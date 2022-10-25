Read full article on original website
Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39
MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
Prescription drug disposal event coming to Streator City Park
STREATOR – A prescription drug disposal event is coming to Streator City Park on Saturday. Live Well Streator and OSF HealthCare will be offering drive-thru disposal from 9 AM to Noon in the 200 block of North Park Street. You can drop off your unwanted or expired prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs and syringes in a safe sealed container. Labels on the packages need to either by removed or personal information should be blacked out. Medications that are flushed down the toilet or thrown away can contaminate water supplies, so proper disposal is a must.
LaSalle man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm
LASALLE – A LaSalle man is facing a gun charge after an arrest Saturday morning by the LaSalle Police Department. They claim they were called around 2:15 AM to the 500 block of First Street for a report of an individual allegedly armed with a handgun. LaSalle and Peru Police responded to the scene, where they say that a firearm was reportedly discharged just prior to their arrival. Taken into custody was 28-year-old Larry J. Kelly, who was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with bond yet to be set. No injuries were reported.
Area law enforcement warn of DUI crackdown during Halloween
PERU – Many area police departments are echoing the same message this Halloween, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’. With the streets filled with children during weekend nights for the holiday, authorities are urging those adults who wish to celebrate to get a designated driver. Each year throughout the state, hundreds die in impaired-driving crashes, while others face the ramifications of a DUI charge. Authorities note “Don’t put yourself, or others, at risk by driving impaired by alcohol, marijuana or any other impairing substance.”
