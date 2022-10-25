ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Suella Braverman re-appointed home secretary six days after exit over security breach

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPEeB_0im0g2Ht00

Rishi Sunak has named Suella Braverman as home secretary in his most controversial cabinet appointment as the new prime minister.

Ms Braverman was forced to resign as home secretary only six days ago over a security breach, amid the chaos of the final hours of the Liz Truss government.

The controversial right-winger admitted to a “technical infringement” of the ministerial rules by sending an official document from a personal email and said she had taken “responsibility”.

A Home Office source told The Independent that Ms Braverman’s email had constituted two conventions of the ministerial code – by sharing a statement ahead of time and from a personal account.

But it could not be formally investigated because no ethics adviser is in place, following Lord Geidt’s resignation under Boris Johnson ’s leadership.

Jeremy Hunt remained as chancellor in Mr Sunak’s first cabinet appointment, a move certain to reassure the financial markets and ensure some continuity.

James Cleverly was kept as foreign secretary, while Dominic Raab took up his previous roles as justice secretary and deputy prime minister. Grant Shapps, who had been home secretary for the past six days, has been appointed business secretary.

Oliver Dowden was named as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, running the Cabinet Office, while Nadhim Zahawi becomes Tory chair and minister without portfolio.

Ben Wallace remains as defence secretary, despite reports he could quit if Mr Sunak does not stick with a pledge to increase military spending to 3 per cent of GDP by 2030.

Mr Sunak vowed to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s leadership as he warned of “difficult decisions” on spending ahead – admitting the UK faces a “profound economic crisis”.

The pound soared and the cost of government borrowing dropped as almost a dozen ministers who attended the Truss cabinet departed as Mr Sunak culled her top team.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Brandon Lewis (justice), Ranil Jayawardena (environment), Kit Malthouse (education), Robert Buckland (Wales), Chloe Smith (work and pensions) and Simon Clarke (Treasury) were all out – as was Tory chair Sir Jake Berry and chief whip Wendy Morton.

Mr Rees-Mogg said he quit as business secretary after conceding he would not get a job – despite recanting his claim that Mr Sunak was a “socialist”. A source close to Mr Rees-Mogg said he was “very close to the previous two regimes” and knew would not be wanted.

Some Johnson loyalists have questioned Mr Sunak’s mandate to lead. Nadine Dorries warned that “all hell will break lose” after he entered No 10 without a vote from the Tory grassroots or the public.

But Mr Rees-Mogg said the dire Tory poll numbers meant unity was required. “If it goes on like this, we will find that it is very difficult to win elections, and therefore we have to support Rishi Sunak,” he told The Telegraph on Tuesday.

Mr Johnson offered his congratulations to Mr Sunak after his arrival back from the palace, after complaining on Sunday that his ex-chancellor would not “come together in the national interest” by supporting him.

Keir Starmer again called for a general election after congratulating Mr Sunak on becoming prime minister – saying: “The public needs a fresh start and a say on Britain’s future.”

Asked if Mr Sunak was right to claim a mandate from the Tories’ 2019 election win, Labour’s chair Anneliese Dodds told the BBC: “That’s wrong … He doesn’t have a mandate – we need a fresh start and a general election.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak tells Emmanuel Macron he wants to make Channel crossings ‘unviable’

Rishi Sunak has told Emmanuel Macron that he wants Britain and France to make Channel migrant crossings “completely unviable”. The same pledge was made by Priti Patel in August 2020 and came back to haunt the former home secretary as numbers surged to record levels.Mr Sunak has been making warm overtures to the French government since becoming prime minister, following bitter rows over the Channel that worsened when Liz Truss was asked whether Mr Macron was “friend or foe” and replied: “The jury’s out.”A Downing Street spokesperson said the French president congratulated the new prime minister on his appointment in...
The Independent

What the papers say – October 30

The Prime Minister’s links to the energy sector features among the stories leading the front pages.The Sunday Mirror reports donors with fossil fuel interests funded more than a quarter of the £530,000 donated to Rishi Sunak this year.Sunday's front page - Sunak's £141m from donors #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/Rze23kAQnT pic.twitter.com/Q0CmK6PxBM— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 29, 2022The Sunday Telegraph says Mr Sunak is seeking to eliminate “woke policing” and get officers “back on the front line”.The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Sunak to stamp out "woke policing"'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/HH6OyhqXyb— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 29, 2022The Prime Minister has...
The Independent

Gove: Tories owe nation an apology for ‘making the wrong choice’ in Truss

The Conservatives owe the public an apology for installing Liz Truss as leader, Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said.The Levelling Up Secretary, who was a vocal critic of the short-lived prime minister’s tax-slashing plans, said he understood people’s anger about the chaos of recent months.In an op-ed in The Sun, Mr Gove wrote: “We made the wrong choice this summer about the path we should take.Plans to cut taxes targeted on the richest were a holiday from realityMichael Gove“Plans to cut taxes targeted on the richest were a holiday from reality.“A mini budget that didn’t explain how spending plans would...
The Independent

Government urged to investigate reports of Liz Truss phone hacking

The Government has been urged to launch an urgent investigation following reports that Liz Truss’s phone was hacked.The breach was discovered when then-foreign secretary Ms Truss was running for the Tory leadership in the summer, but details were suppressed by then-prime minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, The Mail on Sunday reported.Spies suspected of working for Russian president Vladimir Putin gained access to sensitive information, including discussions about the Ukraine war with foreign officials, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.If it turns out this information was withheld from the public to protect Liz Truss's leadership bid, that would...
The Independent

General election now: Calls for vote grow as Sunak warned of threat from ‘bitter’ Tory MPs

Clamour for a general election is growing among voters, as Rishi Sunak’s allies warned “bitter” Tory MPs opposed to his leadership against any moves which could bring down the government.Public pressure for an immediate election continues to build, with MPs’ inboxes flooded with pleas for a snap vote and the TUC and People’s Assembly set to stage major rallies next week.More than 460,000 people have signed a petition set up by The Independent arguing it is time for voters to decide who should govern the country as part of our Election Now campaign.Focus group bosses said there had been a...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak facing crunch vote on release of Suella Braverman documents

Rishi Sunak is facing a crunch vote on the release of documents related to his controversial decision to appoint Suella Braverman as home secretary, as the prime minister comes under growing pressure.Labour has vowed to table a “humble address” that could force the government to share the security and risk assessments regarding Ms Braverman’s admitted security lapse.Sir Keir Starmer’s party has demanded that Mr Sunak clarifies what he knew about Ms Braverman sharing documents from her own email account, and whether she may have leaked market-sensitive data.Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said the prime minister and home secretary “cannot keep...
The Independent

Sunak under pressure to ‘come clean over Braverman reappointment’

Labour will try to force the Government to publish its assessments of Suella Braverman’s security breach, as the backlash grows against her reappointment as Home Secretary just six days after she was forced out.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has resisted demands to launch an inquiry into Ms Braverman breaking the Ministerial Code by sharing a sensitive document with a Tory backbencher from a personal email without permission.Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have raised “national security” concerns and called for a Cabinet Office probe.Labour will push ministers to share risk assessments of this and other alleged leaks, as well as the...
The Independent

Sunak warned public spending freeze would return services to 2010s austerity

Many public services would be stripped back to levels seen in the 2010s era of austerity if Rishi Sunak freezes public service spending, a think tank has warned.Ahead of their autumn budget, the Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are considering up to £50 billion of spending cuts and tax hikes to fill a gaping black hole in the nation’s finances.While a real-terms freeze in day-to-day public service spending would save around £20 billion a year by 2026-27, the impact would be huge, according to research by the Resolution Foundation, which focuses on living standards.Freezing such spending in real terms...
The Independent

Minister who quit over controversial gender legislation thanks supporters

An MSP who resigned from a ministerial post over her opposition to controversial gender legislation has thanked the “hundreds” of people who have contacted her to offer support.Ash Regan’s surprise resignation from the position of community safety minister was announced shortly before MSPs began debating the first stage of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.Writing to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday, Ms Regan said: “My conscience will not allow me to vote with the Government at the stage one of the Bill this afternoon.”In the stage one debate of the Gender Recognition Reform...
The Independent

Nurses ‘working one day a week for free’

Nurses work the equivalent of one day a week for free, according to a new analysis of pay.Researchers from London Economics, commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing, looked at pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland since 2010.They found that in real terms, based on a five-day week, the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen by 20%.A pay rise would help save NHS money because of how expensive it is to hire staff internationally, which is currently the main recruitment method adopted by the Government, according to the analysis.The high costs of staff turnover suggest that staff...
The Independent

March of The Mummies: Sarah Solemani warns childcare crisis is damaging couples’ relationships

What actor Sarah Solemani doesn’t know about childcare is not worth knowing. Armed with facts, figures and pithy anecdotes about the UK’s childcare system, one of the most expensive in the world, Solemani annihilates the well-worn but sometimes well-deserved cliche that celebrities do not have a deep knowledge of the causes they lend their support to.She is backing a Halloween-themed protest titled March of The Mummies, which will see an estimated 20,000 women march in cities up and down the country on Saturday to call for the government to urgently solve the childcare crisis and improve maternity and paternity...
The Independent

Tony Blair and David Cameron tell reality TV show what a PM needs to succeed

Sir Tony Blair and David Cameron have said that a “thick skin” and “a plan, a team, values” are key to being a successful prime minister.The two former PMs shared their advice on what it takes to lead the nation with the finalists of the Channel 4 series Make Me Prime Minister.Sir Tony, who led the Labour government of 1997 to 2007, said: “Don’t do it unless you’re prepared to take criticism.“It’s a big responsibility, but you’ll find that when you decide, you divide, and it’s all about stepping up, whilst others step back, so you need that thick skin.”From...
The Independent

The Independent

900K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy