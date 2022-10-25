Suella Braverman re-appointed home secretary six days after exit over security breach

Rishi Sunak has named Suella Braverman as home secretary in his most controversial cabinet appointment as the new prime minister.

Ms Braverman was forced to resign as home secretary only six days ago over a security breach, amid the chaos of the final hours of the Liz Truss government.

The controversial right-winger admitted to a “technical infringement” of the ministerial rules by sending an official document from a personal email and said she had taken “responsibility”.

A Home Office source told The Independent that Ms Braverman’s email had constituted two conventions of the ministerial code – by sharing a statement ahead of time and from a personal account.

But it could not be formally investigated because no ethics adviser is in place, following Lord Geidt’s resignation under Boris Johnson ’s leadership.

Jeremy Hunt remained as chancellor in Mr Sunak’s first cabinet appointment, a move certain to reassure the financial markets and ensure some continuity.

James Cleverly was kept as foreign secretary, while Dominic Raab took up his previous roles as justice secretary and deputy prime minister. Grant Shapps, who had been home secretary for the past six days, has been appointed business secretary.

Oliver Dowden was named as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, running the Cabinet Office, while Nadhim Zahawi becomes Tory chair and minister without portfolio.

Ben Wallace remains as defence secretary, despite reports he could quit if Mr Sunak does not stick with a pledge to increase military spending to 3 per cent of GDP by 2030.

Mr Sunak vowed to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s leadership as he warned of “difficult decisions” on spending ahead – admitting the UK faces a “profound economic crisis”.

The pound soared and the cost of government borrowing dropped as almost a dozen ministers who attended the Truss cabinet departed as Mr Sunak culled her top team.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Brandon Lewis (justice), Ranil Jayawardena (environment), Kit Malthouse (education), Robert Buckland (Wales), Chloe Smith (work and pensions) and Simon Clarke (Treasury) were all out – as was Tory chair Sir Jake Berry and chief whip Wendy Morton.

Mr Rees-Mogg said he quit as business secretary after conceding he would not get a job – despite recanting his claim that Mr Sunak was a “socialist”. A source close to Mr Rees-Mogg said he was “very close to the previous two regimes” and knew would not be wanted.

Some Johnson loyalists have questioned Mr Sunak’s mandate to lead. Nadine Dorries warned that “all hell will break lose” after he entered No 10 without a vote from the Tory grassroots or the public.

But Mr Rees-Mogg said the dire Tory poll numbers meant unity was required. “If it goes on like this, we will find that it is very difficult to win elections, and therefore we have to support Rishi Sunak,” he told The Telegraph on Tuesday.

Mr Johnson offered his congratulations to Mr Sunak after his arrival back from the palace, after complaining on Sunday that his ex-chancellor would not “come together in the national interest” by supporting him.

Keir Starmer again called for a general election after congratulating Mr Sunak on becoming prime minister – saying: “The public needs a fresh start and a say on Britain’s future.”

Asked if Mr Sunak was right to claim a mandate from the Tories’ 2019 election win, Labour’s chair Anneliese Dodds told the BBC: “That’s wrong … He doesn’t have a mandate – we need a fresh start and a general election.”