of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada...
The Independent

The Independent

897K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy