WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Historic Hotels of America ® is pleased to announce that Peter Strebel, chairman of Omni Hotels & Resorts, has been named the Recipient of the 2022 Historic Hotels of America Legacy of Innovation and InspirationAward. This award recognizes Strebel’s extensive accomplishments in pioneering innovative concepts and programs, achieving uncommon success, being a thought leader on exceptional service, and being a force of inspiration in the hotel industry. His leadership has resulted the donation of more than 21 million meals to help end hunger in America, along with the preservation, restoration, and celebration of 15 iconic and legendary historic hotels and resorts. Historic Hotels of America is the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing and celebrating the finest Historic Hotels in the United States of America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005039/en/ Peter Strebel, chairman of Omni Hotels & Resorts, has been named the Recipient of the 2022 Historic Hotels of America Legacy of Innovation and Inspiration Award. Credit: Peter Strebel.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO