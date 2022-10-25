Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
Mary Jane Drake
Mary Jane Drake, 102 of Marion, died Tuesday October 25, 2022 at the Marion General Hospital. She was born August 26, 1920 in Hardin County to the late Charles Frederick and Bernice (Born) Olliver, she was also preceded in death by her husband Roland E. Drake, they were married January 24, 1942 and he died September 21, 1982. She was also predeceased by her son, Gary Drake, infant daughter, Janice Drake, son-in-law, Tom Crampton, siblings, John and Wilbur Oliver, Edna Osborne, Nellie Coutu and Genevieve Rohr.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Merriam Donna Stout
Merriam “Donna” Stout, 86, of West Liberty, formerly of Marysville, passed away peacefully Monday evening, October 24th, 2022, at Green Hills Community Center surrounded by her loving family. A 1954 graduate of Marysville High School, Donna began her working career as a cosmetologist, owning Merriam’s Beauty Salon on...
unioncountydailydigital.com
John Howard
John Howard, 72, passed away on Monday, October 24th, 2022, at the Ohio Hospice of Central Ohio surrounded by his loving family, after a hard-fought batter with cancer. John graduated from Fairbanks High School in 1968, followed by graduating from Kent State University in 1972, where he was a member of the ROTC. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War era. Following his time in the Army, he worked for Ranco Controls as an engineer, specializing in designing cooling components for HVAC and commercial refrigerant. He later worked for Merck Corporation as a successful outside sales manager before retiring from the sales business, and finally retired from Honda of American in 2014.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Pioneers Fall To Lions In District Semis
WESTERVILLE – The Jonathan Alder girls varsity volleyball team’s 2022 campaign came to an end Wednesday as the #-5-seed Pioneers dropped a tough, hard-fought match to the #6-seed Bexley Lions in four sets, 20-25, 27-25, 25-19, 27-25, in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division II, Westerville 1 District semifinals at Westerville Central H.S.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – October 26, 2022
A deputy met with a Grove City Police Officer to take custody of Christopher S. Hodges, age 38 of Columbus for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 10:00am Recovered Property. A deputy met with a Franklin Township Police Officer to take possession of...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ghosts And Ghouls Visiting Union County This Weekend
UNION COUNTY – Get ready to see superheroes, monsters, beasties, ogres and all other sorts of scary and spooky things as the Halloween holiday in Union County kicks off today and lasts all the way through Monday – which just happens to be All Saints Eve – as children of all ages will be making the rounds dressed in everything from Iron Man costumes to extras for The Walking Dead.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ghost Stories In The Park To Be Told At Richwood Shelter House Saturday
RICHWOOD – Should you be an aficionado of spooky and scary stories that keep you up at night, Richwood is planning an event that is right up your alley. Ghost Stories in the Park at the Richwood Shelter House will be starting at about 6 p.m. Saturday, where guest readers and just plain ol’ folks who know a spine-tingling tale or two will be reciting those same stories to those who gather at the Shelter House, hoping that maybe one of the tales will have you looking under the bed at night before going to sleep.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Planning Commission To Consider Zoning Changes, Amrine Meadows Plats
MARYSVILLE – The Planning Commission for the City of Marysville will be conducting a public hearing Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 209 S. Main St. to consider four applications. In old business, two applications are requests for zoning code amendments to Part Eleven of...
Comments / 0