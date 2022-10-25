ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Falcons RBs 'Aren't Satisfied' Ahead of Final Prove-It Opportunity

Atlanta Falcons running backs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams have seen their roles expand in the absence of Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams. With the latter two poised to return from injured reserve as early as next week, the young trio will get one last chance to make a statement this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Zac Taylor Says Bengals Won’t Put Ja’Marr Chase on IR

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced the team is not placing wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on injured reserve, per The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. On Friday, the team revealed that Chase has been dealing with a hip injury that will force him to miss time.
CINCINNATI, OH

