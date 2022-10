Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 2-year-old Layla. “Layla is a fun-loving girl who is an owner-surrender and not used to the shelter life. She loves to swim, fetch, chew and toss sticks. She is a clean house guest who is house-trained. She is smart and already knows many cues. She does crazy zooms and enjoys car rides. She is guaranteed to make you smile!”

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO