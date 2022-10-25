ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Nicolas Belfrage obituary

By Walter Speller
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fq7XY_0im0fvLS00
Nicolas Belfrage championed the fine wines produced in Italy

Nicolas Belfrage, who has died aged 82 of complications arising from Parkinson’s disease, was an authority on Italian wine, whose knowledge of Italy and its long history of producing and exporting wine was second to none. He was one of the first to realise the country’s enormous potential for quality, against the tiring cliche of a cistern of cheap wine, which he powerfully counteracted as early as 1985 in his first book, Life Beyond Lambrusco – Understanding Italian Fine Wine. The book’s editor, Jancis Robinson, originally wanted to title it The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, but Nicolas objected, emphasising that fine Italian wine existed, even if, at the time, few people were aware of it.

Nicolas was born in Los Angeles, the son of the British journalist Cedric Henning Belfrage and his wife, the writer Molly Castle. Having only briefly joined the Communist party in 1937, Cedric was summoned in 1954 before the House Un-American Activities Committee and, after a bout in Sing Sing prison, was deported. Nicolas and his mother had already returned to Britain the previous year.

He went to St Paul’s boys’ school in London followed by University College London, where he graduated in French and Italian in 1964. At the age of 25, Nicolas went to study Italian in Siena. His early ambition was to become a writer and he produced three unpublished novels as well as a work on Dante Alighieri. His later work had a literary quality rarely seen in wine writing.

As a budding wine journalist, I asked Nicolas in 2011 during an interview: “Why Italian wine?”

“Why wine at all?” he replied.

By sheer coincidence, in 1970 he had begun working in a late-night grocery business in Gloucester Road, west London, set up by his friend Albert Vince. A second store in Paddington, this time with an off-licence, opened up the route to wine for him.

After his first marriage, to Baiba Krumens, ended in 1974, Nicolas continued to visit her at her new home in Bergamo, and there discovered that great Italian wine did exist. In 1986, he founded Wine Cellars in Wandsworth, the first non-Italian-owned store to ship and distribute high-quality Italian wine. Having passed the notoriously difficult Master of Wine exams in 1980s, Nicolas now had the authority, as well as the buying acumen and critical voice needed to conquer a sceptical market. In 1996 he founded Vinexus, an agency specialising in top Italian wine.

His magnum opus was contained in two volumes, Barolo to Valpolicella: The Wines of Northern Italy (1999), and Brunello to Zibibbo: The Wines of Tuscany, Central and Southern Italy (2001), in which he described in great detail the diversity of the Italian wine world and its indigenous varieties while, crucially, putting everything in a historical context.

Nicolas is survived by his two daughters, Ixta and Beatriz, both from his second marriage, in 1988, to Candida de Melo, which ended in 2009.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Britain’s first Hindu prime minister is destroying Tories’ pitiful vision of diversity

The world has watched in appalled fascination as the UK’s ruling party scrapes the bottom of its human resources barrel: it found there its first Black chancellor of the exchequer and then, to clear up his mess, its first Hindu prime minister. Yet exultant noises from India as well as Britain would make us believe that some historic milestone has been reached.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Elon Musk’s Twitter is going to be a disaster

Twitter is free. You can go on there and type your embarrassing little thoughts for the whole world to see any time you like. Millions of us have been doing this for years. Revealing to everyone how dumb your inner thoughts are may cost you your reputation, sure, but it won’t cost you any money. Not even if you’re the richest man in the country.
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Brazil’s election: Bolsonaro’s return would cost us all

On Sunday, Brazilian electors will cast their vote in a tight contest that will not only set the course for this extraordinarily polarised country but also have a powerful impact on the future of the world. Hopes that the far-right incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, would be decisively rejected in the first round were dashed when he fared far better than expected, with 43% of votes, and his challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, fell just short of an outright majority with 48%. Eleventh-hour handouts to the poorest and lavish quantities of disinformation have aided Mr Bolsonaro’s recovery.
The Guardian

Why should my daughter have had to fight for her education because of her afro hair?

My daughter Ruby was proud of her hair. Growing up as a mixed-race girl, she loved her natural texture, but that wasn’t always a straightforward journey. As a teenager, after years of using heat to make her hair straighter – and smaller – she embraced wearing her afro as an expression of who she was. That fragile self-acceptance was shattered when her hair started being policed at school.
The Guardian

South Africa’s first new Zulu king in 51 years crowned in Durban

Tens of thousands of people gathered at a football stadium in Durban on Saturday to celebrate the coronation of South Africa’s Zulu king. President Cyril Ramaphosa was to hand over the certificate to formally recognise the 48-year-old new ruler of the country’s richest and most influential traditional monarchy.
The Guardian

The Guardian

488K+
Followers
111K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy