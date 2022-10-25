Read full article on original website
A Tale of the Forest: Glenmorangie’s New Single Malt Is Like a Walk in the Woods—in a Bottle
There are so many effective descriptors applied to Scotch these days: fruity, velvety, contemplative, expensive. The adjectives go on and on. But “experimental” is seldom counted among them. That’s because the rules governing the whisky’s production are notoriously constrictive—especially when it comes to single malt, which can only be crafted using malted barley, water, yeast…and […]
This New Rye Whiskey Finished in Absinthe Barrels Is Like a Sazerac Cocktail in a Bottle
As we’ve covered here before, cask finishing is all the rage in the whiskey world, and American distilleries are among those trying out all the different ways to add flavor to their their spirits. But absinthe is still a relatively uncommon type of secondary maturation, which is what makes this new rye whiskey from Kentucky Peerless stand out. If you’re unfamiliar with absinthe, that’s a good place to start. Absinthe is an anise-flavored spirit that is made using various botanicals, the most important of which is wormwood. It’s usually high proof and green in color, and throughout history it’s been dubbed...
Bombay Sapphire’s New Special Edition Gin Has a Basquiat Painting on the Bottle
Bombay Sapphire just launched a new bottle that, while technically not a celebrity spirit, does have a certain art-star cache to it. That’s because the third release in the brand’s Special Edition gin series features an early work from iconic artist Jean-Michel Basquiat on the label called “Untitled (LA Painting).” The first two Special Edition bottles from Bombay Sapphire featured the work of artists Hebru Brantley (2020) and Steven Harrington (2021). For the 2022 edition, the gin brand worked with the Basquiat Estate and the artist’s sisters Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux to come up with the concept for this new release....
TableTalk: Mixologist Julia Petiprin of Fifty Fifty Gin Club Shares How to Make the Perfect Martini
"The weirder that you get at home, the weirder we can be when you come to the bar," Petiprin says.
Peter Strebel Named the Recipient of the 2022 Historic Hotels of America Legacy of Innovation and Inspiration Award
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Historic Hotels of America ® is pleased to announce that Peter Strebel, chairman of Omni Hotels & Resorts, has been named the Recipient of the 2022 Historic Hotels of America Legacy of Innovation and InspirationAward. This award recognizes Strebel’s extensive accomplishments in pioneering innovative concepts and programs, achieving uncommon success, being a thought leader on exceptional service, and being a force of inspiration in the hotel industry. His leadership has resulted the donation of more than 21 million meals to help end hunger in America, along with the preservation, restoration, and celebration of 15 iconic and legendary historic hotels and resorts. Historic Hotels of America is the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing and celebrating the finest Historic Hotels in the United States of America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005039/en/ Peter Strebel, chairman of Omni Hotels & Resorts, has been named the Recipient of the 2022 Historic Hotels of America Legacy of Innovation and Inspiration Award. Credit: Peter Strebel.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar Review: Rocky Patel Disciple Toro
At the 2021 Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show, one of the higher profile releases was the Sixty by Rocky Patel. As the name indicates the cigar commemorated the 60th birthday of company founder Rocky Patel that had been celebrated earlier in the year. The Sixty would feature a Mexican San Andres wrapper on it, a wrapper that has been quite successful both commercially and critically for the company. At the same time, there was a second Mexican San Andres release that came out at the PCA Trade Show that flew under the radar because of Sixty and that cigar is the Rocky Patel Disciple. Today we take a closer look at the Rocky Patel Disciple in the Toro size.
