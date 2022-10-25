ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s nine-year prison sentence appeal

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

A Russian court has rejected US basketball star Brittney Griner 's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession .

The defence for the WNBA athlete had called for either an acquittal or a reduction of her prison sentence, which was rejected on Tuesday, 25 October.

Unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal, the 32-year-old could be facing nine years in a penal colony.

Ms Griner was detained after illegal cannabis oil was allegedly found in her luggage at a Moscow airport shortly before Russia launched its war in Ukraine.

