‘Tár’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations: The Complete List – Update

By Jill Goldsmith
 4 days ago
Tár from Focus Features led the Gotham Award nomination this year, with love for A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once , Aftersun and The Inspection .

Todd Fields’ Tár nabbed noms for Best Feature, Best Screenplay, Outstanding Lead Performance for Cate Blanchett and Outstanding Supporting Performances for Nina Hoss and Noemi Merlant.

Best Feature Nominations also includes Aftersun, The Cathedral, Dos Estaciones, Everything Everywhere All At Once , which had three total nominations. A24 films had 15 nominations.

The Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award nominations went to Charlotte Wells for Aftersun (A24; Owen Kline for Funny Pages (A24); Elegance Bratton for The Inspection (A24); Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic for Murina (Kino Lorber); Beth de Araújo for Soft & Quiet (Momentum Pictures/eOne); and Jane Schoenbrun for We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (Utopia).

The October noms and late November event are industry bellwethers, coming at the start of awards season following fall festival buzz. More to come, but here’s the list below.

Best Feature

Aftersun : Charlotte Wells, director; Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, producers (A24)

The Cathedral : Ricky D’Ambrose, director; Graham Swon, producer (MUBI)

Dos Estaciones : Juan Pablo González, director; Ilana Coleman, Jamie Gonçalves, Bruna Haddad, Makena Buchanan, producers (Cinema Guild)

Everything Everywhere All At Once : Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, directors; Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, producers (A24)

Tár : Todd Field, director; Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert, Todd Field, producers (Focus Features)

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes : Shaunak Sen, director; Aman Mann, Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer producers (A Sideshow & Submarine Deluxe Release in Association with HBO Documentary Films)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed : Laura Poitras, director; Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, Laura Poitras, producers (NEON)

I Didn’t See You There : Reid Davenport, director; Keith Wilson, producer (RePort Media)

The Territory : Alex Pritz, director; Alex Pritz, Darren Aronofsky, Sigrid Dyekjær, Will N. Miller, Gabriel Uchida, Lizzie Gillett, producers (National Geographic Documentary Films)

What We Leave Behind : Iliana Sosa, director; Emma D. Miller, Isidore Bethel, producers (ARRAY)

Best International Feature

Athena : Romain Gavras, director; Romain Gavras, Charles-Marie Anthonioz, Mourad Belkeddar, Jean Duhamel, Nicolas Lhermitte, Ladj Ly, producers (Netflix)

The Banshees of Inisherin : Martin McDonagh, director; Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh, producers (Searchlight Pictures)

Corsage : Marie Kreutzer, director; Alexander Glehr, Johanna Scherz, Bernard Michaux, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Maren Ade, Jean-Christophe Reymond, producers (IFC Films)

Decision to Leave: Park Chan-wook, director and producer (MUBI)

Happening : Audrey Diwan, director; Edouard Weil, Alice Girard producers (IFC Films)

Saint Omer : Alice Diop, director; Toufik Ayadi, Christophe Barral, producers (Super LTD)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Charlotte Wells for Aftersun (A24)

Owen Kline for Funny Pages (A24)

Elegance Bratton for The Inspection (A24)

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic for Murina (Kino Lorber)

Beth de Araújo for Soft & Quiet (Momentum Pictures / eOne)

Jane Schoenbrun for We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (Utopia)

Best Screenplay

After Yang, Kogonada (A24)

Armageddon Time , James Gray (Focus Features)

Catherine Called Birdy, Lena Dunham (Amazon Studios)

Tár , Todd Field (Focus Features)

Women Talking , Sarah Polley, based upon the book by Miriam Toews (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures)

Outstanding Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett in Tár (Focus Features)

Danielle Deadwyler in Till (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures)

Dale Dickey in A Love Song (Bleecker Street)

Colin Farrell in After Yang (A24)

Brendan Fraser in The Whale (A24)

Paul Mescal in Aftersun (A24)

Thandiwe Newton in God’s Country (IFC Films)

Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal (Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment)

Taylor Russell in Bones and All (United Artists Releasing / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Jessie Buckley in Women Talking (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures)

Raúl Castillo in The Inspection (A24)

Hong Chau in The Whale (A24)

Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway (Apple TV+)

Nina Hoss in Tár (Focus Features)

Noémie Merlant in Tár (Focus Features)

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

Mark Rylance in Bones and All (United Artists Releasing / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

Gabrielle Union in The Inspection (A24)

Ben Whishaw in Women Talking (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures)

Breakthrough Performer

Anna Cobb in We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (Utopia)

Frankie Corio Aftersun (A24)

Anna Diop in Nanny (Amazon Studios and Blumhouse)

Gracija Filipovic in Murina (Kino Lorber)

Kalie Reis in Catch the Fair One (IFC Films)

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

Abbott Elementary , Quinta Brunson, creator; Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumaker, Randall Einhorn, executive producers (ABC)

As We See It , Jason Katims, creator; Jason Katims, Jeni Mulein, Dana Idisis, Yuval Shafferman, Udi Segal, Amit Gitelzon, Shlomit Arvis, Danna Stern, executive producers (Prime Video)

Mo , Mohammed Amer, Ramy Youssef, creators; Mohammed Amer, Ramy Youssef, Ravi Nandan, Hallie Sekoff, Solvan “Slick” Naim, Harris Danow, Luvh Rakhe, executive producers (Netflix)

Rap Sh!t, Issa Rae, creator ; Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton, Montrel McKay, Deniese Davis, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, executive producers (HBO/HBO Max)

Somebody Somewhere , Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, creators; Bridget Everett, Carolyn Strauss, Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Patricia Breen, Tyler Romary, executive producers (HBO Max)

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

Pachinko , Soo Hugh, creator; Soo Hugh, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Richard Middleton, Kogonada, Justin Cho, executive producers (Apple TV+)

Severance , Dan Erickson, creator; Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Dan Erickson, Andrew Colville, Chris Black, John Cameron, executive producers (Apple TV+)

Station Eleven, Patrick Somerville, creator; Patrick Somerville, Jessica Rhoades, Scott Steindorff, Dylan Russell, Scott Delman, Jeremy Podeswa, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson,executive producers (HBO/HBO Max)

This is Going to Hurt , Adam Kay, creator; Naomi De Pear, James Farrell, Jane Featherstone, Adam Kay, Ben Whishaw, executive producers (AMC+ in association with BBC)

Yellowjackets , Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, creators; Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Drew Comins, Karyn Kusama, executive producers (SHOWTIME)

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Bilal Baig in Sort Of (HBO Max/HBO)

Ayo Edebiri in The Bear (FX)

Janelle James in Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Minha Kim in Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Matilda Lawler in Station Eleven (HBO/HBO Max)

Britt Lower in Severance (HBO/HBO Max)

Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets (SHOWTIME)

Zahn McClarnon in Dark Winds (AMC & AMC+)

Sue Ann Pien in As We See It (Prime Video)

Ben Whishaw in This is Going to Hurt (AMC+ in association with BBC)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries , Alexis Martin Woodall, Scott Robertson, Andrew Rossi, Stanley Buchthal, Josh Braun, Ryan Murphy, executive producers; Maya E. Rudolph, producer; Andrew Rossi, director (Netflix)

The Last Movie Stars , Martin Scorsese, Amy Entelis, Courtney Sexton, executive producers; Adam Gibbs, Ryan Hawke, Emily Wachtel, Lisa Long Adler, producers; Ethan Hawke, director (HBO Max)

Mind over Murder , Nanfu Wang, creator and director; Marc Smerling, Nanfu Wang, Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez, executive producers (HBO/HBO Max)

The Rehearsal , Nathan Fielder, creator and director; Nathan Fielder, Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith, executive producers (HBO Max)

We Need To Talk About Cosby , W. Kamau Bell, creator and director; W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King, Vinnie Malhotra, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn, executive producers (SHOWTIME)

Thirty-four critics, curators, programmers, and writers participated in the nomination process.

Nominating Committees for the 2022 Gotham Awards were:

Nominating Committee for Best Feature and Best Screenplay:

Justin Chang, Film Critic, Los Angeles Times, NPR’s“ Fresh Air

K. Austin Collins, Film Critic, Rolling Stone

David Ehrlich, Chief Film Critic, IndieWire

Jessica Kiang, Freelance Film Critic, Variety , Sight & Sound , Los Angeles Times , The Playlist

Alison Willmore, Film Critic, New York Magazine/Vulture

Nominating Committee for Best Documentary Feature:

Ben Fowlie, Executive and Artistic Director, Points North Institute; Founder, Camden International Film Festival

Tom Hall, Co-Head/Artistic Director at Montclair Film & The Clairidge Cinemas

Eric Hynes, Writer/Reporter/Critic; Curator of Film, Museum of the Moving Image

Ruth Somalo, Senior Programmer at DOC NYC & ADFF, independent curator and filmmaker

Ania Trzebiatowska, Film Curator, Sundance Film Festival

Nominating Committee for Best International Feature:

Bilge Ebiri, Film Critic and Writer, New York Magazine/Vulture

David Fear, Senior Editor & Critic, Rolling Stone

Wendy Ide,Film Critic, The Observer , Screen International

Guy Lodge, Film Critic, Variety , The Guardian and co-editor, Film of the Week

David Rooney, Chief Film Critic, The Hollywood Reporter

Nominating Committee for Breakthrough Director

Carlos Aguilar, Film Critic, Los Angeles Times, The Wrap

A.A. Dowd, Culture Editor, Chron

Kate Erbland, Executive Editor, Film, IndieWire

Lovia Gyarkye, Arts and Culture Critic, The Hollywood Reporter

David Sims, Staff Writer, Culture, The Atlantic

Nominating Committee for Outstanding Lead Performance, Supporting Performance, and Breakthrough Performer:

Robert Daniels, Film Critic, RogerEbert.com , The Playlist, IndieWire

Jon Frosch, Reviews Editor, The Hollywood Reporter

Tim Grierson, Senior U.S. Critic, Screen International ; author, This Is How You Make a Movie

Tomris Laffly, Film Critic, Variety, RogerEbert.com

Brian Tallerico, Editor, RogerEbert.com

Nominating Committee for Breakthrough Series and Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Judy Berman, TV Critic, TIME

Jen Chaney, TV Critic, Vulture

Daniel Fienberg, Chief Television Critic, The Hollywood Reporter

Caroline Framke, Chief TV Critic, Variety

Melanie McFarland, TV Critic & Senior Culture Writer, Salon

Nominating Committee for Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

Judy Berman, TV Critic, TIME

Amy Dotson, Director of PAM CUT//Center for an Untold Tomorrow & Curator, Film & New Media at Portland Art Museum

Daniel Fienberg, Chief Television Critic, The Hollywood Reporter

Cynthia Fuchs, Interim Director, Film and Video Studies, College of Visual and Performing Arts, George Mason University

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

