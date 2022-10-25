Read full article on original website
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed off’ Jimmy Smith blasts T.J. Dillashaw for UFC 280 ‘con job’ — ‘You lied your way into that fight’
UFC 280’s Bantamweight title fight co-main event didn’t go entirely as many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community expected. While the champion, Aljamain Sterling, retaining with a victory over T.J. Dillashaw wasn’t a huge surprise, the challenger’s apparent shoulder dislocation was. As soon as Sterling hit his first takedown less than one minute into the fight, Dillashaw was visibly in pain, wincing with each adjustment on the ground.
MMAmania.com
Arizona boxing commission calls emergency meeting, fate of Anderson Silva hangs in the balance
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva recently told the combat sports media that he was knocked out twice while sparring for his Jake Paul boxing match, but later retracted that statement after landing in hot water with the Arizona boxing commission. Unfortunately for “The Spider,” his attempt to downplay the “exaggerated” remarks did little to keep regulators at bay.
MMAmania.com
Shook! Watch earthquake rattle Daniel Cormier during UFC show on ESPN (Video)
Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier was filming his “DC & RC” show for ESPN alongside retired football safety Ryan Clark when his office started shaking from an earthquake that struck 12 miles east of San Jose at a depth of about four miles. “Oh my God, Ryan,...
MMAmania.com
Jose Aldo reveals UFC offered him one final ‘easier opponent’ for Brazil return at UFC 283
The legacy of Jose Aldo will never be forgotten in mixed martial arts (MMA). Aldo, 36, put a bow on his storied career shortly after his last appearance at UFC 278 in Aug. 2022. Dropping a lackluster unanimous decision to Merab Dvalishvili, Aldo knew that was it for him as a competitor.
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling feels UFC might be ‘looking for a last hope’ to dethrone him after UFC 280
Aljamain Sterling still doesn’t think he’s getting the respect he deserves as an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. The “Funk Master” made a successful second career Bantamweight title defense against T.J. Dillashaw this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Utilizing his dominant wrestling game, Sterling took down Dillashaw with relative ease in the opening two rounds, battering and finishing him with ground-and-pound punches (watch highlights).
MMAWeekly.com
Marlon Vera: Sean O’Malley got a ‘gift decision’
No. 4 ranked bantamweight contender Marlon Vera weighed in on Sean O’Malley’s UFC 280 split decision win over Petr Yan. It was a controversial decision. Some fighters had the bout scored 30-27 for Yan, including former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Of course, there are those the believe O’Malley did enough as well. Vera had the fight scored 29-28 for Yan and considers the split decision win for O’Malley a ‘gift decision.’
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Henry Cejudo slams Aljamain Sterling for ‘hate crime’ win over ‘handicapped’ TJ Dillashaw
Perhaps the largest and least expected winner at UFC 280 was Henry Cejudo. Prior to the event, Cejudo was not widely considered as an immediate contender at 135 pounds. Though he retired with that title and has since returned to the USADA testing pool, Cejudo seemed really insistent on chasing Alexander Volkanovski for a third UFC title. “The Great” never appeared interested, and his move to Lightweight seemingly hurt Cejudo’s chances of returning to a title shot.
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley implores fans to tell everyone but him how they felt about Petr Yan win: ‘It’s not my f—king fault’
Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to hear your thoughts on his split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Suga” came through in what was undeniably his biggest test to date, defeating the former UFC Bantamweight champion in what many considered a surprisingly competitive affair (watch highlights). While all mixed martial arts (MMA) media scores turned into MMADecisions.com favored Yan, two of the three judges gave the nod to the back-end top 10 contender over the No. 1-ranked contender.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Lost in translation? Anderson Silva ‘knocked out twice’ training for Jake Paul fight
If you have money on Anderson Silva to defeat Jake Paul at the Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend (Sat. Oct. 29, 2022) from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, it may be time to hedge that bet. While speaking with MMA Weekly in the video above, Silva revealed some concerning results from his training camp for the Paul showdown.
MMAmania.com
Video: Islam Makhachev MOBBED as UFC champ returns to hero’s welcome in Dagestan
To the victor belong the spoils. Newly-crowned UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev returned home to Dagestan where he was quickly engulfed by excited fans and media patiently awaiting his arrival. The king of the 155-pound mountain is just a couple of days removed from his career performance against Brazilian rival and former titleholder Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.
MMAmania.com
Alexander Volkanovski: ‘Getting me down is going to be problem’ for Islam Makhachev
Alexander Volkanovski is ready to claim his second divisional title. UFC 280 provided and left fans around the globe with a great deal of intrigue in the Lightweight division. Islam Makhachev appears to have all the makings of a long-reigning champion, however, he’ll get one of the most difficult first title challengers a new champion has ever had.
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva walks back ‘exaggerated’ knockout admission to save Jake Paul fight from Arizona commission
I guess Anderson Silva didn’t learn anything from Jake Paul’s ill-conceived CTE confession back in early 2021 or he would have already known that you can’t brag about head trauma and expect a stateside athletic commission to let you fight. Coming back from the dead is also...
MMAmania.com
Petr Yan threatening to leave UFC after Sean O’Malley screwjob — ‘It’s crazy’
Petr had all he can stands, he can’t stands no more!. Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan lost a razor-thin split decision to 135-pound rival Sean O’Malley on the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main card last weekend in Abu Dhabi, the second straight time “No Mercy” was edged out via judges’ decision.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 63 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Kattar vs. Allen
The Octagon returns from its international voyage this weekend (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) for Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC’s) latest show inside its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 63’s main event sees Arnold Allen attempt to finally punch his way into contention at Calvin Kattar’s expense, while Max Griffin battles Tim Means in a clash of Welterweight veterans. In addition, Contender Series graduate, Waldo Cortes-Acosta, makes his promotional debut opposite Jared Vanderaa.
MMAmania.com
Paul vs. Silva: Watch full ‘All Access’ episode | Video
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in an eight-round Cruiserweight boxing match this Saturday night (Oct. 29, 2022) inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., airing live exclusively on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) at 9 p.m. ET. “Problem Child” will look to extend his boxing record to 6-0 since making...
Alexander Volkanovski on Conor McGregor: 'I take that lightweight title, he knows there's an opportunity there'
Alexander Volkonvski thought his Twitter exchange with Conor McGregor was weird, but isn’t surprised that he took a shot at him. After featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) and newly crowned lightweight champ Islam Makhachev faced off in the octagon at UFC 280 to set up a potential superfight, McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) tweeted that a fight between them would barely sell.
Henry Cejudo says Alex Volkanovksi needs more time to prepare for Islam Makhachev: “I get the vibes of Israel Adesanya versus Jan”
Henry Cejudo believes Alex Volkanovski needs more time to prepare for Islam Makachev. Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) defeated Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) at UFC 280 last Saturday night to capture the lightweight title with a second-round submission. Speaking at the post fight press conference, Makhachev said:. “I have a new...
Report | Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo targeted for UFC 284 in Australia
The UFC is reportedly targeting Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo for February in Australia. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his title defense against TJ Dillashaw last Saturday in Las Vegas. At UFC 280, Sterling dominated the former champion and won by second-round TKO. The victory came after Dillashaw dislocated his shoulder in the opening minutes of the contest.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva open workout video, LIVE stream updates
Jake Paul will join Anderson Silva and the rest of the “Paul vs. Silva” pay-per-view (PPV) main card for a special open workout session — free and open to the public — from WaterDance Plaza in the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Ariz., TODAY (Weds., Oct. 26, 2022) at 7:30 p.m. ET streaming LIVE in the embedded video player above.
MMAmania.com
Snake It Til You Make It: How Was TJ Fighting At UFC 280???
(Disclaimer, this is long. If you've read anything I write, it's how I do when I get bitchy about something. I write a lot. If you don't like it don't read it. I'll publish a coloring book for you at some point) I'm just going to come right out and...
